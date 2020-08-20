AUG. 20: Responding to concerns about the possibility that the return of teachers and students to the classroom could fuel outbreaks of COVID-19 across Massachusetts, the Baker administration on Thursday announced plans to deploy testing resources to any school that meets the criteria of a coronavirus cluster.
Similar to the program the National Guard ran at nursing homes during the height of the pandemic this spring, the rapid response testing program for schools aims to bring testing to the areas that need it the most, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
"This program will be designed to quickly deliver testing resources for students and school personnel if there are multiple cases in a cohort that requires larger-scale testing than a community may have access to currently," he said. "This program can be deployed to test students within a particular classroom or other groups."
As tension grows between the Baker administration and teachers' unions over whether there should be in-person classroom instruction this fall, voters are split over who should make decisions about school reopenings.
In a recent poll, 37 percent of voters said the decision should rest with state public health experts and Gov. Charlie Baker, while 36 percent said it should be up to their local superintendent, school committee and teachers union, and 26 percent were unsure.
The long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still coming into focus, but Thursday brought fresh concerns for Cape Cod. Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro said he is worried that trends in the housing market linked to COVID-19 "will only exacerbate how Cape Cod is so profoundly unaffordable" and that it will become even harder for young people to put down roots on the Cape. -- Colin A. Young
Positive Test Rate Back to All-Time Low: Another 262 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Department of Public Health on Thursday as hospitalizations inched up but the state's seven-day average positive test rate declined to its lowest point yet. In addition to the 262 new cases, DPH also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 12 people. Since the virus was first confirmed in Massachusetts on Feb. 1, at least 115,310 people have become infected. Since the first COVID-19 death was reported March 20, at least 8,657 people have died, or 8,888 accounting for people who died with probable cases of COVID-19. The 262 new cases confirmed Thursday came from 21,831 tests, meaning 1.20 percent of all tests came back positive. The seven-day average of the positive test rate dipped back to its all-time low of 1.30 percent as of Thursday, DPH said. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the virus rose by 14 to 379 as of midday Thursday. -- Colin A. Young 4:08 PM Thu
Changes Coming to DPH Reports: There will be no update on the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this Sunday as the Department of Public Health moves its data system from a DPH server to the Amazon Web Services cloud, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Thursday. "Moving to the cloud will help handle dramatic increases in anticipated testing volume, as well as other data, which is particularly important now as we anticipate rapid increase in COVID testing volumes," she said. On Friday night, the pipeline through which labs report COVID-19 test results to DPH will be shut down to facilitate the shift. Because of that, Sudders said daily update DPH publishes Saturday "may suggest lower testing numbers." DPH will not publish a daily report Sunday, but Monday's update "will include all the lab results from the weekend." During the transfer to the cloud, all of the existing data in DPH's system "will be accessible by DPH epidemiologists and local public health departments," though no new data will be added while the migration is underway. Sudders also announced that the weekly report that features town-by-town COVID-19 data will now be released by 6 p.m. each Wednesday. Daily reports for all other days will still be posted by 4 p.m., she said. "This dataset has grown over time and with the amount of data that must be gathered from several data sources, organized and quality check for each Wednesday's report, it's become increasingly difficult to meet the 4 p.m. self-imposed deadline," Sudders told reporters Thursday. "I know this because we get pinged by some of you in this room." -- Colin A. Young 3:38 PM Thu
Find Your Ballot Drop Box: Almost 200 drop boxes have been set up throughout the state for voters to return ballots they requested and received through the mail, and Secretary of State William Galvin's office has published a list of the locations online. "With the deadline to return State Primary ballots quickly approaching, many voters are looking to return their ballots in person, rather than drop them in a mailbox," Galvin said. A state law expanded vote-by-mail options for this year's elections in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from the drop boxes, voters who opt against mailing their primary ballot in can return them in-person to their local election office by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1, or at an early voting site when those are open next week. - Katie Lannan 3:32 PM Thu
Flu Shot Mandate Here To Stay: The recently announced requirement that most students in Massachusetts schools get a flu shot was announced as "an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic," but the Baker administration clarified Thursday that the mandate will stay in effect even after the current pandemic is in the rearview mirror. "The flu guidance is actually not just this year, it's on a going-forward basis," Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. Gov. Charlie Baker said having kids in K-12 schools and undergraduates at Massachusetts colleges immunized against the flu should help this fall, when the traditional flu season could overlap with a second wave of COVID-19. "We currently have about an 81 percent ... get-the-vaccine rate for students here in Massachusetts K through 12. I think our view on it is pushing that number up higher would be a good thing, getting the college kids to play in this space would be a good thing, and the federal government bought a ton of extra flu vaccine this year specifically because they would like to see states work to enhance and extend the number of people who actually get the flu shot," he said. For the 2018–19 influenza season, Massachusetts had the highest rate of vaccination among children between six months and 17 years old. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the state had 81.1 percent flu vaccination coverage among children, compared to a national average of 62.6 percent. For adults, Massachusetts had the second-highest rate of flu vaccination at 53.5 percent. Only Rhode Island's rate of 56.3 percent was higher, according to the CDC. "While it's not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, CDC believes it's likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading. In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever," the CDC wrote on its website. "CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older get a yearly flu vaccine." -- Colin A. Young 3:11 PM Thu
Cyr: Cape Case Counts Return to Single Digits: COVID-19 case numbers on Cape Cod "appear to be under control" now, after a "pronounced bump" earlier this summer, Sen. Julian Cyr said Thursday. Cyr, the public information officer for the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force, said the region's daily number of new cases has returned to the single-digits, progress he attributed in part to a "quick effort to deploy testing resources when probable exposures occurred." No new cases were confirmed Wednesday in Barnstable County, which has so far seen a cumulative total of 1,579 COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the Department of Public Health. "I want to be very explicit that this latest stretch of low spread and good numbers is really good fortune," Cyr said on a conference call with reporters. "This is very much a marathon and single-digit numbers are not cause for a victory lap." - Katie Lannan 3:06 PM Thu
School Reopening Plans, Mapped: A new online map from the Pioneer Institute visualizes which school districts are planning remote, hybrid or fully in-person reopening models, and how big each district is. The interactive map shows that districts across much of the state opted for a hybrid approach, the most popular choice, and that the few districts pursuing fully in-person schooling are primarily small districts in the northwestern corner of the state or on Cape Cod. The largest district so far using a fully in-person model is Lincoln, with 1,114 students, according to the map. "Pioneer hopes this database and map will serve as helpful resources for parents, teachers, schools leaders, policymakers, and the general public, as everyone works to meet the educational needs of students during the pandemic," the institute wrote on its web page. - Katie Lannan 12:02 PM Thu
