APRIL 26 – Public health officials reported 2,379 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, another day during which Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts is still in the highly infectious virus's surge.
Case increases have varied significantly over the past week: five straight days of fewer new cases than the day before, then the highest one-day total, a second subsequent record total inflated by sudden infusion of a more than 10,000-test backlog, and then Saturday's elevated numbers.
Gov. Charlie Baker has warned against interpreting trends from a few days' worth of case numbers, but indicated he's closely watching the data to determine when Massachusetts may get past the surge in cases.
Amid variations in testing and new cases, the death toll has become steadily higher. Between March 29 and April 4, officials linked 172 deaths to the virus. That weekly total increased to 470 the following week, 874 the week after that, and 1,170 over the seven days ending Saturday.
The governor touted businesses that are doing their part to help health officials manage the crisis on Saturday, praising Hasbro for converting a toy- and game-manufacturing facility into one able to produce 50,000 plastic face shields per week for hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
More money for hospitals, testing, and business relief is on the way from the federal government, but lawmakers are already looking toward the next step, with U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal saying Saturday he expects a proposal to emerge "in the next 10 days." - Chris Lisinski
Turkey Hunting Safety Measures: Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides reminded hunters on Friday to practice social distancing and "common-sense outdoor safety" during turkey season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "While hunting is a safe, healthy, and highly regulated activity in Massachusetts, we want to remind hunters, hikers, bikers, equestrians, and others to practice both social distancing and common-sense outdoor safety when visiting open spaces," Theoharides said in a statement. The statement advises hunters to stay close to home, keep visits short, avoid crowds, practice good hygiene, wear face masks, and keep six feet apart from people at all times. All MassWildlife management areas are still open to the public for fishing, hunting, walking, and other nature-based activities. The office plans to hold a Youth Turkey Hunt Day on April 25, where people ages 12 to 17 will start hunting a half-hour before sunrise. Spring turkey season opens on April 27 and runs until May 23. More information available here. - Chris Van Buskirk 4:43 PM
Slight Decline in Hospitalizations as Cases Grow: Four fewer Massachusetts residents were in the hospital Friday for COVID-19 than on Thursday, while new confirmed cases and deaths continue to increase, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Health. In its Saturday update, the department counted 3,847 patients hospitalized for the highly infectious illness a day earlier. Deaths linked to the pandemic grew by 174 to 2,730, while confirmed cases reached 53,348, an increase of 2,379 over Friday. The daily jump in cases was smaller than one day earlier, but came alongside 11,632 new tests compared to the 20,137 -- almost half of which were part of a 11-day backlog reported all at once -- reported Friday. - Chris Lisinski 4:33 PM
Pelosi, Warren Get Feedback from Essential Workers: Workers across the country deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic pitched House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren on their requests for the next round of congressional relief action Saturday. During a virtual town hall, more than half a dozen speakers -- ranging from a Connecticut home care provider to a Missouri delivery driver -- urged the lawmakers to prioritize greater access to personal protective equipment and higher pay. "I'm considered an essential worker, but I'm working two jobs and caring for three kids at home out of school without the protections I need to keep myself and my family safe and financially secure," Bridget Hughes, a Kansas City McDonald's employee who emceed the event, said in a press release ahead of the call. - Chris Lisinski 4:14 PM
Santiago: "Rough Couple of Weeks" Ahead: In addition to tending to his responsibilities as a state representative, emergency room physician Jon Santiago has been busy treating COVID-19 patients and has offered regular updates on what's happening in health care. In his latest dispatch, Santiago said he's planning to return to the emergency room at Boston Medical Center after working weekend shifts at the Boston Hope field hospital set up at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. "The surge has hit and despite some limited evidence of plateauing, we are still in for a rough couple of weeks," Santiago wrote late Friday. "It appears that our healthcare system is prepared to withstand the surge. And as cases continue to rise, we are doing our best to attend to the sick and ensure that our community's needs are being met. - Michael P. Norton 3:04 PM
Fiscal Lifeline for Steamship Authority: The Federal Transit Administration on Friday committed to expedite the delivery of $12 million to the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority and the Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, according to Congressman William Keating, whose office said the commitment was made during a conference call with the agency's chief, K. Jane Williams. "These funds will be critical to bridging the cashflow gap for the Steamship Authority this summer," Keating said in a statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every one of us deeply. The Steamship Authority is no different, and has been dealing with unprecedented loss of ridership this spring due to the virus and stay home advisory." The funds, including $9.8 million from the new CARES Act, are expected within two weeks and are contingent on the steamship authority retaining its commuter service status, a designation that Keating said was threatened before he intervened with the FTA. Keating said the money "should help to fund operations through August when I hope that the Steamship Authority will have recovered to ridership levels that support their mission of maintaining access to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket." In statements, Tom Cahir of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority and Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis said the positive outcome were attributable to Keating's work. - Michael P. Norton 2:55 PM
Credit Positive for Mass. Municipalities: A new state law addressing governance challenges in cities and towns during the COVID-19 pandemic is credit positive for local governments in Massachusetts, Moody's Investors Service said this week. The law permits the extension of budget deadlines, allows greater flexibility to postpone town meetings to approve local budgets, and enables cities and towns to use available reserves beginning next fiscal year prior to receiving normal certification. Moody's gave the law the credit positive label for cities and towns "because it will increase their ability to operate effectively during a period when they are managing a health emergency while also planning for the 2021 fiscal year starting in July." Moody's also noted that Massachusetts municipalities have "significantly increased" the amount of available reserves since the last recession, and said delayed local budget adoption timelines will give communities more time to learn about likely local aid levels, which along with property tax revenues are the two major sources of local government funds. - Michael P. Norton 2:26 PM
Small Business Support Stories: With small businesses fighting to stay operational and health care workers putting their own health at risk, Congresswoman Lori Trahan on Saturday put out the call for people to share their own stories about how they have supported small businesses and frontline workers in the Third Congressional District or around the country. Trahan said her team had visited small businesses to pick up food for hospital workers, mentioning Olympos Bakery in Lowell, Verrill Farm in Concord, Kennedy's Restaurant & Market in Marlborough, and Jim's Original Subs and Pizza in Lawrence. - Michael P. Norton 2:09 PM
