MARCH 30 -- Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh both plan to deliver updates on the coronavirus Monday afternoon, and the state's legislative response to the pandemic could continue to take shape with both the House and Senate scheduled to meet.
Over the weekend, the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts climbed to nearly 5,000 and the death toll rose to 48, with at least 399 people hospitalized because of the disease.
Gov. Charlie Baker put out a call for people who are able to donate blood to do so, and the state is also seeking donations of personal protective equipment through a new online portal.
President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that federal social distancing guidelines would stay in place until April 30. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday is set to video conference with governors at 11:30 a.m., before Baker's 1 p.m. State House press conference.
Trump and members of his coronavirus task force discussed different modeling projections in a Rose Garden press briefing Sunday, including one projection that, as Trump described it, "2.2 million people would have died if we didn't do what we're doing." Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said that with mitigation efforts, modeling shows "between 80,000 and 160,000, maybe even potentially 200,000 people succumbing to this."
"And so that's why I think the President came to the conclusion that, at a minimum, we have to continue what we've been doing, but even better," Birx said, according to a White House transcript. "To every metro area out there, we have to do better. We have to ensure that we're protecting each other."
Massachusetts has continued to ramp up its testing capacity, with the number of people tested landing at more than 39,000 on Sunday, an increase of more than 4,000 over Saturday. In a video update posted after three consecutive overnight shifts, emergency physician and Boston state Rep. Jon Santiago said the state's testing numbers are "fantastic" and said it's time to focus now on contact tracing.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, the head of the state's coronavirus command center, said Friday that more information on tracking and tracing measures would be announced this week. - Katie Lannan
Senate Muni Relief Amendments: The Senate plans to add three new provisions to the municipal flexibility bill that the House passed on Friday, including proposals to allow non-profit and public corporations to let board members and shareholders participate in meetings remotely during the COVID-19 state of emergency. The Senate Ways and Means Committee also plans to add a section to the broad municipal governance bill that allows licensed attorneys or paralegals who are notaries public to notarize documents using electronic video conferencing. The changes to the bill were detailed for members of the Senate in an email from the committee's general counsel on Sunday night. Counsel Martha Kwasnik, in the email, said it was "likely" the Senate would take up the full bill, which includes language postponing the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, on Monday when the Senate convenes at 11 a.m., but at least one senator told the News Service there was some concern that individual senators were not told how they could propose their own amendments to the bill. Last week, Rep. Chynah Tyler tried to amend the bill in the House to allow recreational pot shops to open during the public health emergency. The amendment was not included in the bill. - Matt Murphy 10:53 AM
Trump: Governors "Happy with the Job We're Doing": Three days after an animated Gov. Charlie Baker sharply criticized the federal government for outbidding states in efforts to acquire personal protective equipment, President Donald Trump said he believes governors across the country are pleased with Washington and that his administration will work to send more gear to Massachusetts soon. Trump was asked at a Sunday press briefing why Florida has reportedly received 100 percent of its request from the national strategic stockpile while other states such as Massachusetts have not. "I think you're going to find that most, almost all states -- look, I was on the call yesterday with the governors, and they were happy with the job we're doing," Trump replied. "I'll tell you what: if you had a different administration, they would not have been happy. These are people that speak their mind. They were happy. It was falsely reported by a couple of people that, oh gee, they weren't. They were happy. They were thrilled." The president named Florida and Michigan as "taken care of," and in Massachusetts, he said "we're dealing with the governor very strongly." "We're trying to get things to Massachusetts as rapidly as possible," he said. Vice President Mike Pence will lead a video conference with governors at 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to a schedule published by his office. - Chris Lisinski 9:59 AM
Diabetes Association Urges $0 Insulin Co-Pays: With people in Massachusetts and across the country out-of-work because of coronavirus-related closures, the American Diabetes Association is calling for action to help keep insulin affordable for the people who rely on it. In a March 26 letter to Gov. Charlie Baker, association CEO Tracey Brown said many people with diabetes ration insulin because of high costs and asked that Massachusetts eliminate cost-sharing for insulin across state-regulated health plans. "Not taking the prescribed amount of insulin places people with diabetes in jeopardy of serious and life-threatening health complications, and may make us more vulnerable to the coronavirus, adding to the burden of the pandemic on the state while compromising our health further," Brown wrote. A drug pricing bill (S 2409) the Senate passed in November would cap insulin co-pays at $25 a month and exclude insulin from deductibles. Brown also asked that Baker urge lawmakers "to pass the $25 cap as soon as possible to continue to protect your constituents with diabetes when the crisis passes." - Katie Lannan 9:49 AM
