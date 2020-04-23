APRIL 23 -- Deaths linked to COVID-19 are still increasing in Massachusetts, but with more than 50 percent of hospital capacity open and available, the Baker administration and health care leaders on Thursday urged residents to seek help if they need it.
Health care facilities expected to see a drop in use because of canceled elective procedures, but some officials said Thursday they have also observed a significant decline in patients seeking care for stroke or heart attack symptoms.
Joining Baker at his daily press conference, hospital executives rolled out a new public service announcement campaign reminding the public that hospitals have the resources to meet non-COVID needs.
The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 declined slightly in the newest data published Thursday by the Department of Public Health, while confirmed new cases surpassed 3,000 in the largest one-day increase yet.
However, the 3,079-case increase came alongside 14,614 new tests reported in the past day, more than double the typical daily number, and the percentage of new tests that came back positive dropped to 21 percent.
Massachusetts has linked 2,360 deaths to the pandemic as of Thursday, an increase of 178 over Wednesday.
The state is still in the thick of the pandemic, but medical experts indicated Thursday that health care facilities likely will not need to resort to triage plans drafted in case the surge overwhelmed existing resources.
That plan had drawn criticism from observers who argued it would disproportionately disadvantage people of color who already are more likely to have underlying health conditions.
Understanding and addressing disparities is a key goal of legislation the House approved Thursday. The bill unveiled and then passed would forcefully require the Department of Public Health to publish more detailed demographic data about COVID-19's impact and would convene a task force to recommend strategies for eliminating barriers to care.
New unemployment data released Thursday indicate the pandemic and the widespread shutdowns it prompted continue to have a deep economic impact. About 653,000 Massachusetts residents have filed unemployment claims in the past five weeks, and more than 200,000 others applied for a new unemployment program open to self-employed and gig workers who did not previously qualify in the three days since it launched.
Baker is seeking $1.2 billion in federal loans to help the state continue paying out benefits to hundreds of thousands in need, hoping to replenish a trust fund that has already dropped by more than half. -- Chris Lisinski
Hotel Association Estimates Millions of Jobs Lost: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a financial implication on the hotel industry several times more severe than either the Great Recession or the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a major industry group said Thursday. In a new impact report, the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimated that hotels across the country will experience their worst year on record with more than 50 percent revenue decline and a yearly average occupancy rate of about 38 percent, lower than during the 1933 Great Depression. Citing the Oxford Economics forecasting organization, the AHLA estimated that 1.6 million hotel employees are out of work and 3.9 million hotel-supported jobs have been lost since the outbreak began. During the recession from 2007 to 2009, the industry saw about 470,000 jobs lost and a lowest occupancy rate of 54 percent, while the post-9/11 stretch resulted in 400,000 positions cut and a 59 percent occupancy rate. - Chris Lisinski 5:01 PM
New Cases Up, Hospitalizations Down: Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by the largest one-day margin yet on Thursday, but that came alongside a significant surge in testing. Total cases grew by 3,079 from Wednesday to 46,023, while 14,064 new tests were conducted over the past day. Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized for the illness as of Wednesday -- and reported in Thursday's update from the Department of Public Health -- decreased for only the second time since April 4, from 3,977 to 3,890. Gov. Charlie Baker and hospital officials stressed Thursday that the system still has more than 50 percent of its capacity open and that the health care infrastructure so far has been able to handle the coronavirus surge. - Chris Lisinski 4:45 PM
Paycheck Protection Translation Services: Massachusetts organizations will partner to provide translation services aimed at helping small business owners with limited English proficiency apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans made available through the Small Business Administration. The effort, which was organized by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation and the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporation, will open 49 technical assistance providers to businesses to help translate applications into more than a dozen languages. More information is available online. Congress created the PPP in the so-called CARES Act to encourage businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep staff on payroll, then began the process to add another $310 billion to the loan program this week after the initial $349 billion in funding ran out. - Chris Lisinski 4:39 PM
10 Steps Before Re-Opening: There are 10 steps governors should consider when making decisions about when and how to restart much of the economic activity that's been shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Governor's Association wrote in a report this week. The steps include making testing broadly available, bolstering public health surveillance, dramatically increasing capacity for contact tracing, developing a "strong and clear" communication and public engagement plan, and being prepared to reassess and improve any reopening plans frequently. "With the paramount aim of keeping individuals and communities safe, governors are committed to reopening states in a manner that preserves public safety and confidence. Opening prematurely -- or opening without the tools in place to rapidly identify and stop the spread of the virus -- could send states back into crisis mode, push health systems past capacity, and force states back into strict social distancing measures," the NGA wrote in the report's executive summary. "This scenario would repeat the negative economic consequences of pandemic response and reduce public confidence, further deepening a recession and protracting economic recovery." The 38-page report highlights Massachusetts' efforts to establish a platoon of new public health workers who can contact people with confirmed COVID-19 cases and help determine who they came into contact with. -- Colin A. Young 4:22 PM
