FEB. 16 -- Public health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the first time since Nov. 3 that the daily new case count did not include a comma.
The Department of Public Health confirmed 967 new cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 49 people Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 531,702 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 15,257 people have lost their lives to the respiratory illness it causes. The death toll swells to 15,567 people when counting those who died with likely, but not test-confirmed, cases..
Though Tuesday's report showed a decline in the number of daily new cases, it also revealed that the diminished number came from a relatively small number of COVID-19 tests. The 967 positive results came from 46,488 tests, a single-day positive test rate of 2.08 percent. Meanwhile, the state's seven-day average positive test rate rose slightly Tuesday from 2.19 percent to 2.22 percent.
There were 1,096 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, DPH said, a decline of 11 patients from Sunday. On Monday, there were 275 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units, including 177 people who required the help of a ventilator to breathe. The state's seven-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is now at 1,221.5, DPH said. The average age of a hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Massachusetts is 72 years old.
As of Monday, Massachusetts hospitals had 7,420 total patients in medical or surgical beds and about 1,696 medical or surgical beds remained open and available for new patients. In ICUs, 1,100 beds were occupied as of Monday and about 333 beds were open.
As of Tuesday, 861,859 people in Massachusetts had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 304,657 of them had received both doses and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, DPH said. Massachusetts has administered about 76.4 percent of the 1,158,050 vaccine doses that have been shipped here, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young
MA Vaccination Pace Improving: The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that on the day after Valentine's Day, another 23,086 people got a COVID-19 vaccine shot, bringing the total number of doses administered in Massachusetts to 1,166,516. Massachusetts currently ranks 16th among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for total doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The newest data from the CDC also places Massachusetts ninth in the country in first doses administered per capita, suggesting that after a sluggish start to the vaccine rollout, the effort is beginning to pick up its pace vis-a-vis other states. The newest state figures show that Massachusetts has used 76.4 percent of the 1,527,150 doses shipped into Massachusetts, and 304,657 people are fully vaccinated. The governor's team over the weekend also noted that as of Valentine's Day on Sunday, the state was ranked number one for total shots administered per capita for the week among the 24 states with at least 5 million people, and fourth among those same two dozen states for first doses and total doses per capita all time, behind only Wisconsin, Arizona and Indiana. The CDC on Tuesday had Massachusetts ranked 19th overall for doses administered per capita. - Matt Murphy 5:42 PM Tue
20 Hard-Hit Communities to Receive DPH Vaccine Help: The Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it will help 20 municipalities -- which have been both disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and historically underserved -- build awareness of vaccine safety and efficacy and reduce barriers to immunization. The targeted initiative focuses on Boston, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield and Worcester. The DPH plans to support tailored efforts based on each community's needs and is offering supports including providing vaccine ambassadors to share information and materials, disseminating culturally appropriate vaccine information in multiple languages, hiring local residents for outreach efforts like door-knocking campaigns, and coordinating groups including community health centers, local boards of health, and community and faith-based organizations. The Baker administration also announced Tuesday it had invested $1 million in the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to support centers' efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccination rates for hard-hit individuals and communities. - Katie Lannan 4:26 PM Tue
Another Three Months for Foreclosure Moratorium: A federal moratorium on foreclosures and a mortgage payment forbearance window will both remain in place through the end of June under an extension the Biden administration announced Tuesday. Under the extension, borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30, 2020 can get up to six months of additional mortgage payment forbearance in an attempt to lessen the financial pressure they face. The programs were set to expire in March, but will now remain in place until June 30, 2021. "The COVID crisis has triggered a housing affordability crisis, with more than 10 million homeowners behind on mortgage payments and communities of color at even greater risk of eviction and foreclosure," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Tuesday briefing. - Chris Lisinski 4:14 PM Tue
Feds Increase Vaccine Supply Another 23 Percent: The federal government will again boost its weekly distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, pushing the total forecast for this week to 13.5 million, officials said Tuesday. This week's allocation is set to be 2.5 million doses more than last week, an increase of nearly 23 percent. Governors learned about the increase during a regular call with the Biden administration on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a media briefing. It was not immediately clear Tuesday how much the distribution to Massachusetts would change, and officials have cautioned in the past that increases are not uniform across all states. Since Biden took office in January, Psaki said, the administration has increased its vaccine distribution to states by 57 percent. The administration will also double the amount of doses it will supply to local pharmacies, from 1 million to 2 million, this week, aiming to "expand access in neighborhoods across the country so people can call and make appointments and get their shots conveniently and quickly." Psaki said that more than 40,000 pharmacies across the United States will eventually participate in the federal partnership program as supply increases. - Chris Lisinski 3:35 PM Tue
Methuen Senator: "The Allocation Makes No Sense": Methuen's state senator slammed the Baker administration's vaccine distribution plan, writing in a Monday letter that the allocation to the city "makes no sense." Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat, said Methuen received 100 vaccine doses last week and was informed it will receive zero this week amid what the Department of Public Health described as a federal supply shortage. DiZoglio flagged her concerns in a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, including the administration's continued distribution to pharmacies despite no doses flowing to Methuen. "The City put in great work and time to establish a vaccine distribution center, per the request of your Administration, that accommodates social distancing and long lines," DiZoglio wrote. "Pharmacies do not have such space to ensure social distancing. The allocation makes no sense." - Chris Lisinski 10:31 AM Tue
Most UK Variant Cases Here "Community-Acquired": Until Sunday, state officials had reported only ten cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom and known to spread more easily than COVID-19. Now, confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant stand at 29, after 19 more cases were confirmed through tests at the State Public Health Lab. Public health officials reported Sunday that only four of the 29 cases have evidence of recent travel, "suggesting that the majority of cases identified in Massachusetts are community-acquired." The first case in the U.S. was identified in late December 2020 and in Massachusetts on Jan. 17, 2021. "Cases have ranged in age from 4 years to-almost 70; they include 13 females and 16 males. There have been 17 cases in Worcester County, one in Hampden County, 2 in Middlesex County, 6 in Norfolk County, 2 in Plymouth County, and 1 in Suffolk County," the DPH reported. DPH said the variant has "caused a rapid surge of cases in the UK, several other countries, and in parts of California and Florida." - Michael P. Norton
