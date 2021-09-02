SEPT. 2 -- Public health officials on Thursday reported 1,593 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 14 new deaths linked to confirmed cases, while the seven-day positive test rate inched downward from 2.46 percent to 2.45 percent.
The positivity rate has fallen from its summertime high of 2.99 percent on Aug. 11. Before it climbed back up to that point, the rate hit its lowest observed value of 0.31 percent on June 25, according to Department of Public Health data.
The Bay State's COVID-19 death toll, including fatalities from both confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, has doubled over the past year, rising from 9,060 reported on Sept. 2, 2020 to 18,272 on Thursday. The total number of cases confirmed in Massachusetts is now 712,988, from 119,426 a year ago.
About a quarter of the 595 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or a total of 150 patients, as of Wednesday were reported to be fully vaccinated.
During the two-week period from Aug. 15 through Aug. 28, most COVID-19 hospitalizations in Massachusetts were patients age 50 and older -- DPH data show 173 people in their 50s, 174 in their 60s, 151 in their 70s and 166 age 80 and older were admitted during that time frame. Four kids aged 11 and younger and 14 youth between the ages of 12 and 19 were hospitalized with the respiratory disease in those two weeks, as were 76 people in their 20s, 127 people in their 30s, and 114 in their 40s.
Meanwhile, the 80-plus age group had the lowest number of new cases over the last two weeks. Figures updated Wednesday show 465 new cases among people 80 and older, with the most new cases of any single age group -- 3,930 -- recorded in people in their 20s. People age 30 to 39 followed, with 3,369 new cases. - Katie Lannan
Rehabilitation Centers Not Included in Vaccine Mandate: The Baker administration's expanded vaccination requirement for caregivers applies to a broad range of health care settings, but rehabilitation centers remain outside its scope and officials so far have not detailed the rationale. An Executive Office of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that neither the updated caregiver vaccine mandate nor the original long-term care vaccine mandate issued Aug. 4 apply to rehab centers. Asked Thursday to explain why rehab centers were not included in the workforce vaccine mandate, an administration spokesperson did not answer directly, saying only that the mandate in other settings is part of an effort to protect older adults and vulnerable residents against COVID-19. The Baker administration on Aug. 4 initially ordered all workers in skilled nursing facilities and soldiers' homes to get vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption, by Oct. 17. The proposed expansion, which is subject to approval from the Public Health Council, would also require staff in rest homes, assisted living residences and hospice programs as well as home care workers providing in-home, direct care to get vaccinated by Oct. 31. - Chris Lisinski 5:02 PM Thu
75 Percent of Mass. Residents At Least Partially Vaccinated: Three-quarters of Massachusetts residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of the end of last week, according to federal data. Federal health officials' latest community profile report for Massachusetts showed that 5,169,064 people in Massachusetts had gotten at least their first shot as of Aug. 27, and 4,524,536, or almost 66 percent of the state's roughly 7 million residents, were fully vaccinated. Among people 18 and over, 76 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the report. Almost all of the state's 65-plus population -- 1,149,377 people, or 98.3 percent -- have gotten at least one shot, and 87.8 percent of that age group are fully vaccinated. As students begin the new school year, 286,472 youth between the ages of 12 and 17, or 60 percent of that age group, are fully vaccinated and 348,766 have at received at least one dose. As of Thursday, about 175 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated, accounting for 52.7 percent of the nation's population, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. - Katie Lannan 3:58 PM Thu
New Bedford Eyes Clinics to Boost Vaccination Rate: With slightly more than half of the city's population at least partly vaccinated against COVID-19, New Bedford officials plan to host eight different vaccination clinics over the next five days. The city will offer vaccine doses on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 8 and at Nye Street Pocket Park; on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Nye Street Pocket Park, Riverside Park and Clasky Common Park; on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nye Street Pocket Park and Riverside Park; and on Tuesday at the Andrea McCoy Rec Center between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. New Bedford lags most other areas of the state in vaccinations. In the most recent state data published Aug. 26, about 52 percent of New Bedford's residents had received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 71 percent of the state population that had received at least one dose in that span. Mayor Jonathan Mitchell's office said any New Bedford resident receiving a first vaccine dose against COVID-19 at any of the clinics will receive a $20 Dunkin' gift card while supplies last. - Chris Lisinski 3:44 PM Thu
