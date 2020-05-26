MAY 26 -- Tuesday brought signs of optimism in the state's months-long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first phase of business reopenings clicking into gear after the long weekend and Gov. Charlie Baker announcing that the field hospital established at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center is no longer necessary.
Baker, who said he started his day with a safety precaution-filled haircut now that barber shops and salons are allowed to resume operations, described key public health metrics as "trending in the right direction."
The 1,000-bed BCEC field hospital that opened on April 10 will remain open to treat patients already there, but it will not accept any new patients now that the surge it prepared for is, in Baker's words, "behind us."
Public health officials reported another 57 deaths and 422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the cumulative totals to 6,473 and 93,693, respectively. Key indicators the administration is monitoring continued to trend downward or to hold steady.
Work is ongoing to navigate Massachusetts toward its new normal. One key aspect of that will be working from home, which researchers say will likely be more common in the wake of the outbreak.
Facing a state revenue outlook up to $6 billion lower than what experts projected a few months ago, the Raise Up Coalition called for lawmakers to increase business taxes while economists argued that taxes are a better solution than spending cuts.
K-12 schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, but Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said Tuesday that state officials are working toward a goal of having schools "up and running in the fall, with appropriate safety protocols." - Chris Lisinski
Healey Issues Guidance on Hotel Guest Removals: Guidance that Attorney General Maura Healey issued Tuesday aims to protect people who are living in hotels and motels from being unnecessarily removed from their housing during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Hotels in Massachusetts cannot currently host leisure travelers or tourists but can provide rooms to essential workers or people who would otherwise be homeless, according to Healey's office. The guidance deems it an unfair or deceptive practice to remove or evict a guest who cannot pay for their room during the state of emergency. Hotels could still eject guests who engage in criminal activity or violate policies in a way that threatens the health and safety of others, Healey's office said. "We want everyone to know that during this crisis, their housing is secure – especially those with nowhere else to go" Healey said in a statement. "Our office is issuing this guidance to protect families and individuals who are living in hotels and motels and need to stay safe during this public health emergency." - Katie Lannan 5:47 PM Tue
Surge in Housing Aid Applications: With economic strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic growing, one Boston-area housing agency reported receiving an unprecedented number of new applications for residential and utility aid. Metro Housing|Boston received 2,179 pre-applications for Residential Assistance for Families in Transition in the eight weeks following Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency declaration, a spokesman for the quasi-public agency told the News Service. The state-funded program offers up to $4,000 in financial assistance to help households and individuals facing a housing crisis pay rent or utility arrears or other expenses. The level of need expressed only during the state of emergency surpasses pre-pandemic levels: during all of fiscal year 2019, Metro Housing distributed RAFT funds to 1,719 households, according to a report from the organization. The Department of Housing and Community Development amended and shortened the RAFT application process to facilitate more requests during the crisis, according to Metro Housing. Applications do not need documentation verifying loss of income, and documents normally required can be excused if they are unavailable because of COVID-19. - Chris Lisinski 5:26 PM Tue
Advocates: Special Elections Prove Vote-by-Mail Works: While lawmakers continue to weigh a range of vote-by-mail expansions proposed for this fall, one group supporting the idea argued Tuesday that last week's two Senate special elections offer evidence that the idea is in high demand. Secretary of State William Galvin's office said Friday that more than 30 percent of ballots cast in the two districts were submitted by mail, which MassVOTE Executive Director Cheryl Clyburn Crawford said is "well, well above the average absentee voting rate of three to five percent." "Last week's special elections revealed just how essential it is that Massachusetts implement vote by mail in time for our fall elections," Crawford said in a press release. "These vote by mail rates reveal not only how popular the system is, but how practical it is too. Amidst a pandemic, people should never have to choose between their health and their vote." MassVOTE called for lawmakers to go beyond the by-request system in place for the special elections and authorize mailing ballots to every voter for the Nov. 3 general election. President Donald Trump has criticized similar ideas in other states, while Gov. Charlie Baker has questioned the sense of urgency supporters describe. - Chris Lisinski 5:18 PM Tue
