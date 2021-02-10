FEB. 10 -- Public health officials confirmed 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 83 people Wednesday.
Though hundreds upon hundreds of people are becoming newly infected with the coronavirus each day and the virus is killing dozens of Bay Staters daily, the trends state officials use to guide economic reopening decisions continued to show progress in Wednesday's report from the Department of Public Health.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by 43 patients from Monday to Tuesday, the number of estimated active COVID-19 cases fell by nearly 3,300 in 24 hours, and the seven-day average of the state's positive test rate dropped from 2.96 percent as of Tuesday to 2.82 percent as of Wednesday, DPH said.
Since the pandemic took hold here about a year ago, at least 521,045 people have been infected with COVID-19 and the virus has killed 15,207 people, when counting people who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, COVID-19. The state's fatality rate is 2.8 percent, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
As of Wednesday, 723,327 people in Massachusetts had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 227,188 of them had received both doses and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, DPH said. The number of people fully vaccinated is roughly equal to the combined population of Worcester and Salem.
In an effort to get more people in the 75 and older age group vaccinated, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that a person who accompanies a senior to their vaccine appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site will be able to get vaccinated at the same time themselves, regardless of where the companion falls in the state's eligibility criteria. -- Colin A. Young
CDC: Double-Masking, Tighter Fit More Effective: Wearing a second cloth mask on top of a medical face mask or knotting a medical mask's ear loops can offer significant additional protection against COVID-19, according to research the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Wednesday. Wearing a medical mask without knotting the loops blocked 42 percent of the particles from a simulated cough, the CDC found, while a cloth mask alone blocked 44.3 percent. But combining the two with a medical mask on the bottom and a cloth mask on top -- often referred to as "double-masking" -- blocked 92.5 percent of cough particles because it provided a more snug fit on an individual's head. "The data in this report underscore the finding that good fit can increase overall mask efficiency," researchers wrote. "Multiple simple ways to improve fit have been demonstrated to be effective. Continued innovative efforts to improve the fit of cloth and medical procedure masks to enhance their performance merit attention." - Chris Lisinski 5:02 PM Wed
National Guard Sent to Danvers, Springfield, East Boston: Teams of National Guard members has been assigned to the mass vaccination sites in Springfield and Danvers to help with the logistics of vaccinating hundreds of people a day, and will begin assisting next week at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center with vaccination efforts. Gov. Charlie Baker has for the past couple of weeks insisted that he did not believe it was necessary to call up the National Guard to assist at the mass vaccination sites, though he has used the Guard to help vaccinate nursing home residents. Baker wouldn't say why he changed his mind about the Guard, despite being asked repeatedly why he thought they were needed now. "Why not?" he said. "We thought it was appropriate in some of these sites to bring them in," Baker said. Baker on Wednesday toured the DoubleTree Hotel vaccination site in Danvers where a team of 10 Guard members were on site to assist in administering vaccine. Another team of 10 Guard members were assigned to the Eastfield Mall vaccination site in Springfield, where local media outlets have reported long lines. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders urged people not to show up early for their appointments, and said if people do arrive early they should wait in their cars until no more than 15 minutes before an appointment. Baker said the Guard was in Danvers and Springfield to help with logistics, drawing a distinction between those sites and Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park, where he said venue personnel had experience managing crowds. Another team of 10 medically qualified Guard members will report next week to the EBNHC to assist with vaccination administration at four of the community health center's sites in East Boston, Chelsea, Revere and the South End. The community health center mission is federally funded. - Matt Murphy 4:49 PM Wed
Boston to Vaccinate Veterans Saturday: This Saturday, Boston veterans who are 65 years old or older and enrolled in VA Health Care will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the VFW post at 500 Morton St., Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced Wednesday. The one-day clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will vaccinate veterans and qualifying caregivers on a first-come, first-served basis. The people vaccinated during the single-day clinic will also be scheduled to get the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine on March 13, Walsh said. By the end of this week, Boston will have COVID-19 vaccines available at eight pharmacy locations, mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, and at multiple community health centers. "We need to increase vaccine access ... in the communities that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19 and the economic fallout. We need to make sure that the people of color have access to the vaccine and we need to make sure that low-income and immigrant communities have access to the vaccine as well," Walsh said. Last week, 20 percent of the available appointments at the Reggie Lewis Center mass vaccination site were held aside "for outreach to organizations serving communities of color and vulnerable populations," the mayor said. For this week and next, the percentage of appointments held aside has been increased to 40 percent. "Making sure residents who need to get access can get it is key to ensuring we have an equitable distribution of the vaccine, so we want to make sure we're getting the vaccine into every neighborhood in the city of Boston," Walsh said. -- Colin A. Young 3:43 PM Wed
FDA Authorizes Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19 Treatment: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization for a combination of two monoclonal antibodies -- lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off viruses -- to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients age 12 and older, including people over age 65 or with certain chronic conditions. According to the FDA, a clinical trial showed that a single intravenous infusion of the two monoclonal antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, administered together, "significantly reduced COVID-19-related hospitalization and death during 29 days of follow-up compared to placebo." The FDA did not authorize bamlanivimab and etesevimab for patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 or who require oxygen therapy and said that monoclonal antibodies "may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when administered to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation." The emergency use authorization was issued to Eli Lilly and Co. - Katie Lannan 11:46 AM Wed
Telecommuting Looking More Attractive: About one-third of all workers in the world could be permanent telecommuters by the end of the year as technology and a year of experience through the pandemic make remote working a more viable option for businesses and employees alike, the Pioneer Institute said in a new report outlining the ways in which the "barriers to exit" have been lowered by the pandemic and technology. "The pandemic has changed the calculus on whether telecommuting is worth it, for both employers and workers," Andrew Mikula, who authored the report, said. About 72 percent of the global workforce was working remotely as of October, the report said, and the World Economic Forum estimated that as much as 34.4 percent of the workforce will remain remote at the end of 2021. Pioneer Institute noted that the Harvard Business School's estimate was far lower -- 16 percent of the workforce telecommuting after the pandemic -- but still much higher than the 3.6 percent of workers who went to the office remotely before the pandemic. "Before the pandemic, economic growth was increasingly concentrated in a small handful of powerful, expensive cities, and access to the innovation economy and labor market often kept workers from moving to cheaper, roomier locales," the report said. "But after the pandemic hit places like New York City especially hard, stories abounded of wealthy people decamping to vacation homes in Vermont, Florida, or the Hamptons. It's an open question whether such people will need policy-driven incentives to move back, especially given New York's heavy reliance on the wealthy to fill city coffers." The Pioneer Institute previously highlighted what an exodus of workers and high-income residents could mean for Massachusetts. -- Colin A. Young 9:34 AM Wed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.