OCT. 15 – On hold for months after it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Beacon Hill's fiscal 2021 budget process is now back underway in earnest.
Ways and Means Committee Chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues announced Thursday they'll hold an Oct. 21 hearing on Baker's revised $45.5 billion budget plan, which spends more and counts on less tax revenue than the original proposal the governor offered in January.
The committee had held six hearings on Baker's original $44.6 billion budget before the uptick in COVID-19 activity prompted Michlewitz and Rodrigues to announce on March 11 that the remaining two -- one focused on public safety and another giving the public a chance to testify -- would be "postponed until further notice." At that time, 95 COVID-19 cases had been identified in Massachusetts, and the state had not yet logged any deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, Department of Public Health data showed 138,651 test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and the death toll stands at 9,672 people who had either confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.
As lawmakers gear up to tackle the state budget -- which they'll do sometime "over the next few weeks," according to Rodrigues -- legislative leaders chose not to intervene before the state's eviction and foreclosure moratorium expires on Saturday. - Katie Lannan
Middleton Jail Outbreak Down to 15 Cases: The number of active cases of COVID-19 at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction has fallen from a high of 137 to just 15, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger announced on Thursday. The news of the successful containment of the virus comes just days after Gov. Charlie Baker said communities like Middleton should not be treated differently just because their outbreaks occur in facilities where the infected are isolated behind prison bars and pose no risk to the public. The jail outbreak pushed Middleton into the state's red high-risk category, impacting the pace at which its businesses can reopen and welcome back customers. Coppinger said 72 percent of the 137 positive cases were detected after the jail decided to test all inmates, staff and vendors between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6. No inmates have been hospitalized. "We used testing as an investigatory tool to identify positive cases and isolate those carriers of the virus. Once we identified the positive cases, our healthcare provider WellPath monitored each person daily, provided care and comfort, and made the determination of who was medically recovered according to strict state and federal guidelines," Coppinger said. Visitation remains temporarily suspended at the jail. - Matt Murphy 4:03 PM Thu
Thursday DPH Update: Massachusetts public health officials confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent deaths of 23 people with the coronavirus. The Department of Public Health said the 568 newly confirmed cases came from tests of 14,737 new individuals. The agency said the seven-day average positivity rate for all tests conducted -- including each test for people who are tested multiple times -- is 1.3 percent. The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in Massachusetts hospitals stands at 503 as of midday Thursday, up by four patients from Wednesday. Since the first case was confirmed here on Feb. 1, 138,651 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 9,672 people with test-confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 have died. -- Colin A. Young 4:00 PM Thu
Walsh, Clinton to Be Arraigned Next Month: A pair of former Holyoke Soldiers' Home officials facing felony charges in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the death of at least 76 residents will be arraigned at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. Healey last month charged former superintendent Bennett Walsh and David Clinton, the home's former medical director, each with five counts of caretaker neglect of an elder or disabled person and five counts of causing or permitting serious bodily injury to an elder or disabled person, alleging they put veterans' lives at risk by combining residents who were symptomatic or COVID-positive into close quarters with residents who were still asymptomatic. The outbreak is also under investigation by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, and the Legislature has established a special joint oversight committee that has until March 31, 2021 to submit findings and recommendations. - Katie Lannan 3:49 PM Thu
