MARCH 19 -- While Massachusetts gears up to take several major steps in its fight against COVID-19 next week, the average positive test rate inched back up above 2 percent on Friday for the first time in nearly a month.
State public health officials reported 1,887 confirmed new cases of the highly-infectious virus on Friday from 106,772 tests, pushing the seven-day average positivity rate to 2.01 percent.
While the increase is small, that average rate had hovered between 1.78 percent and 1.99 percent since Feb. 21.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations continued their steady decline. The Department of Public Health reported 586 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 on Friday, a drop of five from Thursday.
DPH also reported another 43 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and one involving an individual who had a probable but not test-confirmed case. Counting both categories, 16,803 Massachusetts residents have died from the virus since last year. The state's first COVID-19 death was announced on March 20, 2020.
The state heads into the last weekend before entering the fourth and final phase of Gov. Charlie Baker's economic reopening plan, dubbed the "new normal," and the last weekend with a travel order -- and the fines it carries -- in place rather than a less forceful travel advisory. - Chris Lisinski
Haverhill Working Towards Teacher Vaccination: By the end of next week, every Haverhill teacher and school staffer who wants the COVID-19 vaccine will have received at least one dose, according to Rep. Andy Vargas' office. Vargas partnered with the city of Haverhill, Haverhill Public Schools and the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center on an outreach operation targeting eligible city residents and workers. Vargas' office said the effort "includes bilingual outreach via WhatsApp – a text messaging platform popular in the Latino and immigrant community" and that his team has helped 2,522 Haverhill residents and workers secure vaccine appointments. "Thanks to our targeted efforts and strong partnership with GLFHC, Haverhill is one of the first school districts to have all teachers and school staff receive a first dose. Additionally, our outreach to eligible Haverhill residents and workers has ensured that vulnerable folks who can't sit around refreshing a web page all day, actually get appointments," Vargas said in a statement. - Katie Lannan 4:23 PM Fri
UMass Lowell Planning Full On-Campus Fall: UMass Lowell will resume full on-person operations for the fall 2021 semester, officials announced Friday. The campus will move "as close to normal as possible" and welcome a larger number of residential students, though it may not mirror pre-pandemic norms. "With vaccinations accelerating nationwide and multiple semesters of COVID-19 lessons learned and effectively implemented behind us, we believe we will be able to create a safe, social and interpersonal living and learning experience for all our students on campus," UMass Lowell Provost Joseph Hartman said in a statement. Current students can register for fall semester classes on March 26. - Chris Lisinski 4:08 PM Fri
State Working on Guidance for the Vaccinated: Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said Friday afternoon that the Baker administration is in the process of drafting guidance for people who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the economy opens more widely and people begin to reengage in society. "It's important to be mindful of who else you're around since, again, most Bostonians are not fully vaccinated. Wearing a face covering is still required in indoor spaces. And so I think it's caution. We want people to remember that being fully vaccinated gives you some protection. It gives you protection and it's going to allow you to reengage. But I think we got to do it slowly, which is important, especially given the fact that the majority of folks aren't vaccinated," he said. "So, the CDC released guidelines. The state is also getting ready to release some guidelines related to it, which will be important that we follow that." The CDC told people who are at least two weeks beyond their final COVID-19 vaccine dose that they can gather indoors with other fully-vaccinated people without masks, can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household so long as those people are not at high-risk for hospitalization or death from the coronavirus, and do not need to quarantine or get tested after coming into contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 unless they exhibit symptoms themselves. -- Colin A. Young 3:20 PM Fri
NECC Plans Socially Distanced 2021 Graduation: Northern Essex Community College plans to hold five small in-person, social distanced graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021, organized by academic area. Last year, like many other institutions across the state, the college canceled its typical 3,000 person event, replacing it with a virtual ceremony and two celebration package pick-ups. "While everyone tried their best, it was clear that what graduates missed most was the opportunity to walk across the stage in their cap and gown and receive their well-earned associate degree or certificate," a statement from NECC read. This year, the college plans to hold each ceremony on the Haverhill campus on May 15 starting at 9 a.m. A student speaker will be selected from each of the areas -- STEM, professional studies, health, liberal arts, and business -- and President Lane Glenn will present diplomas. The college also plans to invite 2020 graduates to participate in the ceremonies. Graduates will be seated six feet apart and guest policies will be announced closer to graduation, the college said. Each ceremony will be livestreamed and NECC plans to hand out yard signs, "which were a big hit last year," to families and friends of graduates. - Chris Van Buskirk 2:43 PM Fri
CDC Updates School Distancing Guidance: Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Friday, now recommends at least three feet of distance between students in elementary schools, and three feet between middle high school students "in areas of low, moderate, or substantial community transmission." When community transmission is high, older students should be six feet apart if cohorting is not possible, the guidance says. It also advises six feet of distance when eating, singing, playing instruments or exercising, between adults in school buildings, between adults and students, and in common areas. Guidance for Massachusetts schools from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also uses a minimum of three feet as a distancing standard, though it recommends six feet when possible. Responding to the CDC update, Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy reiterated her union's call to push back the deadline for full in-person learning in elementary schools from April 5 to April 26, to give educators more time to get vaccinated and address logistical challenges. "The CDC has said for nearly a year that six feet of distancing helps reduce the spread of the coronavirus in schools," Najimy said. "The new guidance says three feet is now good enough in most circumstances, even though it will lead to a sharp increase in the number of potentially infected people in our school buildings. For Massachusetts, this guidance comes at a time when new cases are relatively high and more contagious variants are spreading." The Baker administration has been promoting a study of three- and six-foot distancing requirements in Massachusetts schools, which found that lower physical distancing policies can be adopted in schools that have mask mandates without negatively impacting student or staff safety. - Katie Lannan 2:20 PM Fri
More Than 1 Million Full Vaccinations: Massachusetts has cleared the 1 million full vaccinations threshold, Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted late Friday morning. "Massachusetts has now fully vaccinated over 1 million people and continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration," the governor said. "Thank you to everyone who has supported this progress!" The Department of Public Health reported Thursday afternoon that there were 997,049 people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Baker on Wednesday outlined the timetable under which all residents will be eligible for vaccines by April 19. He said the goal is to vaccinate at least 4 million of the more than 5.5 million adults in Massachusetts, and he hopes that those who might be reluctant now will come around over time.-- Colin A. Young
