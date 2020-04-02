APRIL 2 -- Usually when all eyes in Massachusetts are on the skies to see the New England Patriots plane touch down it's because it's carrying another Lombardi Trophy back from the Super Bowl.
But on Thursday afternoon, the Pats plane is expected to land at Logan with more than 1 million N95 masks for Massachusetts health care workers to protect themselves as they care for COVID-19 patients and fight the coronavirus pandemic. The shipment of personal protective equipment is the result of a weekslong quest and the work of Gov. Charlie Baker and the Kraft family.
"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen," Baker tweeted Thursday morning.
The governor will provide an update on the coronavirus situation at 1 p.m. from the State House, and he is expected to greet the Patriots plane when it lands sometime Thursday afternoon. The House and Senate plan sessions at 11 a.m. Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health reported that the COVID-19 death count had climbed to 122 in Massachusetts, with 7,738 confirmed cases of the highly-contagious virus. Meanwhile, more than 5,000 people are officially under quarantine in the Bay State while they're monitored for symptoms.
New unemployment claims in Massachusetts and nationally spiked again last week after surging to record levels a week earlier.
In Massachusetts, 181,062 people filed initial claims during the week ending March 28, according to advance non-seasonally adjusted data the Department of Labor published Thursday. The new figures surpass the stunning increase observed last week. -- Colin A. Young
Fitchburg Arena Tapped as Temporary Morgue: The state's chief medical examiner established a staging area at Fitchburg State University's Landry Area to serve as a temporary morgue should the need arise if the COVID-19 death toll accelerates or if staff become less available. Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the examiner's office, stressed Wednesday that officials currently have "sufficient capacity" but are preparing contingency plans to expand options. "We are grateful to Mayor DiNatale and Fitchburg State University for making this space available to ensure that mortuary services are uninterrupted and remain safe for the community and sensitive to families," he said. The state's plan would use mortuary trucks stationed at Landry Arena, which officials said would not create any health risks. Temporary morgues, which are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, would allow mortuary services to keep operating during a surge. - Chris Lisinski 9:53 AM
Wynn Continues Paying Casino Workers: Wynn Resorts, which owns and operates Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, announced Wednesday that it will continue to pay all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 15, which the company said would be a total of 60 days of payroll continuance. Casinos in Massachusetts and Nevada are closed as the world deals with the outbreak of COVID-19. Wynn said its decision covers more than 15,000 current Wynn and Encore employees. For tipped employees, it includes "the average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes since the beginning of the year," Wynn said. "It is our shared responsibility to follow the direction of health and safety professionals to stay home, and limit social contact," Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said. "We owe it to each other, our families and to our community." -- Colin A. Young 9:45 AM
Boston Chamber Rallies Members to Help Small Biz: A coalition of Boston-area larger businesses launched a campaign Thursday to support small businesses struggling amid forced non-essential shutdowns. The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce asked members to donate time to businesses in need through pro bono legal, financial strategy and accounting, human resources, and marketing and communications work. "Buying local, purchasing gift cards, and following CDC guidelines are all important ways you can help at this time, but we at the Chamber are requesting something just as impactful: your time," the organization wrote in an email. Those interested in assisting a local small business should contact memberservices@bostonchamber.com. - Chris Lisinski 9:43 AM
Littleton Officials Raise Concerns with Nursing Home: After a patient and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Littleton, municipal officials are flagging concerns with a spike in medical calls there. Littleton public health director Jim Garreffi wrote Tuesday to the Department of Public Health's Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality asking for assistance in their efforts to trace the contacts of the two people at Life Care Center who tested positive, saying he was concerned by "the lack of cooperation....with our office regarding our duties, as a health department, to conduct our State mandated disease surveillance and reporting." Littleton officials said their town's fire department has responded to Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley 18 times in the five-day period since Friday, and transported 16 patients to hospitals. In 2019, the weekly average for the facility was fewer than four calls. - Katie Lannan 9:42 AM
Non-Medical Masks from Braintree: A Braintree company that typically focuses on packaging, finishing and printing has turned its attention to producing a face mask designed to be worn by the general public and people who cannot work from home -- like delivery drivers, restaurant workers, and grocery store clerks -- in an attempt to ensure that medical-grade masks are available for the health care workers who need them. Superior Packaging & Finishing designed the Superior Defense Mask and is producing them out of recycled paperboard. Though they are not the N95-style masks that are said to be most effective at blocking the coronavirus, the company said their product "can help low-risk individuals and those with jobs in non-medical fields limit their exposure to the airborne particles through which COVID-19 is thought to be transmitted. They're also a great way to get folks to stop touching their faces." In addition to making the paper masks available online, Superior Packaging & Finishing also plans to donate thousands of them to local businesses to help protect essential workers. -- Colin A. Young 9:41 AM