Marathon Vax-or-Test Requirement: Before they can get their bib numbers for this year's autumnal Boston Marathon, runners will be required to either produce proof of full vaccination or return a negative result from an on-site COVID-19 test, the Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday. "It is strongly recommended that all entrants, staff, and volunteers are vaccinated," the BAA said. The Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11. Vaccine verification will occur Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10 during the Boston Marathon Expo. Vaccinated runners can bring an original paper copy, digital copy, photocopy or photo of their vaccine card. Testing for unvaccinated runners will begin "no earlier than 72 hours prior to participant start times" in the Monday race. Details of the testing location, hours and more will be communicated to participants, the BAA said. Once the BAA has verified vaccination or negative COVID-19 status, participants will get a bracelet that must be worn at all times for access to bib number pick-up areas and participant transportation on the day of the race. It will also be required to get a finisher's medal on Boylston Street. The vaccination or negative testing process will be similar for Boston Marathon volunteers and officials, the BAA said. All medical volunteers will be fully vaccinated. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 before the race will not be allowed to participate, the BAA said. More Info -- Colin A. Young 11:06 AM Thu
Assisted Living Group Praises Vaccine Mandate: The Baker administration's decision to expand a caregiver vaccine mandate to workers in assisted living facilities will "further reinforce the safe and healthy environment" immunization against COVID-19 helps create, the head of a major industry group said Wednesday. Massachusetts Assisted Living Association President and CEO Brian Doherty, whose group had previously declared support for a vaccine mandate in the field, praised the administration's new policy that requires all staff in rest homes, assisted living residences and hospice programs as well as in-home, direct care home workers to get vaccinated by Oct. 31. "While most assisted living staff are vaccinated, this will further reinforce the safe and healthy environment that high rates of vaccination and robust infection control policies have helped us achieve," Doherty said. "Many assisted living providers have proactively mandated the vaccine for their staff, and we thank the state for leveling the playing field to ensure that all staff are subject to vaccine mandates, which will help keep residents safe and healthy while also stabilizing the workforce." The expanded mandate, which builds on a requirement issued last month for skilled nursing facility and soldiers' home workers, also drew praise from the Massachusetts Senior Care Association and the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association. - Chris Lisinski 11:02 AM Thu
Red Sox Remind Fans Masks Required Indoors: Baseball fans are required to wear masks in most of Fenway Park's indoor spaces now that Boston once again has an indoor mask mandate, the Red Sox reminded the public on Wednesday. In a health and safety update email, the Red Sox said that masking "will be required in all publicly accessible indoor spaces at Fenway Park, regardless of vaccination status, with the exception of those who are actively eating and drinking." The policy applies inside team stores, restrooms, elevators, indoor clubs, restaurants and suites. Attendees who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask at all times, the Red Sox said, and those who are considered "high risk" under Centers for Disease Control guidelines should "refrain from coming to the ballpark at this time." Boston revived its indoor mask mandate effective Aug. 27 amid a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, driven in large part by the more infectious Delta variant. - Chris Lisinski 5:14 PM Wed
Easthampton Issues Mask Order: Masks will be required in public indoor spaces in the city of Easthampton beginning on Friday under an order the city's board of health issued on Tuesday. The order requires anyone two or older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor spaces and at large outdoor gatherings where 100 or more people are expected and social distancing cannot be maintained. It also applies to "the sidelines/benches/dugouts of moderate to high risk outdoor sporting events." Exemptions include individuals with underlying medical conditions, people seated and eating or drinking at a restaurants or bar, and in shared office spaces where six feet of distancing is maintained. "The Delta variant is now the predominant COVID-19 variant and accounts for more than 98% of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast," the Easthampton Board of Health said. "The Delta variant is two times more contagious than the previous variants. Some data is indicating the Delta variant causing more severe illness and symptoms than previous variants in unvaccinated individuals." Calling masks "a simple yet highly effective tool in reducing the transmission of airborne viruses," city officials say they have watched as transmission rates rose from moderate to substantial and now the highest threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. - Michael P. Norton 10:26 AM Wed
