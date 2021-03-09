MARCH 9 -- One year ago, on the last day before Gov. Charlie Baker declared the coronavirus a public health emergency, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 40 presumptive cases. It would be another two weeks before the cumulative number of cases topped 1,000.
On Tuesday alone, the Department of Public Health confirmed 1,006 new cases of COVID-19, which raised the state's cumulative total to 560,981 people infected in just more than a year. DPH also announced 20 new COVID-19 deaths and one suspected COVID-19 death, raising the virus' death toll here to 16,456 people when counting the roughly 330 people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases of the virus.
Last March, Massachusetts had the ability to test 50 patients a day for COVID-19 and soon automated part of the process to boost the state lab's capacity to be able to process 200 tests a day. From the end of February into the middle of March 2020, Massachusetts tested about 400 people for the virus.
The 1,006 new cases announced Tuesday came from 59,078 new tests and almost 17 million tests of about 5 million people have been processed over the last year or so. On a seven-day average basis, the state's positive test rate ticked up Tuesday from 1.67 percent to 1.74 percent, DPH said.
There were 704 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, DPH said Tuesday, an increase of 32 patients from Sunday afternoon.
As Massachusetts eyes a more complete economic reopening in the coming weeks and months, DPH said Tuesday there were 758,250 people in Massachusetts who it considers to be "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19, meaning they have either received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer's formulas or had been given the Johnson & Johnson shot. In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,229,483 doses of the three vaccines. -- Colin A. Young
Lawmakers Push for Grocery Worker Vaccines: Nearly three dozen lawmakers urged Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday to offer vaccine access to supermarket workers, arguing that they "have not been treated equitably by the vaccination rollout" given the risks they face. Thirty-four legislators, all Democrats, wrote to Baker in collaboration with unions representing more than 18,000 supermarket workers asking him to prioritize employees "in a most expeditious manner." "These are workers that we see when we buy our food and other items at the grocery stores and supermarkets," they wrote. "Each time a supermarket worker begins their shift they are exposed to the virus by community spread. Yet every day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, supermarket workers report to their shifts and remain on the bottom of the vaccine roll-out process." Under the administration's rollout plan, supermarket workers are not yet eligible for vaccines but are in the next group alongside other essential workers -- including transit, utility, food and agriculture, and restaurant and cafe employees -- that will gain access. - Chris Lisinski 5:25 PM Tue
Full Vaccinations Top 750,000: There were 85,690 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Massachusetts on Monday, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday afternoon. The agency's daily report showed that there were 1,471,233 people who had received at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines (an increase of 42,576 from Monday's report) and 731,697 people who had received both doses of those vaccines (an increase of 30,956 from Monday). Another 26,553 people had been given the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DPH said, which is 12,158 more than Monday. DPH said there were 758,250 people in Massachusetts who it considers to be "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19, meaning they have either received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer's formulas or had been given the Johnson & Johnson shot. In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,229,483 doses, which is 86 percent of the 2,593,500 doses that have been shipped here by the federal government. -- Colin A. Young 3:59 PM Tue
Springtime Thanksgiving Football?: Postponed last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football, cheerleading and other sports are now underway as part of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's "Fall II" season, which runs from Feb. 22 through April 21 with no MIAA-sponsored post-season tournaments. The postponement meant that last Thanksgiving came and went without the traditional high school football rivalry games, as state health and government officials advised people to only gather in-person over the holiday with members of their own household. One state senator is eyeing a way to resurrect those missed games. "Notwithstanding any general or special law to the contrary, any 2020 Thanksgiving Day high school football match that was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be moved to April 16, 2021 or the final Saturday morning of the 2021 football season," states a bill filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio. DiZoglio's bill (SD 2023) has not yet been referred to a committee for review. - Katie Lannan 3:57 PM Tue
Walsh Recalls Early Days of COVID: With a year of COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh reflected Tuesday on the week one year ago when it became abundantly clear that the coronavirus was going to upend daily life. "This week last year really was kind of surreal, looking back on it," Walsh said. The mayor mentioned the speed at which information about the virus and its dangers became clear and how quickly the situation with the city's schools changed. "We had a meeting on Wednesday or something like that and I was thinking that we wouldn't come back after April vacation. So we'd have another four weeks of school and we wouldn't come back after vacation. And then, literally a day later, we were thinking can we get through the next week. And then we're saying we just got to have Monday to pick supplies up," he said, recounting how the city initially closed schools and had students and teachers return for one day to get everything they would need for remote learning. Walsh also talked about conversations he had with friends as he was being briefed in the earliest days of the pandemic. "I told them what was going to happen or what I thought was going to happen -- I was repeating what I heard -- and I think they thought there was something wrong with me," the mayor said. "And then two weeks later, literally everything shuts down." -- Colin A. Young 3:32 PM Tue
Outdoor Dining and Rewards: Boston's outdoor dining program that allows al fresco seating areas on city sidewalks and parking spaces will be up and running by April 1, but Mayor Martin Walsh was meeting with others Tuesday to discuss an even earlier start. Walsh said he had a meeting Tuesday afternoon "to see if there's an opportunity for us to look at when that date is to see if we can move that day." He also highlighted the app the city will soon launch, B-Local, to help people find Black- or women-owned local businesses. App users will be able to earn "Boston Points" that they can redeem like cash at participating businesses. City Hall will reimburse businesses for Boston Points that are redeemed. -- Colin A. Young 2:13 PM Tue
Free COVID Test Sites Extended Through June: State officials announced Tuesday that they are extending the free "Stop the Spread" COVID-19 testing initiative through at least the end of June. Originally launched in July 2020, the program's end date has been extended multiple times as the pandemic has dragged on, and it was most recently set to lapse at the end of March. Tests at the more than 35 Stop the Spread sites, which opened in areas that had a higher prevalence of COVID-19, are open to all Massachusetts residents at no cost. As of March 3, the Stop the Spread sites have conducted more than 1.8 million tests, according to the COVID-19 Command Center. - Katie Lannan 1:45 PM Tue
Reps Highlight Local Biz Challenges: A group of lawmakers pushing for Massachusetts to exempt forgiven Paycheck Protection Program grants from state taxes -- one component of a business and worker relief plan that House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced Monday -- drew attention to pandemic business challenges specific to their districts and regions. On a call Monday organized by the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, Dracut Rep. Colleen Garry, who represents towns along the New Hampshire border, said people in that area are traveling to bars and restaurants in nearby Granite State towns like Nashua, Pelham and Salem where COVID-19 restrictions are not as strict. "We're dealing with a health issue and a difference of the way things are being done, but we're also dealing with the competitiveness of our businesses, and always have, with the sales tax issue, but so many businesses are still struggling," she said. Barnstable Rep. Steve Xiarhos said Cape Cod businesses need support as tourism season approaches, and Southwick Rep. Nicholas Boldyga -- whose district includes Agawam, where Six Flags New England is located -- said the neighboring states of Connecticut and New York have plans to reopen their amusement parks, while Massachusetts has not set a date for that sector. Boldyga cautioned of the potential for workers to leave Massachusetts and seek jobs elsewhere in New England. - Katie Lannan 9:52 AM Tue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.