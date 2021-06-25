JUNE 25 – The COVID-19 state of emergency in Massachusetts has been over for more than a week, but researchers and medical professionals continue to learn more about the virus that has so far infected at least 663,478 people here.
Recent National Institutes of Health research into undetected spread of COVID-19 suggests the number of confirmed cases in the country should be revised upwards to account for millions of undiagnosed cases, and another NIH study found evidence of the coronavirus' presence in Massachusetts before the first cases were confirmed here.
Next week, Massachusetts' pandemic-related mail-in voting expansions are set to expire, though the Legislature seems interested in extending them beyond their June 30 end date -- the Senate passed a bill that would keep the measures through Dec. 15, and House-approved legislation would make them permanent. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium is no longer expiring June 30 and will remain in place for another month.
More than 4.1 million Bay Staters will be able next week to enter the "VaxMillions" giveaway offered by the Lottery and the Baker administration, which offers fully vaccinated entrants a chance to win one of five $1 million cash prizes or five $300,000 scholarships. Registration opens July 1, and Gov. Charlie Baker's office announced Friday that the drawings will be held once a week for five weeks, starting July 26. The registration deadline for the first drawing is July 22, and to be eligible for that round, people must get their first Moderna dose by June 24, first Pfizer shot by July 1, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot by July 22. - Katie Lannan
38 New Deaths Since Emergency Lifted: The Department of Public Health has reported 38 confirmed new deaths and 623 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since the state of emergency lifted 10 days ago, according to data last updated Thursday. Providers in the state also reported administering close to 159,000 total vaccine doses between June 15 and June 23, according to DPH data -- with over 110,000-second doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in that same time period. Providers in Massachusetts have administered 8,488,369 total vaccine doses and 4,114,014 people are fully vaccinated as of June 23, according to DPH. - Chris Van Buskirk 2:17 PM Fri
Top Mass Docs Respond to Rare Heart Inflammation: Several top Massachusetts doctors said they "remain confident" in the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported rare heart inflammations in adolescents who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Since April, the CDC logged more than a thousand reports of cases in the United States of heart inflammation -- known as myocarditis and pericarditis -- happening after people received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. "Although instances of heart inflammation are incredibly rare – the CDC reports 389 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in 12- to 24-year-olds, while nearly 21 million people in this age group have received a COVID-19 vaccine - the issue warranted and received rigorous scientific study," Massachusetts Medical Society President Dr. Carole Allen and Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Lloyd Fisher said in a joint statement. "After review of the latest information available, it was clear that the benefits of vaccination in this age group far outweigh the small risk of this very rare side effect." CDC said confirmed cases have occurred in mostly male adolescents and young adults age 16 years or older, more often after getting a second dose, and within several days after the vaccination. "Patients can usually return to their normal daily activities after their symptoms improve. They should speak with their doctor about return to exercise or sports," the CDC said. "CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older, given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related, possibly severe complications." - Chris Van Buskirk 1:55 PM Fri
Guv on Hospital Vax Mandates: "That's Their Call": Three major Massachusetts hospital systems said Thursday that they plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full authorization to one of the shots currently available on an emergency-use authorization. Leadership of Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health and Wellforce all encouraged staff who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so. "The evidence of COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness is overwhelming," Mass General Brigham President and CEO Dr. Anne Klibanski wrote an email to employees. "Getting vaccinated is the single most important and responsible step each of us can take to put an end to this devastating pandemic and protect patients, families and each other." BILH will also require flu shots for its employees later this year and already requires proof of vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella, President and CEO Dr. Kevin Tabb said in a video message. "And those are nowhere near as common or as dangerous as COVID-19 or influenza," he said. "I also think that it's possible both to understand and believe that people are free to make their own decisions but not have that necessarily be true in a workplace that puts others at risk." Asked about the systems' decisions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he would "prefer to let organizations make the decisions they think are gonna keep their people safest." "As far as I'm concerned, that's their call, but different people are in different places with respect to this and I think we should respect that as well," he said. - Katie Lannan 1:42 PM Fri
