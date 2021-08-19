AUG. 19 -- The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in Massachusetts since February 2020 is inching towards 700,000, hitting 693,093 with Thursday's Department of Public Health report of 1,373 new cases.
The DPH also reported four new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 17,799 deaths among people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus and another 370 people with probable cases. The average age of people who died of COVID-19 is 75.
The department updated its COVID-19 data dashboard on Thursday to once again report demographics of hospitalized patients. Hospitalization data will now be updated once a week, and it will include information on age, race, Hispanic ethnicity and sex of admitted patients over the last two weeks as well as the number of hospitalized patients who are vaccinated.
Thursday's report showed 439 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Massachusetts. Of those, 129 or about 29 percent were reported to be fully vaccinated for the virus when they contracted it.
From Aug. 1 though Aug. 14, COVID-19 hospital admissions included 10 children aged 11 and younger, six youth between the ages of 12 and 19, 56 people in their 20s, 89 in their 30s, 99 in their 40s, 118 in their 50s, 121 in their 60s, 104 in their 70s, 100 people aged 80 and older, and 20 whose ages were unknown. - Katie Lannan
54 Percent of Mass. Voters Support Eviction Ban: As the Legislature weighs whether to revive an eviction and foreclosure moratorium, a majority of Massachusetts voters support prohibiting landlords from removing tenants, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling Group survey of 724 registered voters published Thursday found 54 percent in favor of banning landlords from evicting tenants as a COVID-19 response, compared to 35 percent who oppose the idea. Massachusetts had an eviction moratorium in place for about six months early in the pandemic, but Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature allowed it to expire in October and replaced the temporary ban with a focus on diverting evictions with hundreds of millions of dollars available in rental assistance. Dozens of lawmakers signed onto a bill that would revive a moratorium for one year until after the state of emergency, which ended June 15, but legislative leaders so far have shown no public interest in doing so. MassINC's poll also found a majority of voters in favor of extending state government relief for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic (74 percent in support, 22 percent opposed), requiring masks at all indoor businesses (67 percent in support, 27 percent opposed), requiring all residents to get vaccinated (63 percent in support, 31 percent opposed), and requiring proof of vaccination to eat indoors at a restaurant (61 percent in support, 31 percent opposed). The least popular policy in the poll was shifting more education to remote and hybrid instruction this fall, which drew backing from 48 percent of voters surveyed and opposition from 41 percent. - Chris Lisinski 4:22 PM Thu
Blue Cross: No Cost to Members for Booster Shots: With COVID-19 booster shots now on the horizon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts confirmed it will cover the additional vaccine doses with no cost-sharing for its members, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced plans to begin making booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available next month to American adults, who will become eligible for the shots eight months after they received their second dose. The federal government distributes the vaccines free of charge, and clinicians and pharmacies can still bill insurers for administration costs. "Since the COVID-19 vaccines first became available, we've been committed to supporting widespread vaccination in our communities," said Blue Cross chief medical officer Dr. Sandhya Rao. "Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect us against COVID-19, and we want to make it easy for our members to get vaccinated, so we can all do our part to get back to the people and places we love, and help end this global pandemic." - Katie Lannan 4:01 PM Thu
Boston-Area Theaters to Require Vaccine or Negative Test: More than a dozen theater companies around the Greater Boston area collectively announced Thursday that they will require all performers, staff and patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at indoor performances for at least the next several months. The policy -- plus a requirement for masks inside theaters -- will take effect immediately and remain in place through Oct. 31, the theaters said, noting that the requirement "will be reevaluated as the situation evolves." Theater officials said ArtsBoston's Audience Outlook Monitor survey found that half of respondents deem proof of vaccination or a negative test a prerequisite for them to feel comfortable attending a performance and 80 percent said it would make them more likely to go to indoor events. "We at The Huntington, along with our colleagues, are eager to welcome back audiences to live performances this fall, and we are prioritizing everyone's health and well-being in order to safely reopen," Michael Maso, managing director of The Huntington, said. "These measures will provide multiple layers of protection in our theatres -- it's what our patrons want, and it's an essential part of our broader responsibility as public-facing institutions." Fourteen theaters in the region together announced the policy: Actors' Shakespeare Project, American Repertory Theater, Boston Playwrights' Theatre, Central Square Theater, The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Gamm Theatre, Gloucester Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage Company, The Huntington, Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Moonbox Productions, SpeakEasy Stage Company, and Wellesley Repertory Theatre. Another theater, the Boch Center, separately announced a similar requirement. - Chris Lisinski 3:18 PM Thu
CCA Announces Vax Policy, Pushes Back Office Return: The nonprofit health care payer and provider Commonwealth Care Alliance is requiring is member- and patient-facing staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15. Saying more than 75 percent of its staff is already vaccinated, the organization informed workers of the new requirement on Thursday while also pushing back a planned September return to the office. The full return is now targeted for January 2022, CEO Chris Palmieri wrote in an email. "We all know how devastating this virus has been, especially for individuals with significant needs," he wrote. "I am immensely proud of the way CCA has fulfilled our mission of providing the best possible care for these individuals no matter what COVID-19 has thrown our way." The decision to require vaccines came after "careful consideration" and is an additional step to keep members, patients and employees safe amid the rise of the Delta variant and its risks, Palmieri said. - Katie Lannan 11:33 AM Thu
Salem State Offers Prizes for Vaccinations: Salem State University will launch a "Vaccinated Vikings" lottery for students offering tuition credits, scholarships for the bookstore and on-campus cash credits as prizes, school officials announced Wednesday. One student will win $2,000 toward tuition, four others will receive bookstore scholarships of $500 each, and another four will get $250 each in "ClipperCash credits," the currency on school IDs that can be used at a variety of locations. Like all other Massachusetts state universities, Salem State will require students to get vaccinated before attending in-person classes in the fall. "With move-in just a couple weeks away, we're encouraging our students to show us that they have complied with this public health and safety requirement that is so important to a safe in-person return this fall," said Salem State Associate Dean of Students for Wellness Elisa Castillo. "Students who have not followed our vaccine mandate or received an approved exemption could face restrictions when it comes to moving in and accessing some campus facilities, and we are hopeful that this contest will prompt them to get squared away so that when they return, they can focus on academics and the excitement of being back." About 70 percent of fall classes will have an in-person component at Salem State. All students who upload proof of their vaccination status or have received an approved exemption by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 will automatically be entered into the contest. - Chris Lisinski 10:38 AM Thu
Pressley Calls for School Mask, Vax Mandates: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday, calling on him to impose a statewide school mask mandate and to require vaccinations in "settings where COVID-19 transmission is highly probable and extremely dangerous, such as hospitals, schools and prisons." The Dorchester Democrat also asked Baker to bolster his administration's reporting of COVID-19 data, as a way to help ensure resources make their way to the hardest-hit communities. "According to your own Department of Public Health, there have been approximately 10,000 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, nearly 500 hospitalizations, and more than 100 deaths among vaccinated individuals across Massachusetts," Pressley wrote. "These numbers should serve as clear evidence that the Commonwealth's current approach is inadequate in the face of the highly contagious delta variant and we must change course before it is too late. We know that those who remain most vulnerable are those we [sic] are unvaccinated. Therefore, we must take necessary steps to overcome ongoing access barriers and combat misinformation. The vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving." - Katie Lannan 10:37 AM Thu
