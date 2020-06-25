JUNE 25: While other states around the country contend with new spikes in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that the approach Massachusetts has taken to fighting the virus and starting to reopen the economy is continuing to get results.
"Massachusetts continues to see encouraging public health data to support our gradual and phased reopening," Baker said, adding that face coverings, social distancing and good hygiene have "obviously made a tremendous difference here in Massachusetts."
Public health officials later in the day added 226 new cases of the respiratory disease to the state's total caseload and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 25 additional people. Since Feb. 1, there have been 107,837 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 7,963 people have died from the virus.
The highly-contagious coronavirus is expected to continue spreading for months, and state officials on Thursday detailed their plan to get kids back to school in the fall while protecting them from the virus.
Districts and schools are told to prepare for three possible scenarios: a return to classroom instruction, a mix of classroom and remote learning, and the continued reliance on remote learning. Students in second grade or higher would be required to wear a mask or face covering during the school day, though "mask breaks" will be built into the daily routine.
"Based on the combination of health and safety requirements and rigorous protocols that we are putting in place for the fall, we believe the risk of transmission in schools is likely lower than the risks of transmission in many other settings," Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley wrote in a memo to school leaders.
Eyeing the possibility of cold and flu season overlapping with ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19, the Baker administration is planning to work with schools and municipalities to get more people to get a flu shot this fall. -- Colin A. Young
Hospitalizations Down in Thursday Report: The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Massachusetts declined sharply Thursday, with 117 fewer people hospitalized compared to Wednesday. The Department of Public Health's daily report said there are now 822 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a high of around 4,000 in April. DPH on Thursday also added 226 new cases of the respiratory disease to the state's total caseload and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 25 people. Of the new cases, 160 were confirmed by a molecular test and the state reported that tests for 10,318 people were processed during the 24-hour reporting period, meaning that 1.55 percent of all tests came back positive for COVID-19. Most of the metrics that are key to the sustainability of the state's reopening showed improvement in Thursday's report. The seven-day average of the positive test rate is down to 1.8 percent, the three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals ticked from 937 down to 905, and the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths declined from 25 to 21, DPH said. The number of hospitals still relying on their surge capacity held steady at four. Since Feb. 1, there have been 107,837 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 7,963 people have died from the virus. -- Colin A. Young 4:29 PM Thu
Nurses Raise Shuttle Safety Concerns: Citing COVID-19 concerns, nurses are protesting what they claim is overcrowding on shuttles for nurses and staff members at Brigham and Women's Hospital. While Mass General Brigham says it is strictly enforcing safety measures on shuttles, the Mass. Nurses Association asserts that shuttles are occupied at levels "significantly outside" accepted social distancing standards. "Crowded shuttles are completely unnecessary and are placing Brigham nurses at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure while we try to safely care for patients," said Trish Powers, a registered nurse at Brigham and Women's and chair of the Massachusetts Nurses Association's Bargaining Committee at the hospital. "The hospital is telling the public it is doing everything to keep patients, families and staff safe but will not even commit to a basic social distancing standard. Nurses jammed into shuttles, crowding each other as they ride across the city, is an avoidable and unacceptable danger to the safety of nurses and patients." According to the association, Mass General Brigham has refused to implement a 50 percent capacity limit that the union says would better limit the risk of exposure to nurses and their patients. Mass General Brigham says it is strictly enforcing proper masking and hand-hygiene policies on all vehicles. "Ridership will not exceed the number of seats, and no standing is permitted. Consistent with public health guidance and hospital policies, face masks must be worn when physical distancing is not possible, including when using public transportation," Erica Shenoy, medical director of the Regional Emerging Special Pathogens Treatment Center, MGH, said in a statement." Shenoy added, "Mass General Brigham shuttles for the most part run at 50 percent capacity or less. At peak hours, the Crosstown route has occasionally exceeded 50 percent capacity with a new shuttle arriving every 5-7 minutes." - Michael P. Norton 2:41 PM Thu
Baker: Stick With What is Working: As COVID-19 cases spike in other parts of the country, threatening progress and forcing governors to rethink strategies, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that several basic approaches are continuing to get results in Massachusetts. The governor said the latest testing data shows a 1.9 percent seven-day average for positive tests and 939 people statewide currently hospitalized for COVID-19. In both cases, those numbers are down sharply from highs earlier in the pandemic. "Massachusetts continues to see encouraging public health data to support our gradual and phased reopening," Baker said. As he has many times, Baker used his time on television to remind people to wear face coverings, to practice social distancing and to maintain good hygiene, strategies that by now have become routine for many, but certainly not all, Massachusetts residents. "It's obviously made a tremendous difference here in Massachusetts," Baker said, again pausing to remind people to stay home if they are sick and to seek guidance from their medical provider if they have COVID-19 symptoms. - Michael P. Norton 2:07 PM Thu
Healey Gives PPP Guidance: Attorney General Maura Healey's office on Thursday circulated an advisory to small businesses to answer common questions about the Paycheck Protection Program and to provide information for small business owners looking to apply. Created under the federal CARES Act in March, the PPP provides loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration to small businesses struggling to deal with the pandemic. "This program has provided an important lifeline to many of our small businesses across the state, so we need to make sure they are getting the relief they need," Healey said. "If you need these funds, now is the time to apply. Our advisory helps answer frequently asked questions and provide support to small businesses that are struggling." The AG's office said that more than $100 billion is still available through the PPP but June 30 is the last date to submit a loan application. -- Colin A. Young 1:24 PM Thu
