JAN. 20 -- One year after the first patient in the United States was officially diagnosed with COVID-19, 458,089 people in Massachusetts have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.
That total includes the 3,987 new cases reported by the Department of Public Health on Wednesday and the 2,209 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The department estimates that 90,154 people currently have active cases of COVID-19. The state's seven-day positive test-rate stands at 5.86 percent, with 82,567 new tests reported Wednesday.
With all eyes on Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday was a fairly quiet day on Beacon Hill. Gov. Charlie Baker, who last delivered a televised COVID-19 update last Thursday, will soon have to decide whether to further extend his order reducing business capacity to 25 percent or let it expire at noon this coming Sunday.
Biden, in his inaugural address, said the country is "entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus" and called for Americans to "set aside the politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation."
He asked for a silent prayer for the more than 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the pandemic, calling the moment of silence his first act as president.
In Massachusetts, public health officials are now reporting a total of 13,547 deaths -- including the 78 fatalities newly reported Wednesday -- among people with test-confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 282 in people with probable COVID-19 cases. -- Katie Lannan
DPH Official: Vaccine Rollout Aims to Avoid Waste: A Department of Public Health official gave some insight into the state's vaccine allocation process during a Jan. 5 call with municipal government leaders. DPH Assistant Commissioner Jana Ferguson spoke to the Massachusetts Municipal Association ahead of the Jan. 11 start date for vaccination of first responders and said that if an area communicated to the state that it had 1,000 eligible police, fire and emergency medical personnel, that area would not receive 1,000 vaccine doses all at once. Health officials would also find out how many vaccinations local sites could give in a day and how many days a week they'd be hosting clinics, then take that appointment schedule into account. "People aren't getting 1,000 doses right away, perhaps they're getting 400 doses or 600 doses or something like that, and then there's a mechanism to request additional doses as those appointments are filled," Ferguson said. She said the state does not want to over-order on vaccines so that the supply does not end up being wasted. "We're just kind of being a little more measured about how quickly these roll out so people don't get stuck with hundreds of extra doses," she said. - Katie Lannan 3:30 PM Wed
Coalition Urges BU Public Health School to Go Virtual: A group of faculty, students and alumni of the Boston University School of Public Health, along with others in the BU community, on Wednesday asked the public health school's dean to start the spring semester in a virtual-only model. The letter to Dean Sandro Galea says that COVID-19 infection rates were in a lull when the School of Public Health opened for hybrid classes in the fall, but the state is now "in the midst of the largest surge of cases" since the pandemic began and it is not clear that the peak has been reached. "We do not see how a school of public health, with any serious respect for the health of its community, can -- at this time -- force faculty and staff to face potential COVID-19 exposure in indoor settings with large numbers of people present," the letter said. The signatories, led by faculty member Dr. Michael Siegel, argue that the decision to hold in-person classes, which they say was made in late April during the first surge, "has hamstrung our ability to lead because we are hardly in a position to advise other institutions to close down." - Katie Lannan 12:22 PM Wed
Incoming CDC Director Projects "Dark Weeks Ahead": Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Massachusetts General Hospital infections disease physician that President-elect Joe Biden nominated to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a recent interview that she expects the United States will reach 500,000 COVID-19 deaths by mid-February. The death toll surpassed 400,000 on Tuesday. In a Sunday interview with CBS' "Face the Nation," Walensky said she believes the country is still facing "some dark weeks ahead." "By the middle of February, we expect half a million deaths in this country," she said, according to a transcript. "That doesn't speak to the tens of thousands of people who are living with a yet uncharacterized syndrome after they've been recovered -- after they've recovered. And we still yet haven't seen the ramifications of what happened from the holiday travel, from holiday gathering in terms of high rates of hospitalizations and the deaths thereafter." Walensky said she intends to brief the public "as often as I can, as often as new information comes," and plans to advocate "to make sure that we have the resources for our public health system so that we can do the surveillance that is necessary for that testing." - Katie Lannan 10:37 AM Wed
Biden Challenge Asks Americans to Mask Up for 100 Days: Prior to his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden launched a "100 Days Masking Challenge" that asks the American people to wear masks for 100 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. Biden is also issuing an executive order requiring masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors. As part of an array of first day measures, Biden is also ending the Trump administration's process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is serving as Head of Delegation for the U.S., set to deliver remarks Thursday to a WHO Executive Board meeting. The Biden administration said that once the U.S. resumes its engagement with the WHO, it will "work with the WHO and our partners to strengthen and reform the organization, support the COVID-19 health and humanitarian response, and advance global health and health security." - Michael P. Norton 9:39 AM Wed