Mayor: Boston Trends "In the Wrong Direction" for Full In-Person Learning: Boston Mayor Martin Walsh expects the district's teachers to work in classrooms for students with the highest educational needs after a judge ruled Wednesday that the district does not need to go all-remote, though he said the city and union leaders would continue to have conversations to ease any tensions. The Boston Teachers Union asked a court for an injunction last week, arguing that the district should transition to remote-only learning because the city's positive test rate surpassed a threshold set out in an agreement between the two parties. On Wednesday, though, Superior Court Judge Robert Gordon declined to issue that injunction, saying Boston can continue to ask teachers to perform in-person teaching for the highest-need students, according to a WBUR report. "It's unfortunate that we had to have a court action yesterday, but I understand it," Walsh said at a Thursday press conference. "Honestly, the only ones that lose out here are our kids if we can't get to an understanding, and we have to work that out." The mayor stressed that "the schools are safe right now," and he said early in his press conference that the transmission rates "are going in the wrong direction" to return to full district-wide in-person learning. Data reflecting COVID-19 cases in Boston Public Schools will become available starting Friday, Walsh added. - Chris Lisinski 3:38 PM Thu
N95 Mask Facility Among Manufacturing Grant Recipients: Baker administration officials on Thursday announced $6.5 million in grants to 13 local organizations to support manufacturing efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment, ventilators, testing equipment and hand sanitizer. The grants are from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Response Team, which helps local companies pivot their operations to support COVID-19 response efforts and bolster the in-state supply chain. One awardee, a partnership between The Fallon Company and Shawmut Manufacturing, plans to use the $2.77 million it received "to buy equipment for a locally-owned, vertically-integrated N95 mask plant in Massachusetts," according to Gov. Charlie Baker's office. The two companies said in a statement that the West Bridgewater facility will "enable end-to-end production of up to 180 million masks per year," and create as many as 300 new jobs in the state. "These health risks are not going away. We need to plan ahead to ensure our state and country never run out of N95 masks again," Shawmut CEO James Wyner said. - Katie Lannan 12:42 PM Thu
Active Cases Up 20 Percent In Last Week: After reaching a new high last week, the number of people with active cases of the highly-contagious coronavirus in Massachusetts shot up by about 20 percent over the last seven days, the Department of Public Health said. There were 9,762 people in isolation with test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, DPH reported, up from 8,162 the week before and from 6,744 two weeks ago. There were 4,215 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Massachusetts over the last week (about 100 more than were confirmed the previous seven days), 2,528 people recovered from their bout with the virus and 87 people died. The number of active cases -- people who have been confirmed to have the contagious COVID-19 -- grew by 1,600 people. At 9,762 active cases isolated, Wednesday's report set a new high-water mark since DPH began reporting data around recoveries and isolation in June. The number of active coronavirus cases has increased each week since the July 15 report. -- Colin A. Young 12:37 PM Thu
Cape Hospital Exec Says Region Prepared for Surge: Cape Cod and the islands have not been immune to the increase in coronavirus activity in recent weeks, but Sen. Julian Cyr said there is "little evidence" of "exponential community spread" and regional hospital leaders say the county's health care system is well prepared for the fall. Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Mike Lauf said Thursday that across his system, which includes Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital, there is just one patient hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis. The positivity rate also continues to be low at 1.5 percent for the 300 tests being done daily at system-operated testing sites, according to Lauf, which is down slightly from the 1.9 percent rate recorded right after Labor Day. Lauf offered the update on health care preparedness during a weekly call organized by the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force. He said his system has the ability to transition from 28 to 72 intensive care unit beds within a week if a second surge hits, and has enough personal protective equipment on hand right now for 60 to 90 days. Describing hospitals as "very safe environments," Lauf said that Cape Cod Healthcare has seen a 13 percent decrease in primary care visits. He urged people to get the care the need for non-COVID conditions. "Not only are we well prepared for a new surge of COVID, but we're also well prepared to take care of you," he said. According to the latest Department of Public Health data, Barnstable County has an incidence rate of 3.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, which would put it in the green, or second lowest, risk category for transmission. Overall, that is down from last week and the 106 cases confirmed over the last 14 days gave the county a test positivity rate of 0.88 percent. Bourne, Barnstable and Harwich are coded yellow, while Falmouth, Dennis and Sandwich are green and Nantucket is red. Sen. Julian Cyr said starting Friday Nantucket Cottage Hospital will be opening a "Stop the Spread" testing site for free, asymptomatic testing on the island. Cyr said some of the increases in positive tests has been a result of routine surveillance testing that is catching positive cases in asymptomatic people checking into hospitals for other reasons. - Matt Murphy 11:31 AM Thu
