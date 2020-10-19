OCT. 19 – New state text alerts going out Monday evening to residents of 10 communities with continual high COVID-19 risks aim to remind people that the pandemic is not over, and precautions like mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing, maintaining physical distance and avoiding social gatherings are still necessary.
Those reminder alerts come as the Department of Public Health reported 827 new confirmed cases of the highly contagious coronavirus, and as media reports indicate that case numbers are now reaching highs last seen in late May.
The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the Massachusetts health care system will be a major focus of a hearing that the state's Health Policy Commission is live-streaming on Tuesday, during which recorded remarks from Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey will be broadcast.
Baker, whose last press conference was last Wednesday, when he unveiled his revised $45.5 billion budget proposal, held a virtual event with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III to kick off Massachusetts STEM Week.
"The fact that you currently have three companies, one of which was started here and two of which have big footprints here, that are currently in phase three clinical trials associated with COVID-19 just speaks to some extent to the power and the importance of having a community here in Massachusetts that is so dedicated to the STEM issues and has been for a really long time," Baker said.
Baker's spending plan, which relies on $1.8 billion in federal relief money and $1.35 billion from the state's stabilization fund to cover up a $3.6 billion decline in anticipated tax revenue, will be up for discussion Wednesday at a Ways and Means Committee hearing. So far, his plan to use more than a third of the rainy day fund does not seem to be causing alarm among legislative leadership.
Another group of lawmakers plans to hear testimony this week from the relatives and health care proxies of veterans who died amid the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. An oversight committee chaired by Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and Sen. Walter Timilty plans Tuesday and Thursday hearings. - Katie Lannan
Remote Spring Expected at UMass Boston: A spring planning committee is holding listening sessions Monday and Tuesday at UMass Boston to gather thoughts from students, faculty, staff and others as the school prepares for what will likely be another semester of mostly remote learning. "The committee will consider student well-being, health and mental health wellness and best ways to mitigate the pandemic's impact on students learning, faculty teaching, and staff well being," Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco wrote in an Oct. 13 email to the campus community. "Given the current expectations about the impact of winter weather, the normal cold & flu season, and anticipated timing for a vaccine that will be broadly available, it is likely that the committee's findings will not deviate widely from the current status quo. That is, the University is likely to continue largely in remote modality for the spring semester." The committee, Suárez-Orozco said, will aim to look for areas where experiences can be improved for students, faculty and staff and "conduct rigorous scenario planning." A Tuesday afternoon Zoom listening session, scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., is open to all campus stakeholders, who can also submit input via an online form. - Katie Lannan 4:41 PM Mon
800+ Cases Confirmed Monday: More than 800 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Massachusetts on Monday, which WCVB said is more cases than have been reported on any other single day since 1,013 new cases were reported the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Earlier Monday, the Boston Globe reported that the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in Massachusetts hit 640 on Sunday, which is the highest it has been since the end of May. The Department of Public Health said the 827 new cases came from tests of 17,654 new people, and that the seven-day average of the positivity rates of all tests conducted -- including repeat tests for a single individual -- stands at 1.2 percent. After falling by 17 from Saturday to Sunday, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Massachusetts climbed by the same amount from Sunday to Monday, and the total hospitalized population stands at 500 people, according to DPH. -- Colin A. Young 4:08 PM Mon
Emergency Alerts Coming Monday Evening: The state will send alerts to phones in Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester on Monday evening to warn of persistently high COVID-19 risks there. In a statement from the COVID-19 Command Center, the state said some phones in neighboring towns may also receive the wireless emergency alerts. The alerts will be sent between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will say: "MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19." The Baker administration said the alerts are part of a broader campaign that includes field teams, paid advertising and other communications to remind residents that the pandemic is not over. -- Colin A. Young 2:12 PM Mon
Community Colleges Staying Mostly Remote for Spring: The 15 Massachusetts community colleges plan to continue with primarily remote, online and hybrid learning for the spring semester, with limited in-person courses, the institutions' presidents announced Monday. In a joint statement distributed by the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges, the presidents said they hoped that making the call early "will give our students, faculty, and staff, who are already balancing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession" the time they need to prepare. They said each community college "will continue to provide students with the services and support they need to succeed while tracking local public health conditions." - Katie Lannan 1:28 PM Mon
Another In-Person School Delay in Boston: Boston school officials on Friday announced another change to their plans for bringing students back into the classrooms. On Oct. 7, the district pointed to an uptick in positive test rates in the city and announced a delay in its phased return of in-person learning, saying that pre-K and kindergarteners would start in-person school with first through third graders no sooner than Oct. 22. Pre-K and kindergarten students had originally been slated to start no sooner than Oct. 15. On Friday, Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced that students in pre-K through grade three would now start classroom learning no sooner than Oct. 29, with no changes to the rest of the calendar. District officials said the one-week delay would allow the city "to continue implementing safety protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to continue reviewing data to make informed decisions about offering in-person learning." High-needs students who have already been in classrooms two days each week "can begin four days a week of instruction and support services in schools" this week, the district said. - Katie Lannan 11:07 AM
