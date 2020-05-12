MAY 12: Shortly after Gov. Charlie Baker said that "we still have a lot to do and a long way to go" in the state's fight against COVID-19, the latest report from public health officials backed him up with data that brought an end to some recent and encouraging trends.
There were 870 new cases of the coronavirus reported by the Department of Public Health on Tuesday, up a tick from the 669 new cases recorded Monday but still well below the average of the last several weeks. The number of new cases had declined for five consecutive days before Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 79,332.
The state also added 33 new deaths -- the lowest daily total since late March -- to its fatality count, though DPH said that "some deaths that might have been included in [Tuesday's] report were instead included in [Monday's] report," which included the announcement of 129 new deaths. The two days averaged out to 81 newly-reported deaths per day.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which had declined each of the last five days, increased slightly in Tuesday's report. The 3,127 patients currently hospitalized is down from a high of almost 4,000 on April 21.
Baker said the number of new tests conducted was "a little lower" in Monday's report (6,339) because "people probably didn't go out and get tested on Mother's Day," but Tuesday's report showed that the state processed only about 400 more tests without interference from Sunday's holiday. The 6,768 new tests reported Tuesday brings the state's total to 401,496.
The governor filed a $1 billion supplemental spending bill with the Legislature on Tuesday, though he said he expects that whatever the state spends in response to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be reimbursed by the federal government. Senate President Karen Spilka said the Senate will try to make sure the money helps as many different areas of the state's response as possible.
"The COVID-19 crisis has hit so many different areas from the state funding, to our seniors, to veterans, to our disabled populations, and our schools, our cities and towns -- I mean, just every facet of our life we realize has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "So we will certainly be taking a good look at it and will try to get it through expeditiously."
On Capitol Hill, Congressional Democrats on Tuesday pulled the curtain off a plan to spend nearly $3 trillion to support American workers. The proposed bill, which totals 1,800 pages, would funnel $500 billion to help state governments grapple with the financial impacts of the pandemic and send another $375 billion to help local governments.
In a televised U.S. Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, federal health officials highlighted ongoing efforts to develop COVID-19 treatments and a vaccine, and said that national testing capacity is expected to increase to the point that 40 million to 50 million tests are conducted each month by September. -- Colin A. Young
AG on Holyoke Investigation: Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday characterized her investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers Home as one that "could go civil, could go criminal." Asked during a WGBH Radio interview about the status of her investigation, launched after a string of COVID-19 infections and deaths at the home, Healey did not give a time frame for when she expected the probe to be complete but said her office would "work through it as thoroughly and as expeditiously as possible." "It is clear that they died under circumstances that were perhaps preventable and are tragic, and so my office is investigating and we'll go where the facts take us." She noted that the soldiers homes in Holyoke and Chelsea fall under the purview of the Department of Veterans Services, while other long-term care facilities in the state are overseen by the Department of Public Health. "I think it does call for a broader look, and hopefully that's part of what the governor is doing with the internal investigation that he asked for about how those things are structured and what actually makes sense in terms of the care and well-being of veterans," she said. - Katie Lannan 5:27 PM
Second Day of Fewer Than 1,000 New Cases: For the second time in as many days and only the third time since the start of April, state public health officials on Tuesday reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19. The Department of Public Health reported 870 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, up slightly from the 669 new cases recorded Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 79,332. The state also added 33 new deaths -- the lowest daily total in weeks -- to the state's fatality count, though officials said that "some deaths that might have been included in [Tuesday's] report were instead included in [Monday's] report," which included the announcement of 129 new deaths. The 870 new cases reported Tuesday came from 6,768 tests conducted during the 24-hour reporting period, putting the percentage of tests that yield positive results at 13 percent, a slight uptick from 11 percent on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations also inched upwards Tuesday, with 25 more people being treated at a hospital than on Monday. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 3,127, down from a high of 3,965 on April 21. -- Colin A. Young 4:47 PM
Restaurants Want In On Phase One: More than 100 small restaurant owners have written to Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito asking to reopen for business next Tuesday and to be allowed to ramp up to full capacity within 30 days. Baker has not said whether restaurants will be included in the first phase of reopenings that could start as soon as next week, but these restaurants laid out a set of their own criteria under which they think they can safely operate. The restaurant owners, who are not members of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said they'd chosen Dave Andelman of Phantom Gourmet and Mendon Twin Drive-In, to speak for them. "Hard-working industry employees have been denied the right to make a living, and many will lose their job permanently. To create a safe, legal framework to reopen, we deserve a seat at the table, guidelines and a timetable, now," the group wrote. They pledged to reconfigure dining spaces and bars to meet six-foot social distancing standards, to sanitize, to put down marked lines outside for waiting, to clean or use disposable menus after each use, to test employee temperatures, to reduce the capacity of multiple-occupancy restrooms, to require masks at all times except for seated customers and to post pictures on social media to prove compliance. -- Matt Murphy 4:16 PM
Bertucci's for 400 Officers: Bertucci’s restaurants and other brands owned and operated by Robert Earl under Earl Enterprises have donated more than 18,000 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross plans to join BPD officers and Bertucci's representatives at One Schroeder Plaza at Roxbury Crossing to mark the donation of 400 more meals, this time for BPD officers. Headquartered in Boston and with locations in 10 East Coast states, Bertucci's says the gesture is an attempt to thank the police and "all frontliners for the sacrifice they are making and all that they are doing during this time." - Michael P. Norton 4:09 PM
Baker to Update Stay-at-Home Status on Monday: The governor said he will have a lot more to say about reopening businesses and the fate of his stay-at-home advisory on Monday, when it expires, but did not divulge many more details of the state's plan for an economic resumption on Tuesday. "I think on all of those various issues that people have questions about, we're going to talk about all of those on Monday," Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. A day after he rolled out a four-phase strategy for slowly reopening the economy, Baker was asked Tuesday to provide more clarity as to which types of businesses might be able to reopen Monday. "The folks that are most likely to be able to operate successfully on the 18th are going to be many of the folks that are currently operating," he said. "They're essential businesses, but they are going to have to operate under the statewide guidelines and the industry specific guidelines that will be issued as part of issuing the report in the 18th." The second wave of reopenings, the governor said, is likely to include "people who work in ways and in spaces that don't have a lot of sort of face-to-face interaction with customers as part of their regular regular business." He added, "And then as you move into the second and third phases or intermediate steps along the way, we'll start to bring the folks who have direct face-to-face contact with customers in and make sure we do it in a way that gives them the time that they need to actually create the infrastructure that's necessary to preserve them protect their employees and their customers." The governor mentioned new plexiglass dividers that grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses have installed at registers to protect workers and said, "I certainly expect you're going to see a lot more of that type of thing." -- Colin A. Young 4:00 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.