Update from the ER: Contact tracing is the next front in the ongoing fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus and prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases, Rep. Jon Santiago said Monday in his latest social media update. The Boston Democrat works as an emergency doctor at Boston Medical Center, and posted an update after getting home from the third of three consecutive overnight shifts. "I'm feeling pretty confident about where we're heading right now. Testing numbers across Massachusetts are fantastic, but this week we're going to have to focus on contact tracing," he said. "You identify the person with the virus and you make sure you touch base with their contacts to quarantine them and limit their exposure, and then you go a further step and touch base with the contacts' contacts to do the same thing so we can ultimately decrease transmission and we'll hopefully see a delay or decrease in the number of people we're seeing with COVID-19." Santiago said the overall volume of patients this weekend was below average, but that people kept coming in with COVID-19 symptoms. He said it has been eye-opening just how quickly a patient's symptoms can worsen. "I swabbed about a third of the patients I took care of today -- sent some of them home, admitted some," he said. "I think the lesson to learn is that these folks can get sick quite quickly, no matter if you're young, old, or if you have underlying health issues." In an interview Monday morning with Boston 25 News, Santiago said he does "feel, right now, that my hospital has enough personal protective equipment." -- Colin A. Young 9:47 AM
The Arc Webinar Series: Beginning Monday, the Arc of Massachusetts will host weekly, half-hour webinars and Q&A sessions four days a week to provide updates on federal and local policies and programs, and resources for people with disabilities and the disability community. Mondays at noon, Executive Director Leo Sarkissian will provide weekly summaries on "what has been accomplished and/or resolved on the Federal and state level and what we need to do next." On Tuesdays at 11 a.m., Director of Education and Outreach Kerry Mahoney will hold a check-in call to answer questions. Thursday at 11 a.m. will be an update from Director of Government Affairs Maura Sullivan on "the latest policies and departmental news relating to the COVID-19 crisis in Massachusetts," and Fridays at noon will focus on federal issues with Policy Officer Ellen Taverna. -- Colin A. Young 9:39 AM
Second Case at Middlesex House of Correction: The Middlesex Sheriff's Office began taking additional coronavirus precautions this weekend, after an inmate and his asymptomatic cellmate both tested positive for COVID-19. After the first positive test, the inmate's cellmate was put into medical isolation despite showing no symptoms. He also tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian's office said over the weekend. All individuals living on that particular unit will be given masks and the sheriff is limiting movement in-and-out of the unit in which both men lived. The officers who had been assigned to that unit for the last several days are ordered not to report to work until further notice and to speak with their health care provider. The officers currently working in that unit will wear masks and gloves. Koutoujian's office said it has been in consultation with Dr. Alysse Wurcel, an infectious diseases specialist at Tufts Medical Center. "We have been consulting with Dr. Wurcel and others since the end of February, implementing numerous critical steps in anticipation of COVID-19’s arrival here in the Commonwealth," Koutoujian said. -- Colin A. Young 9:10 AM
Baker Plans Presser at One O'Clock: [Coverage Developing] Gov. Charlie Baker and legislative leaders plan to meet by conference call at 2 p.m. Monday, after Baker holds a 1 p.m. press conference at the State House to offer updates on COVID-19 and take questions. The House and Senate meet at 11 a.m. Monday. Action is possible in the Senate on legislation dealing with property tax due dates, takeout beer and wine orders from restaurants, and a proposal authorizing borrowing to account for delayed receipts due to the tax-filing deadline being pushed to July 15. That bill cleared the House late Friday afternoon. - Michael P. Norton 8:54 AM
Advanced Payments and MassHealth Changes: The federal government on Saturday announced the expansion of an "accelerated and advance payment program" for hospitals and physicians that participate in the Medicare program. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association says such payments can address cash flow issues when there is a disruption in the submission of claims or claims processing, and noted expedited payments are typically offered during natural disasters. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services anticipates that payments will be issued within seven days of a provider request, the MHA said. According to the hospital trade group, MassHealth on Friday also responded to many issued raised by hospitals on March 17 by issuing All Provider Bulletin 291, "which delves deeply into the complex components of the state’s Medicaid program and how those components are being relaxed or altered to deal with the COVID-19 crisis." The MHA said many hospitals this week will begin receiving cash advances from MassHealth "to address funding needs caused by significant reductions in revenue due to the elimination of elective surgeries and the decline in hospital visits generally" and the association said it was "still attempting to receive word from commercial health insurers on how they plan to similarly address these funding needs and administrative burdens." - Michael P. Norton | 8:32 AM
Hospitals Cautioned About "Potential Bottleneck": The new move to convert functioning nursing homes and rehabilitation centers into COVID-19 care centers came in part due to feedback from the hospital industry. Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester is the first designated site, according to a letter from Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. Residents there are moving out this week to make room for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and who are stable but need a nursing facility level of care. "The hospital community in recent calls with Sudders had stressed the potential bottleneck of hospitals having to provide nursing-level care in the midst of a massive influx of patients," the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association wrote in its Monday Report email newsletter. The state is searching for additional staffed and equipped nursing home and rehab facilities to convert for COVID-19-only care. - Michael P. Norton