Essential Convenience Store Employees: With their employees functioning in essential roles while many others are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, some convenience stores around the state are giving their workers raises or bonuses. VERC Enterprises, a Duxbury-based company that runs 33 convenience stores and gas stations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, raised the hourly wage for its employees by $2 an hour, gave full-time workers a $500 bonus each, and part-time workers got $200 bonuses, the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association said. Nouria Energy, which operates 137 convenience stores, gas stations and car washes in New England, raised the wages of its workers by $1 an hour, and Global Partners, which operates more than 300 gas stations and convenience stores in New England, is giving all employees $50 in food gift certificates each month. At convenience stores around the state, employees have stepped up cleaning of "high-touch" surfaces and many stores have installed plexiglass dividers at the register counter to protect employees and customers. "The last few weeks have demonstrated that our Nouria team is on the front lines of this pandemic and plays a critical role not just in the economy, but in the healthy functioning and survival of our society," Nouria President and CEO Tony El-Nemr said. "During these difficult days, everyone will be stretched and stressed. We stand by our word to take care of our team members, because you are at the center of everything we do." -- Colin A. Young 9:20 AM
Building Trades Council Calls for Construction to Stop: The executive board of the Massachusetts Building Trades Council, which represents about 75,000 members, voted unanimously Tuesday to call on Gov. Charlie Baker to suspend all regular activity at construction sites statewide from Friday until the end of the month. The council said it is "advocating that the only work the government should permit to move forward should be emergency and certain essential work." Baker has been emphatic that state-permitted construction work should continue during the coronavirus pandemic as long as job sites follow new guidelines meant to limit exposure to the virus. Some mayors, like Martin Walsh in Boston and Joe Curtatone in Somerville, have pushed back against the governor. "The Council reached this decision after exhaustive consultation with public and private health experts, union contractors, union officials, construction industry partners, training directors and conversations with our members," Francis Callahan, president of the Massachusetts Building Trades Council, said. "All point to the only decision that can be made. The only way to protect the health and safety of our members, their families and of the general public is to keep people apart. It is impractical and, in many cases, impossible to safely work on a construction project right now given the current state of affairs." -- Colin A. Young 5:53 PM
AG Calls For Natural Gas Rate Increase Freeze: Massachusetts residents could save money on natural gas this year as a result of a new filing with the Department of Public Utilities calling for a three-month freeze on natural gas rate increases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorney General Maura Healey's office argued in an April 1 filing that natural gas companies are unlikely to conduct pipe replacements this year that would typically result in increased charges. To ensure reasonable access to natural gas services in the state, the AG's office said the circumstances surrounding the state's response to the public health crisis and economic impacts require DPU to delay customer surcharges. "This pandemic has caused financial struggles and record unemployment numbers – Massachusetts families can't afford any additional costs right now," Healey said in a statement. A DPU spokeswoman said the agency can't comment on an open adjudicatory proceeding. Under normal circumstances, natural gas companies in the state provide DPU with a plan outlining the mileage, location, and cost of pipeline replacement projects. If DPU approves the plan, companies charge customers a rate increase, or surcharge, starting on May 1. DPU reconciles at the end of the year what customers actually paid with the amount of work natural gas companies conducted. The AG's office says DPU retains the authority to suspend rate increase and has already taken similar steps to address the economic impacts felt by residents. - Chris Van Buskirk 5:03 PM
MBTA Screening Driver Temperatures: Bus drivers will have their temperatures taken before they are allowed to start their shifts on MBTA routes in a new policy the T rolled out Wednesday to limit spread of the COVID-19 illness. Workers will set up screening areas on a bus to ensure privacy. Operators whose temperatures register less than 100 degrees will be allowed to conduct their normal shift, and anyone with a temperature higher than 100 degrees — potentially indicating a fever, one of the most common coronavirus symptoms — "will be asked to leave the property immediately," then instructed to notify their manager and contact a medical provider, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak wrote in a Tuesday letter to staff. The effort began Wednesday at the Cabot Garage with screening of bus operators, but Poftak said it would soon be expanded to include other departments. A T spokesman said Wednesday that 22 employees, including 12 bus operators and four rail operators, had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase over the 18 that had tested positive as of Monday. - Chris Lisinski 4:53 PM
COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 100: Massachusetts reported another 33 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the number of fatalities in the Bay State to 122 people. Mass. Department of Public Health also reported 1,118 new cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 7,738. At least 120 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 between Tuesday's update and Wednesday's release. DPH said there are now 682 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, another 2,340 patients who are not hospitalized and 4,716 patients whose hospitalization status is listed as "under investigation." Between midday Tuesday and midday Wednesday, 4,803 people in Massachusetts were tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people tested in the Bay State to 51,738. -- Colin A. Young 4:13 PM
