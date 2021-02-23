FEB. 23 -- As Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration lay the groundwork to phase out remote learning by April, the Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported that the state's primary COVID-19 metrics are continuing their gradual improvement.
DPH confirmed 1,114 new cases of the coronavirus from 62,531 tests for the virus, a single-day positive test rate of roughly 1.78 percent. DPH also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 30 people. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 541,908 people in Massachusetts have been infected with COVID-19 and 15,883 people have died with confirmed or likely cases of the virus.
The statewide seven-day average positive test rate ticked down just slightly Tuesday, from 1.90 percent Monday to 1.89 percent, DPH said. Between Monday's report and Tuesday's update from DPH, the overall number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 declined by nine and there are now 879 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
DPH estimated Tuesday that there are still 33,951 people in Massachusetts who have active and contagious cases of COVID-19. About one month ago, the number of active cases in Massachusetts had topped 90,000.
As of Tuesday, 1,061,335 people in Massachusetts had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- up by more than 17,000 from Monday -- and 414,941 people had received both doses and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up by about 15,300 from Monday, DPH said. Massachusetts has administered about 85.4 percent of the 1,729,550 vaccine doses that have been shipped here, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young
White House: Virus Deaths Disproportionately Hitting Black Americans: President Biden was set to meet virtually Tuesday with a group of Black essential workers to thank them for their critical roles during the pandemic and to discuss how to encourage vaccinations. The White House said Tuesday that while Black Americans comprise 13 percent of the U.S. population, they represent nearly 24 percent of age-adjusted deaths from COVID-19. Biden has been pressing for Congressional approval of his $1.9 trillion aid bill, which includes funding for frontline workers and $160 billion in supplies, testing, vaccinations, and a public health workforce tied to the COVID-19 fight. The bill is expected to clear the House on Friday. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said some of the bill's measures are misguided. "The partisan bill Democrats are preparing is stuffed with non-COVID-related liberal goals and more band-aid policies as if the country were going to stay shut down another year," he tweeted. "We need 2021 to be different than 2020. Congress should focus on smart policies to help that happen." Biden plans to travel to Houston on Friday to check on winter storm relief and recovery efforts and visit a COVID health center where vaccines are being distributed. - Michael P. Norton 4:20 PM Tue
Treasurer Working Remotely, With Residual Symptoms: After her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, Treasurer Deb Goldberg is "fully back on schedule," according to a spokeswoman, but still has residual symptoms such as coughing and tiredness. "The Treasurer greatly appreciates all the kind words of support she's received, which has kept her spirits up. She considers herself lucky and looks forward to a full recovery soon," a Goldberg spokeswoman said in a statement. On Sunday, Feb. 7, the treasurer's office announced that she had tested positive and was quarantining at her home in Brookline. At the time, the Treasury said Goldberg planned to work remotely and Goldberg confirmed on Twitter Monday that she continues to work remotely. Goldberg chaired a meeting of the Lottery Commission from her home Tuesday morning and made no mention of her bout with the coronavirus or her symptoms, other than to occasionally cough. - Michael P. Norton and Colin A. Young 1:06 PM Tue
DiZoglio Calls for Vaccine Audit: Sen. Diana DiZoglio wrote to Auditor Suzanne Bump last week voicing concerns around the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and asking her to conduct an audit. DiZoglio's office flagged the "the selection of vendors the Governor's Administration has tasked with distributing the vaccine" as one area where she is seeking more information. "All of the vendors appear to be private companies. The public deserves to know the Administration's rationale for selecting these vendors and how much taxpayer money is going to these companies," the Methuen Democrat said in a statement. "This applies to the venues and pharmacies the Administration is working alongside as well – what is their rationale for selecting certain sites over others and how much funding are they receiving? Moreover, is there a supplier diversity component being implemented?" - Katie Lannan 10:49 AM Tue
