SEPT. 28: Bar seating in restaurants was cleared to resume on Monday, and restaurants can now also seat parties of up to 10 people.
More than six months after the initial round of COVID-19 shutdown orders were issued, bars without food service remain closed and are slotted into the fourth and final phase of the state's reopening plan, which involves the development of a vaccine or another medical breakthrough in the fight against the respiratory disease.
Roller rinks have also not yet been allowed to reopen, and a group of rink operators are asking for that status change, pointing to already-reopened ice rinks.
For the city and town halls that shifted their offerings largely online as they closed buildings, the current dynamics are mixed, with some once again welcoming walk-ins, others operating on an appointment-only basis and some staying physically shuttered. More online services and live-streamed meetings could become the norm even after the pandemic has abated, some municipal officials say.
At the State House, where the House and Senate met once again in live-streamed informal sessions, Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said it's still his goal to have a full budget done by the end of October, rather than passing another temporary spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1. - Katie Lannan
Senior Care Association Praises "Progress": Describing it as a response to a Boston Globe Spotlight story about the massive death tolls in long-term care facilities, the head of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association on Monday touted progress that nursing homes have made to lower COVID-19 transmission and risks. The association said in a statement that, as of Aug. 28, nursing home infection rates for the highly infectious coronavirus virus have dropped below 1 percent, a significant improvement compared to the peak of the outbreak when the illness swept through long-term care facilities. Nursing homes have also improved resident hospitalization rates and infection control, the group said. MSCA President Tara Gregorio said thanks to state investments, nursing homes are able to test asymptomatic and symptomatic residents and frontline staff routinely, supply staff with sufficient personal protective equipment, implement protocols to limit transmission, and offer "robust financial incentives" to improve staffing. A Boston Globe Spotlight investigation published over the weekend analyzed the deadly impact the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed one in seven long-term care residents in the state, wrought on nursing homes and other facilities. MSCA said its Monday statement praising improvements was a response to the report. "This progress is the result of the extraordinary commitment of our over 40,000 dedicated nursing staff who work tirelessly to provide care to our most vulnerable citizens, and the leadership from Secretary Marylou Sudders and the Executive Office of Human Services team who have implemented a series of funding and accountability initiatives to ensure the safety, care and well-being of nursing home residents, their families and caregivers," Gregorio said in the press release. - Chris Lisinski 5:07 PM Mon
Roller Skating Rinks Threaten Lawsuit: Roller skating rink operators are claiming to be victims of a double standard by the Baker administration just because the boots they rent have wheels, not blades. Business owners backed by the Alliance of Massachusetts Amusement Businesses and Attractions, Inc. and the Roller Skating Association International launched a digital advertising campaign and an online petition urging Gov. Charlie Baker to let them reopen immediately. "It makes absolutely no sense that ice rinks have been allowed to be open for months, while roller skating rinks remain closed," said Charlene Conway, the operator of Carousel Family Fun Center in Whitman. "Our businesses have been forced to lay off hundreds of employees and are at tremendous risk of closing forever if the Governor doesn't act immediately. We trust that our pleas will not fall on deaf ears, but we will be exploring all options including through the court system if this common sense re-opening doesn't occur soon." Ice skating rinks were allowed to reopen in Phase Two and the first part of Phase Three, which Baker paused in August amid a spike in COVID-19 cases that the administration attributed to people getting lax about social gatherings. There are 10 roller skating rinks around the state, according to campaign organizers, many of which combine other activities like food and arcade games. Under the governor's reopening plan, businesses like batting cages, driving ranges and bowling alleys were allowed to reopen in the first step of Phase Three, but the restart of activities like roller skating, laser tag, trampolines and obstacle courses were considered to have a "greater potential for contact," and therefore have been put on hold. - Matt Murphy 4:13 PM Mon
Roller skating rink operators' digital campaign, urging Gov. Charlie Baker to allow rinks to reopen, features graphics like this one. [Courtesy]
Monday COVID-19 Case Update: The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second day in a row in Monday's report from the Department of Public Health. After climbing by 54 people in Sunday's report, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients ticked up again by 10, to 418 as of midday Monday. Eighty-five of those patients were in intensive care, an increase of six from Sunday, and intubations were up by 4, to 31. Public health officials reported 367 new test-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 11 new deaths among people with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses. The death toll in the state now stands at 9,202, or 9,415 when deaths among probable cases are added to the tally. - Katie Lannan 4:09 PM Mon
Salem Party Guests Urged to Get Tested: Salem State University and city officials are warning that students who attended a large Friday night party that violated public health guidelines will face disciplinary action. In a joint statement, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Salem State President John Keenan said police on Friday broke up a gathering of more than 50 people at a Becket Street apartment. Police planned to cite the property owner for keeping a disorderly house, they said, and attendees who can be identified will be issued citations from city public health officials. Salem State students identified as attendees "will also face additional disciplinary consequences from the university," the statement said. Keenan and Driscoll urged anyone who attended the party to get a free COVID test through Salem State or at the "Stop the Spread" testing site at Salem High School. They also said a Salem State student was arrested on charges of burning personal property, vandalism and destruction of property over $1,200 "in connection with damage done to the playground equipment at Pickman Park" in a separate Friday night incident. "Those responsible in both instances will be held accountable to the greatest extent possible under the law and under the university's disciplinary policies," the statement said. - Katie Lannan 3:52 PM Mon
New Bedford Rolling With New Restaurant Guidance: The city of New Bedford is embracing the governor's new allowances for dining, which allow restaurants to seat parties of ten diners per table, up from the previous limit of six, and to use bar seating for dining as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. "Unlike Boston, who will remain limited to a maximum of six diners per table due to the City's recent uptick in cases, New Bedford will be complying with the update in protocol without any changes," the New Bedford Economic Development Council wrote in an email Monday. "We recognize how hard small businesses and restaurants throughout the City have been hit by COVID-19 and encourage you to consider buying and dining local in order to help support our community, culture, and economy." New Bedford is in the state's red category for COVID-19 risks, with an average daily incidence rate of 9.4 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, according to state data. The city's positive test rate over the most recent 14-day period was 3.83 percent, a reduction from the previous weekly report. - Michael P. Norton 3:30 PM Mon
FEMA Details Its Assistance: In the six months since federal disaster declarations were issued for COVID-19, more than 22 million pieces of personal protective equipment and other pandemic-related commodities have flowed through the Franklin warehouse run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's regional arm. The 86,000 square foot warehouse has handled more than 500 truckloads in the last six months, FEMA Region 1 announced on Monday. The facility has handled and distributed 1.7 million N95 respirators, 3.1 million KN95 respirators, 275,000 face shields, 400,000 surgical gowns, 1 million Tyvek suits, 1.6 million procedural gowns and 6 million pairs of clinical gloves, FEMA said. It has also loaded and shipped more than 1.7 million boxed meals, low-sodium meals and meals-ready-to-eat for families in need of food, and has sent state and tribal partners 700,000 boxes of disinfectant wipes, 500,000 units of soaps and more than 90,000 units of hand sanitizer in bottles and 55-gallon drums for distribution. -- Colin A. Young 11:56 AM Mon
