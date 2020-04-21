APRIL 21 – Schools in Massachusetts will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and day care centers will not open until late June at the earliest under two major declarations announced Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The news, which Baker paired with an announcement that he's working with advisors on a "thoughtful framework" to restart some economic activity, came before the state Department of Public Health announced 152 new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,961.
Confirmed cases, at nearly 41,200, are approaching the low end of the range projected for the entire pandemic. The governor's team has estimated between 47,000 and 172,000 cases over a period of "weeks and months."
The 1,556 new cases reported Tuesday was just 10 fewer than the new case total on Monday, and marked five straight days of fewer cases than the day before.
The House and Senate each passed COVID-19 bills on Tuesday. The Senate sent the House a bill authorizing video conferencing to accomplish the work of notaries public, while the House approved a bill bolstering virus reporting in long-term care.
Looking ahead, state officials on Wednesday plan to release the second batch of town-by-town COVID-19 data.
White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx told "Face the Nation" Sunday that granular data is critical to understanding what she called a "series of small epidemics across the United States."
"You have to look at it that way," she said. "That's the kind of knowledge and power we need to put into the hands of the American people so that they can see where the virus is, where the cases are, and make decisions." - Michael P. Norton
Balser: Admin Moving in "Right Direction" on Long-Term Care Data: New state reporting on the range of COVID-19 cases at specific nursing homes is a "great next step, but it's not everything yet," according to the sponsor of a House bill that would require additional data be made public about the pandemic's impact on long-term care and elder housing facilities. Rep. Ruth Balser said her bill, which the House passed Tuesday, would require the state to provide exact numbers instead of a range, and break down how many are residents and how many are staff. It also would require reporting from assisted living and elder housing facilities. "I'm glad that the administration is moving in the right direction," she said. - Katie Lannan 6:04 PM
Morse: State Should Intervene in Nursing Homes: Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse on Tuesday called for state officials to implement a plan for emergency operational control or physical oversight of all long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases, saying the facilities "have proven unprepared" to deal with the pandemic. Morse, in a statement, said the state's data on positive cases in long-term care facilities -- a total of 7,044 cases and 1,059 deaths were logged in long-term care centers as of Tuesday -- is "alarming, but to the best of our local knowledge, it is an undercounting of the true nature of the spread of this virus in these facilities." Holyoke officials have been in regular contact with local facilities and believe "the situation has become too dire to continue with status quo operations," Morse said. He said he doubts the situation is unique to Holyoke and that intervention is needed to save lives. - Katie Lannan 5:46 PM
Massachusetts Cases Now Exceed 40,000: The Bay State is up to 41,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak and 1,961 deaths, according to Tuesday's daily report from the Department of Public Health. New cases increased 1,556 over Monday, marking the fifth straight day of declines in the daily growth, though in this case the drop was only 10 cases. Since yesterday, 152 new deaths were reported as well. - Chris Lisinski 5:31 PM
Baker Stresses Availability of Non-COVID Care: The health care system has sufficient capacity to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak and other needs, and Massachusetts residents should not avoid seeking necessary care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker urged those with injuries or illnesses to "use the system" rather than delay treatment to preserve resources for the pandemic, adding that state officials "worked really hard to make sure it would be there for you if you had an issue or a problem that had nothing to do with COVID-19." The state's hospital system has about 57 percent of its capacity still available, according to data released Tuesday. "We don't want people getting sicker or exacerbating an illness or an injury because they have concerns about the health care system's ability to meet their needs," Baker said during a press conference. "Folks are there, folks want to serve. That's what all of this preparation was all about." His remarks echoed a Saturday tweet from Attorney General Maura Healey, who said the public "should please go to the hospital or call their health care provider if they are feeling unwell, become injured, or need medical attention for non-COVID illness." - Chris Lisinski 5:22 PM
New Partnership Links Essential Workers, Early Educators: A new partnership between the Executive Office of Early Education and Care will help connect essential workers who need child care with out-of-work early educators who can provide skilled in-home care. The partnership, announced Tuesday, is in addition to the emergency drop-in child care programs that will continue to operate while traditional, non-emergency programs remain closed until June 29. "While childcare services are not typically free of charge, the Massachusetts portal also enables early educators to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, should they be able to do so, providing additional support to essential workers" Care.com officials said in a press release. Eligible families and child care workers can receive free 90-day premium memberships to the service. - Katie Lannan 4:53 PM
Convenience Store Donations: Convenience store owners around Massachusetts plan to make donations of food, snacks and beverages this week to homeless shelters, community groups, hospitals, first responders and nonprofits working to combat the coronavirus. The owners plan to distribute gift bags with snacks, drinks and other items that were originally intended for distribution at the annual New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association trade show. "We are truly all in this together," Jonathan Shaer, director of NECSEMA, said. "During this difficult time, convenience stores are essential services where people can buy food, fuel, drinks and other items, while maintaining safe social distancing guidelines. Our hardworking employees are doing their part to keep stores safe, stocked and open, and these bags are a small contribution to help the communities we serve that are in need during this crisis." The donations will take place throughout the week in Lawrence, Brockton, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, Fitchburg, Worcester, Haverhill and Pittsfield. -- Colin A. Young 4:51 PM
Hong-Kong, Taiwan Send Masks: One thousands surgical masks from Hong Kong have been donated to UMass Memorial Medical Center and Taiwan has donated another 100,000 medical masks to Massachusetts as a result of outreach by U.S. Rep. James McGovern, the Worcester Democrat said Tuesday. McGovern, who chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) and the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, said he worked with pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong to secure the donation of masks for caregivers at the Worcester hospital. Separately, the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-en donated 100,000 medical masks for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warehouse. "The people of Hong Kong are fighting for their freedom, but they still took the time to help us amidst this crisis. I will continue to stand in solidarity with the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement as they push back against further erosion of their human rights, the rule of law, and their way of life," McGovern said in a statement. -- Matt Murphy 2:52 PM