COVID at Bristol HOC: A sixth employee of the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's office said Thursday. The corrections officer left work after becoming ill early Sunday morning, April 19, and was tested later that day. He was notified April 20 that his test came back positive. A nurse, K9 officer and a corrections officer who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered and have returned to work, the sheriff's office said. The newest corrections office to test positive, another corrections officer and a mental health professional who have tested positive are all "expected to make full recoveries and return to duty soon," the office said. "We feel very fortunate that every staff member who has tested positive at the Sheriff’s Office has either made a full recovery and returned to duty or is feeling okay and expected back soon," Hodgson said. The office said no one incarcerated in a Bristol County corrections facility has tested positive for the virus, while eight symptomatic prisoners have tested negative. -- Colin A. Young 4:13 PM
MBTA to Accept Live Remote Testimony: Members of the public who wish to weigh in on topics before the MBTA board can still submit letters, emails or voicemails, but they will also be able to testify live without violating social-distancing practices. The Fiscal and Management Control Board will use the GoToWebinar digital platform to queue up speakers and call on them to address members remotely. Those interested in testifying using the new method should first ensure they can get GoToWebinar to run on a computer or phone and then sign up online by 11 a.m. Monday. The T will also accept comments mailed to the Fiscal and Management Control Board, C/O Owen Kane, 10 Park Plaza, Suite 3510, Boston, MA 02116, emailed to publiccomment@dot.state.ma.us or left as a voice message at (857) 368-1655. Monday's board meeting will be livestreamed. - Chris Lisinski 3:56 PM
Markey, Warren Call for Equitable Funding: With Massachusetts now one of the national hot spots for COVID-19, U.S. Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren on Thursday asked U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to prioritize the state and others with high rates of coronavirus infection the next time funds are released through the new Provider Relief Fund. The fund is intended to help hospitals, health care facilities and health care providers deal with financial issues created by the coronavirus pandemic. "The initial formula did not account for the extreme impact in coronavirus hot spots. Although Massachusetts represents 4.7% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases and 3.6% of all U.S. deaths (as of April 17, 2020), Massachusetts received only 2.8% of the $30 billion initially distributed," the senators wrote in their letter. "And although the funding Massachusetts received amounted to $44,000 per reported COVID-19 patient in the state, other states such as Minnesota, Nebraska, West Virginia, and North Dakota received more than $300,000 per reported COVID-19 case." Massachusetts got $841 million when the federal government released the first $30 billion from the $100 billion Provider Relief Fund, created under the CARES Act. The senators told Azar that the first round of funding "is a tremendous help and a necessary first step" and that they appreciate that HHS based the allocations on 2019 fee-for-service Medicare reimbursement data. "This transparent methodology stands in contrast to the way the Trump administration has administered much of the coronavirus pandemic response," the senators wrote. -- Colin A. Young 3:34 PM
200,000 New Testing Swabs: Massachusetts received more than 200,000 new COVID-19 testing swabs on Wednesday, a supply Gov. Charlie Baker said will be used to support the mobile testing program for nursing homes, rest homes and assisted living facilities as well as to help health care providers in underserved areas expand their daily testing capacity. Baker, in his Thursday briefing, said the state's coronavirus command center also recently sent 3,500 swabs and tubes to Southcoast Health System and 3,500 swabs to the Cambridge Health Alliance. - Katie Lannan 3:32 PM
Lawmakers Push for Quicker Releases: Nearly 40 state lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a letter Thursday urging his administration to speed up the screening and release of inmates from Massachusetts penal institutions. The letter, signed by 15 Democratic senators and 23 Democratic representatives, was organized by Sen. Michael Barrett and based on a Supreme Judicial Court opinion released earlier this month that "a reduction in the number of people who are held in custody is necessary" to minimize the harm of COVID-19. "Even as the Court acknowledged significant limits to its own authority over the situation, it went on, in unusually clear terms, to advise the Governor's Parole Board, and I quote, to 'use every effort to expedite the several stages of this process as far as reasonably possible so as to reduce the over-all number of incarcerated inmates as quickly as possible,'" Barrett said. "We agree with the Court, and we want the Governor to act." As of April 21, 97 inmates and 86 staff within county sheriffs' institutions has tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Corrections reported that 117 inmates and 71 staff have tested positive. Seven DOC inmates have died of COVID-19. The lawmakers told Baker that they are mindful of the situation at the Cook County Jail near Chicago, which emerged as one of the largest-known sources of infection in the country. "This has ominous implications for Massachusetts, where 70% of the prisoners in Mass. DOC facilities eat and sleep within 6 feet of one another," they wrote. The lawmakers asked Baker to direct the Parole Board to shorten the processing time to release inmates already granted parole, to expedite hearings on other inmates eligible for parole, and to speed up the release of inmates in county houses of correction who are within 60 days of competing their minimum sentences. -- Colin A. Young 2:31 PM
Survey: Teens Worried About $$$ Impacts: Forty-four percent of high school seniors and juniors who responded to a recent national survey said the COVID-19 crisis has affected their plans to pay for college. Of that group, 58 percent said they are more likely to take out student loans. Junior Achievement USA and Citizens Bank polled 1,000 teens between the ages of 13 and 18 who are not currently attending college, finding that 57 percent are concerned about how the pandemic will affect their plans for the future. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they'd had a conversations with their parents or guardians about finances as a result of COVID-19, with nearly a quarter saying their parent or caregiver had shared concerns about paying bills and 13 percent saying a parent or caregiver had lost their job due to the pandemic. - Katie Lannan 11:17 AM