Online Tool Enables Exploration of $3.4 Bil in ARPA Municipal Aid: The Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker this week continued to have major differences over how and when to allocate about $5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the state. As that drama plays out, the Baker administration offered a new online tool that enables users to see how much each city and towns is receiving as part of a $3.4 billion pool of direct federal aid awarded to local governments. The administration said the pool of discretionary aid to cities, towns and counties is available to "support urgent municipal COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue, stabilize households and businesses, and address the existing disparities that the pandemic exacerbated." - Michael P. Norton 12:33 PM Fri
CDC Enacts "Final" Extension of Eviction Moratorium: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed another extension to the eviction moratorium to protect tenants who are unable to make rental payments. The CDC also said "this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium." The moratorium was scheduled to expire on June 30, but is now extended through July 31. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," the CDC said. The state's own eviction moratorium lapsed months ago and public officials have been using federal and state funds to help prevent evictions. - Michael P. Norton 12:25 PM Fri
Study Will Examine Traffic Conditions in U.S. Urban Areas: Study results set to be published on Tuesday, June 29 will shed light on traffic conditions for 494 urban areas across the United States and Puerto Rico. The 2021 Urban Mobility Report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute was funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and the National Institute for Congestion Reduction. Urban areas are seeing a rebound in traffic congestion following sharp reductions in travel during 2020 when public health directives upended public life, causing layoffs and forcing people to work from home while essential workers continued traveling back and forth to their jobs. In Massachusetts, traffic congestion is reemerging as the public policy challenge that it was before the pandemic struck. Study results will be posted online at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. - Michael P. Norton 11:20 AM Fri
Breadth of COVID-19's "Undetected Spread" Captured by Researchers: Researchers now estimate that were nearly 17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States by mid-July 2020, a finding that shows the broad reach of the virus and casts statistics about confirmed cases in an entirely new light. The National Institutes of Health reported this week that its researchers determined that for every diagnosed COVID-19 case during the spring and summer of 2020 there were 4.8 undiagnosed cases, which represents an additional 16.8 million cases by July alone. "This study helps account for how quickly the virus spread to all corners of the country and the globe," Bruce Tromberg, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, said in a statement on Tuesday. "The information will be invaluable as we assess the best public health measures needed to keep people safe, as new — and even more transmissible — variants emerge and vaccine antibody response changes over time." The study involved 240,000 volunteers from across the country. Researchers then selected 8,058 individuals from that pool to ensure that their study cohort was representative of the U.S. population. Each participant received a sample kit to return to NIH with a dab of dried blood or had blood drawn at NIH, according to the agenda. Most of the samples were supplied in an 11-week span between May 10 and July 31. Participants also completed a questionnaire that researcher said aided further analysis of the study results. "The estimate of COVID-19 cases in the United States in mid-July 2020, 3 million in a population of 330 million, should be revised upwards by almost 20 million when the percent of asymptomatic positive results is included," said senior co-author Kaitlyn Sadtler, chief of the NIBIB Section on Immunoengineering. "This wide gap between the known cases at the time and these asymptomatic infections has implications not only for retrospectively understanding this pandemic, but future pandemic preparedness."- Michael P. Norton 11:13 AM Fri
Study Found Evidence of COVID-19 Before First Reported Case in Mass.: Massachusetts is one of five states where researchers found evidence of COVID-19 infections earlier than had initially been reported. The National Institutes of Health reported this month that a new antibody testing study that examined samples collected through its All of Us Research Program found positive samples came as early as Jan. 7 from participants in Illinois, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. "Most positive samples were collected prior to the first reported cases in those states, demonstrating the importance of expanding testing as quickly as possible in an epidemic setting," the NIH said. On Feb. 1, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported the state's first confirmed COVID-19 case, identifying the infected individual as "a man returning from Wuhan, China who is in his 20s and lives in Boston." At the time, state officials said the risk to the public from COVID-19 "remains low" in Massachusetts. The NIH this month said its study results "expand on findings from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that suggested SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was present in the U.S. as far back as December 2019." The All of Us study involved the analysis of more than 24,000 stored blood samples contributed by program participants across all 50 states between Jan. 2 and March 18, 2020. - Michael P. Norton 11:01 AM Fri
