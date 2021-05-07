MAY 7 -- Massachusetts heads into the weekend again on the precipice of another change in its COVID-19 response.
On Monday, six out of seven mass vaccination sites will start offering walk-in vaccines without appointments, a shift as the Baker administration increases its focus on more local efforts. A range of business and capacity restrictions are also set to loosen after the weekend.
More than half of the state's adult population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly a million other residents have gotten a first dose and are awaiting their second.
The Department of Public Health reported 881 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday from 78,071 tests -- a relatively high number of tests amid a gradual decline that Gov. Charlie Baker has linked to widespread vaccinations.
For the first time since early November, DPH's estimate of active COVID-19 cases dropped below 20,000. The Department projects there are now 19,784 active cases across the state, a number roughly equivalent to the population of Bourne.
Hospitalizations dropped for the 10th straight day, landing at 459 in Friday's report, 10 fewer than in Thursday's report. - Chris Lisinski
Uniqlo Donates 75,000 Masks to Boston Schools: Clothing retailer Uniqlo this week donated 75,000 of its AIRism face masks to the Boston Public Schools, which plans to distribute them to students, teachers and faculty. The district said the donation "will provide the community with the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to maintain their wellbeing throughout the summer and beyond." BPS plans to provide the masks to students and staff at its summer learning sites, which will host an array of programs aimed at providing support services, "academic recovery and acceleration initiatives," and enrichment activities for students who have spent the bulk of this school year learning remotely. "The immense challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic require support from both the public and private sectors, and these 75,000 masks will help to ensure the safety of students and staff all summer long," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. - Katie Lannan 4:27 PM Fri
93,000 More Doses Administered: Massachusetts providers administered another 93,000-plus vaccines in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, nearly two-thirds of which were second doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, according to state data. The Department of Public Health reported Friday that 58,982 more second doses of Moderna or Pfizer and 32,066 first doses had been administered since Thursday's report, plus 2,151 single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As of Friday, 2,835,762 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing about 51.6 percent of the state's roughly 5.5 million adults. Massachusetts has received a total of 7,823,920 vaccine doses since the rollout began, 84.3 percent of which have been administered through Friday. - Chris Lisinski 4:15 PM Fri
Walensky's Mother's Day Gift: Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky used some personal anecdotes Friday while talking about the need to vaccinate more young people. Walensky explained during a briefing on Friday that her two oldest sons, ages 19 and 21, really wanted to get vaccinated so they could resume some of their traditional in-person college experiences. "My youngest son, 16, is now, just recently, fully vaccinated," she said. "And I am happy to say that tonight he is having two fully vaccinated friends over to watch a movie. It's been a long and coming, seemingly mundane, but now very luxurious event, and he can do so because he's fully vaccinated. And I rest easy knowing my family will be safe and that is simply the best Mother's Day gift I could get this year." Only about one fifth of those between 18 and 29 years old and less than one third of 30- to 39-year-olds are fully vaccinated, according to the White House. - Michael P. Norton 2:49 PM Fri
Pandemic Prompts Fund's New Name, Focus: The state's first philanthropic fund focused on the Latino community announced a new name on Friday and said it will seek to strengthen health equity and economic opportunity for a population that has faced a disproportionate toll from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Latino Equity Fund, formerly the Latino Legacy Fund, is a partnership among local Latino leaders, The Boston Foundation and Hispanics in Philanthropy. It will focus on two priority areas -- addressing well-being and health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, and achieving economic prosperity via "policies, programs and initiatives that promote sustainable economic growth for Latinos." "COVID-19 was our reckoning," said Juan Lopera, co-chair of the Latino Equity Fund. "We said, 'Let's rethink our areas of focus, let's rethink what we are about.' And that's how we decided to rebrand. It's hard to think about the legacy we're leaving behind when we have such equity issues. The Latino Equity Fund enters this new phase of work with more urgency than ever, as our nation -- disproportionately the Latino community -- reels from the greatest public health and economic crisis in a century." The fund is also launching a $10 million fundraising campaign, which it said was "jumpstarted" by commitments of $1 million each from Eastern Bank and State Street Corporation. - Katie Lannan 2:29 PM Fri
Swan Boat Rides are Back: Swan Boat rides in Boston are back for this year, beginning on Saturday. Mayor Kim Janey on Friday circulated word of the reopening plans, and is scheduled to join others at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Boston Public Garden Lagoon. "For the first time in its history, this annual rite of spring did not take place last year due to COVID-19, and the Paget family, owners and operators of the Swan Boats, is pleased to bring this tradition back to the Public Garden," Janey's office announced. "In keeping with current health guidelines masks are required and passengers will be safely spaced both in line and on the Swan Boats." For more information, visit www.swanboats.com, call (617) 522-1966, or email info@swanboats.com. - Michael P. Norton 2:17 PM Fri
