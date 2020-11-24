Now more than eight months into this pandemic, some parts of Massachusetts say they still do not have adequate access to COVID-19 testing and thousands of people continue to test positive for the disease each day.
For residents of Cape Cod, the nearest Stop the Spread testing site, where the state makes testing available for free to residents, is in New Bedford, which is a 47-mile drive from Hyannis. From Provincetown, the drive would be more than 90 miles.
"Cape Cod is effectively a testing desert," Sen. Julian Cyr said Tuesday on a call with other officials who shared similar concerns about access to testing for Cape Cod, which has one of the oldest year-round populations in the state.
Education officials expressed concerns Tuesday about public school enrollment this year, which is down by 37,000 students. About half of that drop is in the pre-K and kindergarten levels, officials said, and those students are expected to return to the school system next year.
Though pre-K and kindergarten accounted for about half of the decrease and transfers and homeschooling accounted for more of the drop, officials said a gap of about 7,000 students remains. Education Secretary James Peyser asked Tuesday whether others are concerned that those 7,000 students could be "just kind of missing, or they're effectively truant or they're not showing up at school even though they remain in their communities and should be enrolled."
Public health officials reported 2,225 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and announced 20 recent COVID-19 deaths. -- Colin A. Young
Tuesday DPH Update: Another 2,225 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday, as the pandemic's death toll in Massachusetts grew by 20 and 32 more people were hospitalized with the respiratory disease. There are now 954 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts hospitals, including 205 who are in intensive care and 99 who are intubated, according to the Department of Public Health's daily report. With a field hospital in Worcester expected to be ready for patients next week, the state's hospitals are currently operating at 68 percent of their non-ICU capacity, and 47 percent of ICU beds remain available. The state's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 204,060, and 10,551 people with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases have died. - Katie Lannan 5:27 PM Tue
Seven Dead in Andover Assisted Living Outbreak: Seven residents have died at an assisted living facility in Andover over the past week amid a major COVID-19 outbreak that infected dozens of residents and employees. Over the past month, testing at Atria Marland Place has confirmed 50 cases among residents and 21 cases among staff, Atria Regional Vice President Kymberly Codair said in a statement. Seven employees recovered after quarantining, while the other 14 are quarantining outside the assisted living community. Residents who tested positive are also quarantining and are being treated "by staff designated to only assist residents that are symptomatic or otherwise tested positive for COVID-19," Codair said. "We continue to operate with escalated safety protocols at Atria Marland Place," Codair said. "This includes restricting access to essential visitors only, screening staff for temperatures and symptoms regularly, frequently monitoring residents for any symptoms, and staff wear the proper PPE at all times." - Chris Lisinski 4:22 PM Tue
Baker: State Found One in 15 or 20 Cases In Spring: Consistently well north of 2,000, the raw number of positive COVID-19 cases lately has generated headlines and rivaled the daily numbers from the first surge in the spring, but more testing means the state is finding more cases. During his COVID-19 update on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker put the situation in some perspective. "We didn't do a heck of a lot of testing because we didn't have a lot of testing infrastructure," Baker said, referring to the springtime. "And so there were a lot of cases that never got tested and there have been studies done that suggest that in the spring we probably found one of every 15 or 20 cases. People think based on the amount of testing we're doing now, that we probably find about one in every four cases." The good news about finding more cases, Baker said, is infected people can isolate themselves to stem the spread. - Michael P. Norton 4:19 PM Tue
Lelling to Hire UI Fraud Prosecutor: A day after Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about the "tremendous amount of sort of bot-based fraud going on around UI," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced Tuesday that his office has been granted funding to hire an assistant U.S. attorney to focus on prosecuting cases of unemployment insurance fraud and other fraud related to the CARES Act. "Unfortunately, there are those who take advantage of national crises to enrich themselves at the expense of American taxpayers," Lelling said. "From the onset of the pandemic, my office has aggressively investigated and prosecuted scams and fraud related to this national crisis, including efforts to steal funds intended for the millions of Americans who suddenly find themselves out of work and without an income. I look forward to doubling down on our prosecutions of unemployment insurance fraud with the welcomed addition of a prosecutor focused solely on these cases." The dedicated assistant U.S. attorney will be hired for one year with the possibility of a one-year extension, Lelling's office said. On Monday, Baker said the bot-driven fraud activity is creating a series of problems across the country by making it hard to get an accurate count of how many new claims are being filed, creating additional work for busy unemployment insurance departments, and leading to longer lag times for people who are appropriately entitled to benefits. -- Colin A. Young 4:10 PM Tue
