Amesbury - John L. Plourde, age 92, of Amesbury MA, died in peace on July 8, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis (Fenton) Plourde. He leaves four sons and three daughters-in-law, Dennis and Sally of Newbury, David and Carol of Amesbury, Thomas and Evelyn of Rochester, N…