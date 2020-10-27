OCT. 27 – Ahead of the Halloween weekend, state officials are looking down the calendar to the next major holiday for social events.
The Department of Public Health on Tuesday issued a set of recommendations for lower-risk ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, recommending virtual festivities and in-person celebrations that are limited to one household. Both Gov. Charlie Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders cautioned that the holidays are going to need to be different this year.
For those who do opt to gather with others from outside their home, Sudders said food should be served by one or two people, wearing face coverings, "almost like wait service at your table," rather than passing shared dishes around.
"There is no perfect in a time of pandemic, but it's really like re-thinking," she said, urging people to be "really conscious about the sharing of utensils, the sharing of plates, and certainly not picking at the turkey carcass this year."
The state has now recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on each of the last four days, and Baker said case demographics have largely flipped from the spring so that people under 30 make up a larger share of new cases than those over 60.
With some districts like Boston, Abington and Milton shifting to remote-learning mode, Baker administration education officials told lawmakers that schools should keep up in-person learning unless there is evidence of virus spread within classrooms. "It is increasingly clear that schools are not a source of transmission," Education Secretary James Peyser said.
More than 30 COVID-19 clusters, with cases in at least 66 cities and towns, have been tied to youth hockey activities. Baker said those cases, coupled with a lack of cooperation from adults who were reached out to by contact tracers, prompted the Department of Public Health last week to order ice rinks closed through at least Nov. 7. - Katie Lannan
DPH to Start Reporting on Case Clusters: A forthcoming update to the Department of Public Health's COVID-19 data dashboard, planned for next week, will include more information on case clusters, and some of that cluster information will be previewed in Thursday's weekly report, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Tuesday. Sudders, the head of the state's COVID-19 command center, provided new details about identified sources for some of the 1,216 new cases reported Monday. Twenty-five cases were linked to long-term care facilities, another 25 to higher-education testing, 34 to places of worship and 36 to "known clusters, including social clubs." She said 538 of those cases were "associated with 19 of our highest-risk communities, from Boston to Framingham." Sudders said it is important for private clubs and houses of worship to adhere to the state's COVID-19 guidance, and that new cases continue to arise from those settings. She specifically mentioned the Elks Club and Pleasant Park Yacht Club in Winthrop and the Crossroads Church in Fitchburg, which she said was "recently sanctioned by the state, not for having church services but for opening up their house of worship for retreats and the like in violation of the state's guidance." - Katie Lannan 5:04 PM Tue
As Metrics Rise, DPH Claims 'Positive Trend': Public health officials confirmed more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday and the latest report shows all four of the state's primary COVID-19 metrics trending in the wrong direction. The Department of Public Health reported 1,025 new coronavirus infections Tuesday and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of seven individuals. The seven-day average of the positive test rate is now 1.7 percent -- more than double its low-point value of 0.8 percent from just more than a month ago. Despite the steady climb in the percentage of tests that come back positive, DPH said Tuesday that it still sees a "positive trend" in that metric. There were 567 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Massachusetts as of midday Tuesday, up by 17 patients from midday Monday. The three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 552, up about 83 percent from its low point of 302 patients, DPH said. As with the positive test rate, DPH said Tuesday that it sees a "positive trend" in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. There are two hospitals in the state using their surge capacity (compared to a low of zero) and the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths stands at 16, compared to a low of nine. DPH said Tuesday that both hospital readiness and the number of people who die of COVID-19 are "in progress." Since Feb. 1, 149,361 people in Massachusetts have been infected with the coronavirus. Since mid-March, 9,888 people have died with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19. A total of 2,665,975 people have been tested for the highly-contagious virus. -- Colin A. Young 4:03 PM Tue
NY Guv Warns Against Massachusetts Travel: New York state now "highly discourages" any non-essential travel to and from Massachusetts, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Massachusetts now meets the criteria -- a seven-day average positive test rate of 10 percent or higher or 10 cases per 100,000 residents -- that would place it on New York's list of restricted-travel states. However, because the two states share a border, Cuomo's office said applying the same requirement for travelers to quarantine upon arrival "is not practically viable." The same recommendation without formal enforcement applies for Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, while New York will require travelers to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival from 41 states. Massachusetts has a similar travel order and quarantine requirement in place, and New York has been on the list of lower-risk states exempt from the mandate since the order took effect in August. - Chris Lisinski 3:02 PM Tue
Holyoke Suspends License Renewal Fees: In an effort to bolster local businesses battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holyoke License Board recently voted to waive license renewal fees during this fiscal year. The policy applies to a range of license types, including alcohol, entertainment, common victualler and automatic amusement device licenses. Mayor Alex Morse told the Daily Hampshire Gazette that the waiver will likely cost Holyoke roughly $75,000 in lost revenue. "Right now, it makes a much larger difference to the individual businesses who have to pay these fees," Morse told the Gazette. Local businesses can also apply for the city's small business grant program, which distributes funds through a Community Development Block Grant and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office. - Meg McIntyre 1:19 PM Tue