Baker Sees Vaccine Availability in Early 2021: Promising clinical trial results for three potential COVID-19 vaccine are fueling the debate about when people may actually get vaccinated, and Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that he expects activity to start early next year and ramp up from there. "I don't want to put numbers out there yet because those are still being discussed," he said. "But I think the idea is to have a fairly significant amount of vaccines start to be available sometime early in 2021, with that amount growing sort of over the course of the first five or six months of the calendar year." The governor said the "big issue" associated with the COVID-19 vaccine is the role of the states and the federal government in ensuring that work associated with clinical trials is finished, that manufacturing protocols are in place, and that distribution occurs with doses going first to "high risk elements." The "big conversation that's been going on" is over who might get vaccinated first, Baker said, mentioning the possibility of health care workers, employees in long-term care settings, people with pre-existing health conditions, and people in communities that have been adversely affected. "I would say that hasn't been fully decided yet," the governor said. Baker assured residents that Massachusetts already has an existing vaccine distribution infrastructure in place. - Michael P. Norton 3:52 PM Tue
$4.7M in Food Security Grants: Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides helped to put together food donation packages Tuesday during a visit to the Melnea Cass Recreational Complex, which is being used as a staging and distribution location for food bank services in a public-private partnership between the YMCA of Greater Boston and Department of Conservation and Recreation. "The upcoming holiday season marks a new and challenging milestone in the Commonwealth's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring residents throughout Massachusetts maintain access to healthy, local food remains a critical focus," she said. Theoharides and DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery also announced more than $4.7 million in grant funding to address food insecurity for residents across Massachusetts. The grants represent the fifth round of funding through the state's $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, which was created following recommendations from the administration's COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force. -- Colin A. Young 3:45 PM Tue
Northeastern Pauses Winter Sports Until Dec. 18: Northeastern University suspended its winter sports seasons through Dec. 18 after a "small cluster" of COVID-19 cases forced athletes on five varsity teams to quarantine, officials announced Tuesday. All games and practices for men's and women's ice hockey, basketball, indoor track and field as well as women's swimming and diving are canceled for the next three-and-a-half weeks. Northeastern Athletic Director Jeff Konya said in a statement that officials detected "small outbreaks" of COVID-19 on the women's basketball, women's hockey, and men's and women's track and field teams, while men's basketball and women's swimming and rowing were also instructed to quarantine after contact tracing. "When you're making a decision of this magnitude, the number one priority is the wellness and safety of the student-athletes," Konya said. "Analyzing the facts as we know them right now, this decision gives us our best chance of conducting intercollegiate athletics in an appropriate way in mid-December." Despite plans to play abbreviated seasons, Konya said the cancelations should not affect NCAA tournament aspirations because "our pathway to those postseason tournaments is going to be dependent on how we do in conference play." - Chris Lisinski 12:05 PM Tue
Rite Aid Expands Free Self-Swab Testing: Rite Aid beginning next month will expand its self-swab testing to cover anyone 13 or older free of charge at all existing locations. The self-swab testing is available regardless of whether an individual is exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, but the new guidelines for anyone under 18 getting tested require that a legal guardian give their consent, show a valid government ID and accompany the minor to the test. Rite Aid had planned to announce that tests beginning Dec. 1 would cost $115 a piece, but amended its announcement after a "late-breaking update from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services" to say the pharmacy chain would continue to offer the self-swab tests free of charge. Testing will be temporarily unavailable on Thanksgiving and Friday, Nov. 27, but will resume on Saturday. Online pre-registration is still required. - Matt Murphy 11:59 AM Tue
Town Meeting Guidance: As in-person meetings resume in some communities across Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health this week issued three pages of guidance for local officials to consider. "Town officials are encouraged, to the extent feasible, to hold meetings virtually or outdoors and to ensure that attendees are spaced at least 6 feet apart. If outdoor meetings are not feasible, towns are advised to abide by the following policies in conducting town meeting," DPH wrote. Towns are encouraged to take advantage of the ability to hold meetings virtually and to reduce the number of people required for a quorum. If meetings are held in person, DPH advises that towns urge anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who is exhibiting symptoms to stay home from meetings and to encourage people who are more vulnerable to the virus to stay home as well. Once residents sign in, they should be seated at least six feet apart and must wear a mask or face-covering unless addressing the assembly, DPH said. The guidelines also detail cleaning procedures and remind local officials to notify DPH of any positive cases so contact tracing can begin. -- Colin A. Young 11:00 AM Tue