Testing Plan Not Yet Submitted: The plan that will lay out the state's medium-term and long-term testing strategy will be filed with the federal government by the end of the month, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. The submission, which Baker has said is necessary to access funds allocated in relief legislation Congress passed in April, will call for stepping up testing capacity to hit 45,000 daily tests by the end of July and 75,000 daily by the end of December, with the goal of bringing the positive rate below 5 percent. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders last week indicated that the plan would be filed by May 24, and Baker on Friday said it "will obviously be available when we file it next week." The governor said Tuesday that the plan will also include "expanded testing for high-risk settings like state hospitals, group homes and correctional facilities, a reduction in the turnaround time from the point of testing to test results delivered, and expanded randomized testing for surveillance purposes across the commonwealth." Currently, the state has lab capacity for 30,000 tests but the state does not process half that amount on a typical day. Baker said last week that specimen collection and transportation capacity does not yet match lab processing capacity. -- Colin A. Young 5:09 PM Tue
Polito Says Party Was at Her Brother's House: Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said Tuesday that she attended a party at her brother's house over the weekend but refuted the claim made in one report that she had hosted a get together at her own home after urging others to avoid gatherings. The website Turtleboy Sports ran an item Monday with the headline "Karyn Polito Has Huge Party At Shrewsbury Mansion While Telling The Commoners To Socially Distance And Avoid Groups During Memorial Day Weekend." Polito said Tuesday that she stopped by a graduation party at her brother's house, which is part of the same compound as her own home, but that the festivities were outdoors and the revelers adhered to social distancing principles. "No, I did not host a gathering at my home. My brother, he's one of the parents in our commonwealth that has two children graduating, one high school and one college, and he invited some family to get together. I did stop by to say hello," Polito said. "It was an outdoor gathering. When I was there it was spread apart, social distancing, which is allowed under the governor's order and with the social guidance that we've issued." The executive order limiting groups to 10 or fewer does not apply in unenclosed outdoor spaces, though the state has urged people to practice social distancing and to wear a mask when unable to remain at least six feet from others. Polito said Tuesday that as the weather gets nicer, there will be more instances in which people gather in groups outdoors. "I would just say that this is going to happen when people want to get together and as the weather improves. It's a natural thing to want to do and should be done in a manner where people come together, practice social distancing and keep it small, which is what happened with my brother's family," the lieutenant governor said. -- Colin A. Young 4:29 PM Tue
Tuesday Update from DPH: Public health officials reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday than any day in more than two months, though the overall number of people tested was also way down and it is unclear how the Memorial Day holiday might have affected testing, processing and reporting. The Department of Public Health reported 422 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the smallest single-day increase since March 24. Since the first case was confirmed here on Feb. 1, 93,693 people in Massachusetts have become infected with the virus. DPH also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 57 people in Massachusetts, raising the state's death toll to 6,473. The first COVID-19 death was reported March 20. The 422 new cases announced Tuesday resulted from 4,920 tests, meaning that about 8.6 percent of all tests conducted came back positive. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts continued its decline Tuesday. DPH said there were 2,108 people being treated in a hospital, a decrease of 24 from Monday. The total COVID-19 hospital patient population has gone down all but five days since the start of May. The number of patients in an intensive care unit decreased from 576 on Monday to 560 on Tuesday, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young 4:23 PM Tue
Jury Trials On Pause Until September: Jury trials won't resume in Massachusetts until at least Sept. 8 and in-person criminal and civil bench trials are still on hold until July 1, at the earliest, under a new order released by the Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday outlining its latest reopening strategy. Courthouses will remain closed to the public through June to July 1 under the newest order, which will replace the SJC's last guidance on May 4, but the courts will continue to conduct emergency and non-emergency business in civil and criminal cases virtually, as it has been doing for weeks. Each department in the Trial Court system is also being asked to review and update its list of non-emergency matters that will be handled remotely. "The court system is open and conducting business virtually, with Trial Court departments increasingly addressing non-emergency matters that can be handled remotely," Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants said in a statement. "We will physically open courthouses to the public only when we are confident that we have protocols in place that will allow court users and court personnel to both be safe and feel safe, and even then we will open only in stages, focusing first on those matters that can only be addressed in person." The SJC also ordered that the statute of limitations on all civil and criminal matters be further extended. The court had previously paused all statutes of limitation from March 17 through May 31. The new order pauses civil statutes of limitation through June 30 and through Aug. 31 on criminal statutes. While that represents an extension on both types of cases, the justices said the civil statutes of limitation will not be "tolled" beyond June 30 unless there is a new surge of COVID-19 cases and the court sees a further need. -- Matt Murphy 3:21 PM Tue
