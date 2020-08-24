AUG. 24: After moving a key data system from a state server to the Amazon Web Services cloud over the weekend, the Department of Public Health resumed its routine of issuing daily updates on the number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and tests on Monday.
DPH issued an update Saturday but noted that "numbers may appear lower than usual" because the report drew from less than 24 hours of reporting. There was no report published Sunday, but Monday's report included data from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. DPH reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and 27 recent COVID-19 deaths during that timeframe.
At the MBTA, where more than 100 employees were sick with the coronavirus during the mid-April peak of the pandemic, there are now fewer than 10 active cases, General Manager Steve Poftak said Monday. Since the beginning of April, when the T rolled out a system to check employee temperatures, the public transit agency has conducted more than 91,000 screenings.
Poftak and the T are reviewing revenue streams and looking at ways to trim spending -- including the possibility of fare hikes and layoffs -- as the sharp decline in ridership caused by the pandemic has the T staring down a budget deficit of between $308 million and $577 million in fiscal year 2022.
Gov. Charlie Baker did not hold a COVID-19 press conference Monday, nor did his office release a public schedule for the state's executive. At his last public event, Thursday's press conference, Baker announced a plan to deploy testing resources to any school that meets the criteria for a COVID-19 "cluster" this fall. -- Colin A. Young
Football Games Teed Up for South Florida Fans: A limited number of Miami football fans can make plans to watch college and professional games in person next month, even as South Florida remains behind the rest of the state in reopening its economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and pointed to a decrease in positive coronavirus tests as he supported plans to allow 13,000 fans, about 20 percent of capacity, into the stadium for home games of the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes. "When you watch the NBA with an empty arena or Major League Baseball with an empty stadium, it's just not quite the same," DeSantis said. "And I know this isn't going to be people falling from the rafters here, but I think it is something that will give people a little bit of hope." Miami-Dade County and neighboring Broward and Palm Beach Counties have topped the rest of the state in coronavirus cases and deaths. As a result, they have been left out of the second phase of DeSantis’ effort to revitalize the economy. But DeSantis said last week the three South Florida counties were on the verge of joining the rest of the state in the second phase of reopening because of downward trends in the rates of positive tests for the coronavirus. While he again stressed positive trends Monday about tests results, hospitalizations and infections among long-term care staff members, DeSantis didn't mention moving the three counties into the next phase of reopening. The football stadium, however, is set to host fans for the Sept. 10 game between the University of Miami and the University of Alabama at Birmingham and for the Dolphins' home opener 10 days later against the Buffalo Bills. "This is obviously a limited plan," DeSantis said. "But if you look at what they've done, it's really well thought-out, and probably they thought of things that I would not have thought of." There are no plans under current restrictions for Patriots fans in the stands at Gillette Stadium, but Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Thursday the Baker administration's reopening advisory board would consider allowing fans at Gillette later this year. - Jim Turner/News Service of Florida 5:17 PM Mon
Extra Unemployment Benefits Coming to Mass.: Massachusetts residents who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to receive up to an additional $900 in aid thanks to a federal grant award, state officials announced Monday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a Massachusetts application for money through the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program, funding an extra $300 weekly payment on top of existing benefits for Bay State recipients who qualified in the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Both those on standard unemployment insurance and on the expanded eligibility Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program -- which covers gig workers and others who normally cannot access benefits -- will receive the additional payments if they qualified for aid in the weeks covered, according to a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. "The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance has already begun work on the technology requirements necessary for this program and anticipates being able to quickly deliver retroactive funds to eligible claimants in the coming weeks," officials wrote in a press release. "Most claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the Commonwealth will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment retroactive to the dates they are eligible." President Donald Trump authorized FEMA this month to use up to $44 billion from the Disaster Relief Fund to help states cover lost wage payments, and Massachusetts officials submitted an application last week. - Chris Lisinski 4:22 PM Mon
Weekend and Monday Update: Between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, the Department of Public Health confirmed 571 new cases of the coronavirus and recorded the recent deaths of 27 people from COVID-19, according to the latest data update from the agency. DPH noted that the numbers of new cases, deaths and COVID-19 tests are elevated in Monday's report since it accounts for data that was not reported over the weekend while DPH was in the midst of a computer system transfer. The 571 new cases came from COVID-19 tests for 37,815 new people, which works out to a positive test rate of 1.5 percent. The seven-day average of the state's positive test rate remained unchanged from Saturday's report at 1.1 percent, which is the lowest value reported since DPH began regularly releasing that statistic. The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in a Massachusetts hospital dropped by seven from Saturday's report to 308. The three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped to a new low of 313 as of Monday's report. Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here on Feb. 1, there have been 116,421 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in Massachusetts. The first COVID-19 death was announced March 20, and a total of 8,949 people have died with confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 since then. -- Colin A. Young 4:00 PM Mon
WiFi Hotspot Program Extended: Residents of Massachusetts towns with no high-speed internet connectivity will be able to get online through the end of the year via free wireless hotspots provided as part of a program run by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at MassTech and KCST USA, the operator of the state-owned MassBroadband 123 fiber optic network. The Baker administration announced Monday that its hotspot program, first rolled out in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be extended through 2020. It had been slated to come to an end Sept. 1. The 26 hotspots are located at town libraries, town offices and some schools, and provide a 250 Megabit per second wireless connection, free of any monthly charge to residents or the town. The locations of the hotspots are available on a state website, along with instructions for connecting to the hotspots. -- Colin A. Young 3:42 PM Mon
MBTA Active Cases Now Below 10: After experiencing more than 100 active employee cases during the mid-April peak of the pandemic, the MBTA now has fewer than 10 confirmed current COVID-19 infections among its workforce, General Manager Steve Poftak said Monday. The T rolled out a system to check employee temperatures -- a key indicator because COVID-19 often causes a fever -- at the start of April, and since then, staff have done more than 91,000 screenings. Poftak's presentation to the Fiscal and Management Control Board indicated the T is also piloting a thermal camera system to screen employee temperatures at its Everett workshop and at a medical clinic. Tests are available on-site for any employee who would like to receive one, and they are now conducted three times per week instead of just once weekly. - Chris Lisinski 2:29 PM Mon
Hospitalizations Down Again: The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts with COVID-19 dropped again over the weekend, driving the three-day average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients down to another all-time low. The Department of Public Health reported 315 hospitalized coronavirus patients as of midday Saturday, nine fewer than 24 hours earlier. Combined with the decline of 49 patients from Thursday to Friday, the data caused the three-day average of coronavirus hospital patients to dip again to 336, a new low, as of Saturday's report. DPH also announced 109 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recent deaths on Saturday but noted that "numbers may appear lower than usual" because the report drew from less than 24 hours of reporting. There was no DPH report on Sunday as the agency worked through a transfer from a DPH server to a cloud-based platform. Monday's report, due at 4 p.m., is expected to provide a full accounting of the weekend's testing activity. -- Colin A. Young 9:33 AM Mon
