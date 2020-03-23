MARCH 23 -- The state's fight against the coronavirus outbreak, which continues to expand at an accelerating pace, took another major step Monday when Gov. Charlie Baker instructed all non-essential businesses to close.
Baker's latest order requires any workplace not deemed essential by the state -- a detailed list that includes grocery stores, pharmacies, media and transportation -- to close its physical operations starting Tuesday at 12 p.m. His order also cuts the maximum size for public social gatherings from 25 down to 10.
While he stopped short of issuing the formal shelter-in-place order he has repeatedly resisted, Baker's Department of Public Health formally recommended alongside the new order Monday that residents stay home whenever possible and avoid "unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities" for the next two weeks.
The actions are the most substantial the administration has taken yet in a constantly escalating response. Hours later, the DPH announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts reached 777 and that nine deaths have been linked to the illness.
Beacon Hill sped through legislation Monday that allows municipalities to postpone municipal elections and permit voting by mail for any municipal or state election before June 30. That action came alongside formal postponements of four special elections for open legislative seats, all of which were scheduled for March 31, until May 19 for two Senate districts and until June 2 for two House districts.
The fate of signature-gathering requirements that candidates must meet to make the ballot is less clear. House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka said they are exploring ways to account for the challenges created by the virus, including by lowering the number of signatures required, but no final decisions have been made.
Early education facilities officially closed their doors Monday under an order Baker issued last week, except for some emergency centers that will operate for parents involved in fighting the outbreak and for vulnerable children. - Chris Lisinski
Exploring MCAS Options: State education officials are "exploring all options" on this year's MCAS testing requirements, Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley wrote in his weekly email update. With K-12 schools closed until at least April 6, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has postponed the 10th grade English assessment scheduled to start on March 24, and the March 30 opening of the grade 3-8 English assessment window. "There may be an opportunity for a one-year assessment and accountability waiver from the federal government, but even if that is granted, we would need legislative relief from our state legislature to waive the state law around the testing requirement," Riley wrote. The Massachusetts Teachers Association has been calling for the cancellation of MCAS exams this spring. -- Katie Lannan 5:06 PM
Online Census Taking: A little more than week after launching the 2020 Census effort in Massachusetts, Secretary of State William Gavin reported that 22.3 percent of households have responded to the decennial population count, including a significant share of respondents who have taken the survey online. Galvin said that the percentage of Bay State households who have responded to the Census so far exceeds the national 21 percent response rate, with 20.9 percent responding online. "The COVID-19 pandemic shows us that now, more than ever, we need to make sure that we in Massachusetts get our fair share of the federal dollars that go to public health programs and hospitals," Galvin said. The secretary had previously said he was skeptical that people would use the online option, but following the outbreak of coronavirus felt it might become a critical part of the state's efforts to count the population. Galvin estimates that Massachusetts is home to 6.9 million people. Paper Census forms will be mailed by the U.S. Census Bureau to most households on April 8, and after April door-to-door canvassers will be deployed to try to count those who have not responded by mail, phone or online. - Matt Murphy 4:47 PM
VIDEO: VIDEO: Gov. Baker COVID-19 Update - March 23 4:04 PM
Death Toll Hits Nine in Massachusetts: Nine Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, the Department of Public Health announced Monday, and total confirmed cases now number 777. The death toll increased by four since Sunday afternoon's daily update, while overall cases jumped another 131 in the largest day-over-day growth yet. Gov. Charlie Baker said Sunday that the rapid growth is in part a result of increased testing for the coronavirus across Massachusetts. The source of most cases as of Monday is not yet known: 499 are under investigation, 99 are linked to a late February Biogen conference, 75 are travel-related and 104 are the result of local transmission, according to the DPH. Seventy-nine patients have now been hospitalized, while 286 were not hospitalized and the status is unclear for the remaining 412. - Chris Lisinski 3:57 PM
[Graphic: Chris Lisinski/SHNS]
UMass Boston Launches Laptop Initiative: UMass Boston students struggling to connect with educators as classes move online may find relief in a new initiative started by the institution. The university launched a program to provide Chromebooks to students in need in an attempt to ease at least one burden associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. Potential donors can chip toward the cost of one laptop ($185) for students to use throughout the remainder of the spring semester. As of noon Monday, UMass Boston raised enough funds to purchase 143 machines. Donors can also send money to the university's Beacon Student Aid fund, which has since been exhausted, to help students with other unanticipated financial burdens. - Chris Van Buskirk 3:40 PM
