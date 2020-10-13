OCT. 13 – Several months into Massachusetts' fight against the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker, three of his Cabinet secretaries and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Tuesday detailed the steps they've taken since March to build up the state's pandemic-response infrastructure, saying the state is better-positioned now than it was when COVID-19 first took hold here.
As cold weather and the holiday season's travel and family gatherings, starting next month with Thanksgiving, all approach, Baker and administration officials urged people to continue to take precautions to prevent spread of the virus and said the state is prepared for an uptick in cases.
"As we look ahead to the fall and winter months, our state is in a much stronger position than we were in February and March to face a resurgence," Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, urging residents to "remain vigilant."
The Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 632 new cases of COVID-19. A total of 9,630 people in Massachusetts have lost their lives to COVID-19, and 6,209 of those deaths, as of Tuesday, have occurred in long-term care facilities.
Advocates told lawmakers that the many restrictions now in place for visits to nursing homes and other long-term care settings can pose new challenges for residents, particularly those with Alzheimer's and dementia, and their loved ones.
Baker said Tuesday the months-long ban on visits to long-term care facilities, an infection control measure, "was incredibly painful for many people." He said he knew this "because it happened to me."
"I didn't see my dad for over 100 days," Baker said.
Also facing new challenges are the scientists and medical professionals who must find effective ways to communicate information about the public health crisis, while working in a charged environment, according to a panel of experts at a virtual MilliporeSigma event.
"Every time we see somebody pass away or toward the end of their life from COVID-19 specifically in the ICU, it's an awful experience," University of Washington professor Dr. Vin Gupta said. "It's really, really difficult on a human level, and so that's where I try to connect. I try to go to places where a story can cut through the noise." - Katie Lannan
Report Will Explore Impacts of Child Care Crisis: The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women plans to release a report Thursday that it says will look at issues "relating to the child care and education crisis brought on by COVID-19, and its impact on women and working parents in Massachusetts." The report is based on hearing testimony and survey data, and the commission said it would share the report and policy recommendations with elected officials. More than 4,000 people responded to a survey the commission conducted through email and social media in September, and more than 60 people participated in a virtual public hearing. Almost half of the respondents "experienced a direct impact on their employment status because availability to childcare and education," the commission said. "We are hearing about - and many of us are experiencing - increased stress levels related to the impossible task of simultaneously working and providing care at pre-COVID levels, and we are particularly concerned about the experiences of women at the margins of society who may be without the support of a safety net," said commission Chair Denella Clark. "It is time that we as a Commonwealth understand that early education, care, and school are essential components to every family's and the Commonwealth's economic health and stability." The commission plans to hold a legislative briefing at noon on Thursday, which will stream on its Facebook page. - Katie Lannan 4:48 PM Tue
Tuesday DPH Update: Public health officials on Tuesday reported 632 new cases of COVID-19 and tests of 13,744 new individuals. It's the fifth day in a row with more than 500 new cases of COVID-19, and the state's cumulative caseload now stands at 137,565, up from 133,359 a week ago. Twelve newly reported deaths on Tuesday brought the pandemic's death toll to 9,413 people with test-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that figure rises to 9,630 when deaths among people with probable COVID-19 cases are added. There are 514 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health, up 13 from the previous day. Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that while that number indicates people in hospitals who have tested positive or are suspected to have COVID-19, "the actual COVID patient census across Massachusetts hospitals these days is less than 300," representing "a reduction of more than 90 percent from last spring's peak." - Katie Lannan 4:21 PM Tue
Protesters Plan Housing Demonstration at Baker's Home: Two days after Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new plan to limit evictions with the state moratorium about to expire, protesters will march to his house demanding his support for legislation that would keep the temporary ban in place for at least another year. The Homes for All Massachusetts group and the Massachusetts COVID-19 Response Alliance are planning a 5 p.m. demonstration on Wednesday, starting in Lynn and ending outside Baker's Swampscott home, calling for more substantial action than the joint plan the governor and judicial leaders announced on Monday that involves $171 million in funding for rental assistance, mediation, and additional judges. A state-level moratorium on most evictions and foreclosures in Massachusetts will end Saturday, and although a similar policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in place through the end of the year, housing justice advocates warn that tens of thousands of renters will face housing insecurity and potential removal amid an ongoing pandemic and recession. The bill that protesters will highlight Wednesday (H 5018 / S 2918) would keep an eviction moratorium in place for one year until after the public health state of emergency ends, prevent any rent increases during that span, and create a fund to help small landlords financially affected by the pandemic. "Now more than ever, the human right to safe, affordable, stable, and dignified housing is connected to health, education, child care, worker rights, civil rights, racial justice, civic engagement and environmental justice," organizers wrote in a press release. "Housing disruptions are having a disproportionate impact on working class families and essential workers, including teachers and child care providers." Legislative leaders have not indicated plans to advance the bill after it cleared the Housing Committee last month. - Chris Lisinski 3:33 PM Tue
Poll Shows Broad Support for Another Stimulus Bill: Ninety percent of Americans support Congress passing another economic stimulus bill to help distressed small businesses and employees, according to poll results released Tuesday by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, whose members have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. The association commissioned the poll, which was conducted by Morning Consult. Ninety-two percent of Democrats, 87 percent of independents, and 89 percent of Republicans support another economic stimulus bill, according to the poll of 1,994 registered voters that was conducted October 7-9. Forty-eight percent of voters said the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important issue for Congress to focus on right now, while 23 percent say the economy and jobs should be the priority, and 5 percent named the Supreme Court vacancy as the top priority. While many believe a stimulus bill will still pass before or after the Nov. 3 election, Democrats and Republicans in Washington for months have been unable to agree on how to follow up on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed in March. - Michael P. Norton 3:31 PM Tue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.