AIM Plays PPE Matchmaker: Businesses across Massachusetts are starting to reopen after a months-long shutdown, and when they do items like masks, gloves, protective gowns and cleaning supplies will be in high demand as employers work to meet the state's strict criteria for operating safely during a pandemic. To make it easier for business owners to locate the supplies they need, Associated Industries of Massachusetts said Tuesday it hopes to have a "marketplace" page set up on its website in the next several days to match buyers with sellers of personal protective equipment or cleaning services. AIM is asking member companies that make, provide sell or distribute in-demand products and services to supply the group with necessary contact information that can be shared free of charge on its website. The business trade group said it plans to highlight companies based in Massachusetts, and will not vouch for any of the products or services. "It’s a great way to ensure that companies get the supplies they need while supporting the Massachusetts business community," AIM said in an email announcing the effort. -- Matt Murphy 2:34 PM Tue
HSDA Plans Virtual Walk in Boston: The Huntington's Disease Society of America plans a virtual fundraising walk to support families and people dealing with the disease. The Massachusetts and Rhode Island chapter of the organization plans to participate during the Boston Virtual Team Hope Walk scheduled for June 20. The event is HSDA's largest fundraiser of the year, taking place in over 100 cities across the nation. HSDA has raised more than $14 million through the walk since its creation in 2007 to help improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families. "COVID-19 has caused stress, fear, and turmoil, all of which HD families are used to as they cope with a fatal genetic neurodegenerative disease that often impacts several family members," Virginia Goolkasian, HDSA's New England Regional Development Director, said in a statement. "This is a strong community and they will show their remarkable resilience as they walk alone but as part of something much greater raising funds for care and cure." While participants might share their progress remotely, they are encouraged to choose their own walking course and help raise money. Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, deteriorating people's physical health and mental abilities. The disease has no cure. Register for the event here. - Chris Van Buskirk 2:14 PM Tue
Smell Test In Development: Doctors at three of the state's leading hospitals are working to develop a self-administered smell test that could help identify people that should be tested for COVID-19, as well as determine when someone might be fully recovered from the disease and ready to emerge from quarantine. The loss of someone's sense of smell and taste has become a common early symptom of coronavirus infection for many patients. The researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital are experimenting with smell cards that could be mailed or distributed in-person for a self-administered test through a cell phone application or on a home computer. On the app, patients wold answer a series of questions about COVID-19 symptoms and loss of smell and taste. "If we can provide reliable self-administered tests to people and health care workers we may be able to slow the spread of the disease in the future and chart recovery of smell function, which may be helpful to determine when it is safe to reengage after having the COVID infection," said Dr. Mark Albers, an MGH neurologist and the principal investigator on the study. Companies collaborating with researchers include IFF, MFR Sampllings, Arcade Beauty, and ADK Group, a Boston-based app developer. IFF, a company specializing in flavors and fragrances, donated the scents for the pilot study and ADK Group is working on the first prototype of the app. The smell test will be administered to up to 400 patients at the three participating research hospitals in the first round of testing, according IFF and ADK Group. - Matt Murphy and Michael P. Norton 1:19 PM Tue
Clark Proposes Medical Supply Chain Czar: The president would be required to place one person in charge of managing medical supply chains and ensuring that the U.S. health care system, state governments and other agencies in need have adequate supplies under a new bill co-filed by Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark. The legislation, authored alongside Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois, would create a so-called czar position to centralize the nation's acquisition and distribution of personal protective equipment, medical devices, drugs and vaccines. In a press release, Clark said the position -- which would be given to someone with a health care background -- is "the science-based approach we must take in order to overcome this crisis. "Politicizing the response effort and refusing to acknowledge the need for adequate medical supplies has put our frontline workers and the people they serve in danger," she said. "This is unacceptable, and our essential workers deserve better." - Chris Lisinski 10:19 AM Tue
Sheriff Candidate's COVID-19 Plan: Former Quincy Mayor Bill Phelan, now a Democratic candidate for Norfolk County sheriff, recently released a policy agenda that includes steps aimed at addressing COVID-19 in correctional facilities. Phelan's plan calls for the implementation of a "comprehensive infectious disease screening program to identify COVID-19 and other infections before assigning inmate housing." He is also proposing to convene a task force of medical and public health experts to review the county's facilities and procedures, with the goal of identifying and correcting potential opportunities for disease transmission in the Norfolk jail, and to improve training for intake and classification staff "so that inmate medical and health information is obtained in a timely fashion," according to his campaign. - Katie Lannan 10:10 AM Tue
