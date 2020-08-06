AUG. 6 – The deadline for school districts to make the call for how they plan to start the new school year is now just four days away, leaving many eyes on local school committees.
Districts have already submitted preliminary plans to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education outlining how they would handle all-remote, entirely in-person and hybrid learning models. School committees across the state are now holding votes and local officials announcing decisions for how they'll attempt to balance students' educational and social-emotional needs with the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Most districts seem to be pursuing a hybrid model, Glenn Koocher of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees said.
"Kids with severe special needs can't get served anywhere but school. To some extent, there are kids at very high risk who need to be at school more than other kids need to be back in school. We're seeing people trying to develop the hybrid model to give themselves the biggest range of options going forward," Koocher said.
Like education, some health care services moved online during the past several months as people avoided trips out of the home and hospitals sought to conserve their resources to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients. The uptick in telehealth usage in Massachusetts caught the eye of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, who said she wants to see Congress and private insurers also look at ways to make telehealth more permanent.
With more and more activities taking place online, state transportation officials are trying to get a handle on what changes to traffic, commuting and public transportation usage are temporary and which ones might be longer-lived.
"If schools are going to remote only, you're going to see more people off the road than on the roads as parents will have to stay home to attend to their kids schooling," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. - Katie Lannan
Masks Required in Downtown Newburyport: Starting Friday, Newburyport residents and visitors will need to wear a mask or cloth face covering in that city's downtown, on the boardwalk and on the Clipper City Rail Trail. The state's mask order requires face coverings in public places when social distancing is not possible, and the new order in Newburyport will require them regardless of distance in indoor and outdoor public places. "Over the last few months, we've seen the number of visitors to our downtown and rail trail continue to rise, making it difficult to practice proper social distancing at times, so we want to further emphasize the importance of wearing a mask or face covering," Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said in a statement. The city's order carries exceptions for children under age 2, people with health conditions or disabilities, and anyone who is eating or sitting in a private vehicle. It also prohibits businesses from allowing an unmasked patron to enter, unless that person qualifies for an exemption. - Katie Lannan 4:28 PM Thu
Chambers Ask Congress to Help Cultural Institutions: Cultural institutions like museums, zoos, aquariums and performing arts venues are drivers of local economies and need help from the federal government to weather the COVID-19 crisis, according to a coalition of 205 regional chambers of commerce from every state. Led by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and New York's Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, the coalition wrote to U.S. House and Senate leaders on Thursday requesting that they take a series of steps to bolster such institutions, which they said are collectively losing nearly $33 million dollars a day because of closures. The letter asked that federal lawmakers increase the allocation for the Institute of Museums and Library Services and National Endowment for the Arts, require the Federal Reserve to broaden its Main Street Lending Program, and extend both the Paycheck Protection Program and the universal charitable deduction provision to help cultural institutions stay afloat. - Katie Lannan 4:11 PM Thu
Ohio Guv Tests Positive Ahead of Trump Visit: A symptom-less Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday, and plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days. DeWine was tested as part of the protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. According to his office, the governor planned to return to Columbus, where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president, and tested negative. According to the White House press pool report, Trump was greeted at the airport by a sizable crowd of people, almost all wearing masks, and Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" was blasting from the speakers. After delivering remarks at the airport, Trump wore a mask while touring a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio. - Michael P. Norton 4:05 PM Thu
Thursday DPH Update: After confirming a combined 776 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, Massachusetts public health officials on Thursday announced 162 new cases of the coronavirus-caused respiratory disease. The newly-confirmed cases brought the state's total since Feb. 1 to 111,533 confirmed cases. The Department of Public Health also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 32 people, increasing the virus's death toll since March 20 to at least 8,470, or 8,691 when counting people who died with probable cases of the virus. The 162 new cases confirmed Thursday came from 11,555 tests, meaning 1.4 percent of all tests came back positive. The seven-day average of the state's positive test rate held steady at 2.1 percent in Thursday's report. DPH also reported a net increase of seven hospitalized COVID-19 patients, raising the total to 403. The number of people being treated in an intensive care unit climbed by 16 to 73 as of midday Thursday and the number of people intubated rose by 11 to 32, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young 4:00 PM Thu
Guv Recognizes Rules, Guidance Are "Bitter Pill": Gov. Charlie Baker for several days has been highlighting social gatherings where people are not wearing masks and not social distancing, warning that he may tighten gathering size limits or further restrict business guidance if he feels it necessary. Toward the end of his press conference Tuesday, Baker made it clear that he doesn't respect such instances when people let their guards down, and by extension hurt the state's overall capacity to control the spread of COVID-19. But the governor said he understands it. And as students and families warily prepare to return to school buildings, Baker revealed just how tight his own circle has been. "You know, my wife and I spend almost all of our time with our family, and with a very close group of friends who we've known for a long time. We have not been in a group of more than 10, except in a place like this, since March," the governor said. He also acknowledged that paying attention to rules and guidance governing personal and business behavior for months is "hard to do" and more difficult "in the middle of the only part of the year that's nice around here, which is the summer." Like others, Baker misses seeing certain people. "We have a lot of friends we have not seen for months. And we don't know when we will see them," the governor said. "And I think for everybody, you know, it's a bitter pill. But it is in many respects the one we all need to understand is going to be the most effective at controlling the spread of the virus, and controlling the spread of the virus is what makes everything else possible, including as I said previously, the ability of our health care system and our health care providers to manage the issues associated with not just COVID but all the other stuff they deal with every day." - Michael P. Norton 3:09 PM Thu
Birx Calls Out Boston Uptick: Boston was among a handful of cities called out for rising coronavirus activity during a call that White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx held Wednesday with local and state officials. "We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level. Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, of course what we talked about in [California's] Central Valley," Birx said on the call, an audio copy of which was posted online by the Center for Public Integrity. "We are seeing a slow uptick in test positivity in cases in places like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and D.C." In Massachusetts as a whole, the seven-day weighted average of the positive test rate returned to 2.2 percent on Tuesday after a slight dip to 2.1 percent Monday. "We've only had a slight uptick from a low of 1.7 percent to 2 percent, but we'll be forced to adjust our plans if the data warrants it," Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. "That could mean gathering sizes could be reduced or we could make some of our business regulations more strict." -- Colin A. Young 10:37 AM Thu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.