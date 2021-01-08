JAN. 8 -- For the second day in a row, Massachusetts set a single-day record of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Public Health reported 7,635 new cases on Friday, outstripping the 7,136 on Thursday that for about 24 hours had sat as the most recorded in one day. Since the first case was recorded in the Bay State in February, Massachusetts has now recorded a cumulative 400,823 confirmed infections.
Public health officials reported 108,569 tests alongside the positive cases, and despite the record increase in raw case totals, the seven-day average positive test rate dropped slightly again to 7.49 percent.
With 74 more confirmed deaths reported Friday, the toll stands at 12,708, or 12,985 when adding in those who died with probable cases of the respiratory illness.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who on Friday announced that Massachusetts schools will gain access to a new pool testing system for students and staff, said he does not believe the state has reached the point where it needs to stand up a third field hospital.
DPH data showed the number of patients in hospitals with confirmed COVID cases dropping again on Friday, this time by 75, with 15 fewer in the ICU. Hospital capacity is feeling strain across the state, though, and only about 11.5 percent of non-ICU beds are still open. - Chris Lisinski
$1.5M Awarded For Test Capacity Projects: The Baker administration on Friday announced awards totaling more than $1.5 million, through the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center's Accelerating Coronavirus Testing Solutions program, to four projects focused on increasing COVID-19 test capacity. The awardees are Kephera Diagnostics, of Framingham, Wellesley's Virex Health, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the projects will "provide alternatives to current testing stopgaps, expand testing locations and provide further validation of tests already available." She said the ACTS program will support projects focused on the "core areas" of accelerating development of simpler, faster, at-home and point-of-care tests and identifying new solutions for existing supply chain bottlenecks. "We need as many tools as possible to win this fight and remain committed to providing the resources necessary to expand access and capacity for testing as we continue to work toward recovery," Polito said. - Katie Lannan 5:08 PM Fri
FDA Chief: Changes to Dosing Schedules "Premature": The FDA earlier this week batted away the idea of giving giving half a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to people between the ages of 18 and 55. Saying the agency would make any ultimate decision, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, said Sunday that giving half of the two-dose Moderna vaccine regimen to that population "means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have." Slaoui said a half dose, or 50 microgram dose, for that population "induces identical immune response to the hundred microgram dose." In a statement, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he was following discussions and news reports about "reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19." Hahn concluded: "These are all reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials. However, at this time, suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence. Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk, undermining the historic vaccination efforts to protect the population from COVID-19." He added: "The available data continue to support the use of two specified doses of each authorized vaccine at specified intervals. For the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the interval is 21 days between the first and second dose. And for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the interval is 28 days between the first and second dose." - Michael P. Norton 4:56 PM Fri
Healey Guidance on Stimulus for LTC Residents: Attorney General Maura Healey wants all long-term care residents and staff to know: stimulus checks directed toward residents are for their own use, not for the facility to grab as payment. Saying her office had heard reports of some facilities taking CARES Act checks issued to residents, Healey issued an advisory on Friday clarifying that individuals who receive checks under the latest round of stimulus are entitled to use the money however they see fit. "Nursing home residents and their families have faced enormous challenges and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic and my office is committed to protecting them however we can," Healey said in a statement. "Long-term care residents are entitled to receive their stimulus checks, in full and in a timely manner, for their own use." Anyone with a concern about facilities taking residents' stimulus checks can report it to the AG's Medicaid Fraud Division by calling (617) 963-2360. - Chris Lisinski 3:39 PM Fri
Number of Communities in Red Climbs to 219: The state continues to deem even more cities and towns as facing the highest risk level for COVID-19, with the count rising to 219 in the latest weekly update. Data initially missing from the Department of Public Health's dashboard on Thursday show that more than 62 percent of Massachusetts municipalities landed in the red, the most since the state launched its color-coded system for monitoring COVID threats this summer. Since Nov. 6, when the Baker administration changed the metrics for designating city and town risk levels to slightly higher thresholds with controls for population size, the number in the most worrisome level has exploded from 16 to 219. In Thursday's latest batch of data, the statewide two-week average daily incidence rate was 61.1 cases per 100,000 people. - Chris Lisinski 11:57 AM Fri