Dispensary Assoc Asks Guv to Reconsider Pot Shops: Marijuana businesses are asking Gov. Charlie Baker to reconsider his administration's ruling that only patients registered in the state's medical marijuana program will be able to legally buy marijuana for two weeks beginning Tuesday when the state is ordering all non-essential businesses to close. Medical marijuana has been deemed an essential service, but unlike in California and Illinois, legal marijuana sales for people not registered as patients must cease at noon Tuesday in Massachusetts. "Although adult use is regulated separately from medical, two-thirds of customers use cannabis for management of medical conditions and symptoms. This loss of access would be akin to losing out on over the counter remedies for many. For others, cannabis provides a small measure of relaxation which can help to ease the anxieties we are all facing during this time, much like a glass of wine to unwind at the end of the day," Commonwealth Dispensary Association President David Torrisi said. "Given the highly regulated nature of this industry and its experience with crowd management, these operators are well positioned to operate in the current environment. All have adopted CDC guidance to support safe distancing and minimize interactions and have been enacting them for some time. Operators also have more control over the salesfloor and customer movement in and outside of the store than other businesses." The association said Baker should recognize the therapeutic value marijuana provides to patients and non-patients alike, and the "vital revenue from taxes that will be more critical than ever in relief efforts" but only come from non-medical sales. -- Colin A. Young 3:04 PM
RMV Testing Appointment-Only System: Massachusetts residents may be able to schedule appointments for key services at the Registry of Motor Vehicles as soon as this week. In an effort to limit exposure during the coronavirus outbreak, the RMV is testing an appointment-only system Monday where those requiring in-person service could go online and select a 15-minute time interval rather than wait in line to acquire a number. If successful, Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler said at a Monday Department of Transportation board meeting, the new system could go online this week. Service centers have already deployed tickets with estimated times when they will be called, which Tesler said will "eliminate the need for people to wait outside and encourage as much social distancing protocol as possible." - Chris Lisinski 1:28 PM
MassDOT Continuing Construction, Maintenance Projects: Transportation infrastructure work will continue for the foreseeable future even as non-essential businesses shutter under a new executive order, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Monday, though some MBTA projects will pause for three weeks. Many of the Department of Transportation's activities count as essential under Gov. Charlie Baker's order, Pollack said, and construction and maintenance projects on highways and rails are "critical" to supporting the workers who still need to commute. Some highway work may be paused on a case-by-case basis, including a now-delayed Worcester maintenance project that would have required roadway detours near UMass Memorial Medical Center. The MBTA will also suspend construction field projects that use MBTA operations staff or Keolis staff support for three weeks, while projects not requiring that staffing will continue, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said later in the meeting. The city of Boston suspended its construction projects last week due to the outbreak, but Baker has not taken similar action at the state level. "We plan to continue doing so as long as it can be done in a manner that is safe both for the construction workforce and the public," Pollack said. - Chris Lisinski 12:56 PM
Harvard Pilgrim Foundation Relief Grants: The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation on Monday announced an initial round of $3 million in funds supporting COVID-19 relief efforts across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Expedited grant programs will make a total of $500,000 available to local nonprofits that help older adults in the four states, and $1 million to community service organizations helping people respond to the pandemic's impact. Another $1 million in local relief grants will go to "leading nonprofits in Conn., Mass., Maine and New Hampshire to help provide food, transportation assistance and other support services in response to the coronavirus pandemic." In Massachusetts, recipients of those local relief grants are the Boston Resiliency Fund, the Worcester Boys & Girls Club, United Way of Greater Fall River and the United Way of Greater New Bedford. Harvard Pilgrim is also expanding its "mini-grant" program that allows employees to award $500 annually to a charity of their choice. -- Katie Lannan 11:40 AM
Medical Marijuana to Remain Available: Medical marijuana patients will still be able to obtain their medicine during the two-week "stay at home" period Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday morning. Among the list of "essential" workers who will be allowed to continue their jobs are "workers in other medical facilities" including "licensed medical marijuana retailers." Baker said Monday that non-medical dispensaries will not be allowed to stay open (and dual-purpose centers will not be allowed to sell to anyone other than medical patients) in part because he does not want people from other states flocking to Massachusetts to legally buy marijuana during this pandemic. The Cannabis Control Commission recently urged retailers and medical marijuana treatment centers to be mindful of patients with compromised immune systems and to "make accommodations as necessary for these individuals when voluntarily notified of a condition." Retailers that sell both medical and adult-use marijuana were reminded of the CCC's requirement that such facilities reserve about a third of marijuana inventory for medical patients and prioritize access for patients over recreational consumers. The CCC also reminded medical patients that they are able to purchase up to a 60-day supply of their medicine at a time. -- Colin A. Young 11:28 AM
Casino, AHL Team Partner to Feed the Helpers: MGM Springfield and the Springfield Thunderbirds hockey team are partnering with local hotels and restaurants to help feed the doctors, nurses and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The casino, AHL team, Sheraton Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn, and Uno Pizzeria & Grill plan to prepare and deliver hundreds of hot meals over the next week. The first will come Tuesday at 8 p.m. when volunteers from MGM and the Thunderbirds drop off hundreds of meals to emergency room workers at Baystate Medical Center. On Wednesday, volunteers will bring meals to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department and American Medical Response. "This is a close-knit community and we wanted to find some simple ways to say 'thank you' to those friends, neighbors and family members working tirelessly to serve and protect us during this challenging time," MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley said. Last week, after the casino and hotel shut down for at least two weeks, MGM Springfield donated 12,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and partner agencies. -- Colin A. Young 10:00 AM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.