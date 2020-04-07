APRIL 7 -- The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Massachusetts surged upwards Tuesday as the state reported the deaths of 96 residents and the number of confirmed cases in the Bay State surpassed 15,000.
The 96 deaths reported Tuesday is nearly three times as many as had been reported in a single day up until this point, though the state noted that Tuesday's daily update "reflect[s] deaths occurring over the weekend and the past 24 hours." The state had already reported 24 deaths on Saturday and 15 deaths Sunday.
So far, the highly-contagious coronavirus has claimed the lives of 356 people in Massachusetts. By comparison, there were 262 firearm deaths in the state throughout 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The Department of Public Health said Tuesday that there are now 15,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, an increase of 1,365 or about 9.8 percent from Monday. Between midday Monday and midday Tuesday, an additional 4,915 new tests were conducted. A grand total of 81,344 residents have been tested.
Nearly 1,000 of the state's COVID-19 cases are among residents or employees at long-term care facilities. DPH reported Tuesday that 958 residents or workers had tested positive and that COVID-19 has been detected at 129 long-term care facilities around the state.
With the expected surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization hitting as soon as Friday, the state on Tuesday issued guidance to help providers make the grim choice about which patients to prioritize if resources won't allow for the same level of care for all patients, advising the doctors treat the young and most likely to survive first.
The governor announced Tuesday a plan to invest another $800 million in the state's health care industry -- supplementing $840 million in previously announced assistance -- as the state works to bulk up its front line of defense against the forthcoming surge.
State lawmakers and a panel of economists had planned hold a virtual roundtable to begin to understand the full economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but technological bugs sank that plan. Instead, state budget managers will regroup for the roundtable next Tuesday. -- Colin A. Young
[Graphic: Chris Lisinski/SHNS]
Seven More MBTA Employees Contract COVID-19: The MBTA announced Tuesday that 42 employees have active cases of the highly-infectious COVID-19, seven more than in the authority's Monday update. Twenty-four of the employees are bus drivers, two are subway operators and one is a trolley operator, a spokesman said in an email. In figures unchanged from Monday, two employees who had tested positive have now recovered and one has died as a result of the illness. -- Chris Lisinski 5:50 PM
Middlesex Jail Population Down 15 Percent: The population of the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica has declined by about 15 percent over the last four weeks as Sheriff Peter Koutoujian and his staff have worked to identify which detainees and inmates could be released rather than held behind bars during the coronavirus pandemic. The population has dropped by more than 100 to a total of 681, Koutoujian's office said, as a result of actions taken before the state's highest court ruled that individuals facing nonviolent criminal charges and those held on bail ahead of a trial could seek release and also reflects sentences that have concluded. "Since mid-March we have worked aggressively, both independently and with our public safety colleagues, to evaluate those in our custody for potential release. We have placed more sentenced individuals into the Electronic Monitoring Program, collaborated with District Attorney Marian Ryan and the judiciary to review individuals being held on bail, and made every effort to ensure court and medical appointments for our incarcerated population are being kept," Koutoujian said. "In fact, our staff made nearly 400 video and phone conferences for court appointments in just under three weeks." When evaluating whether to release someone in its custody, the sheriff's office has "included an emphasis on elderly individuals and those with chronic health conditions," it said. -- Colin A. Young 5:42 PM
How Boston Might Eventually Reopen: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic can feel all-consuming. State and local leaders have been providing daily updates on efforts to fight the virus and devoting most of their day to the pandemic. But in Boston, Mayor Martin Walsh has started talking with his administration about how the city will reopen when it is safe to do so. "You know, this is gonna go on for a substantial amount of time [but] there's gonna come a time we have to go back to work and we have to go back to society the way we knew it here in the city. We're preparing for that," Walsh said Tuesday afternoon. He said he recently held a Cabinet meeting that touched upon coronavirus, but then "we actually talked about business." Walsh said he and his team discussed "as we get back to life again, how do we get the zoning boards up and running? How do we get the BPDA up and running? How do we get our parks activated, and all these different places?" Even though the city has been thinking about how it might get back to "normal" after the pandemic, Walsh was clear Tuesday that that time has not yet arrived. "As we're in the midst of all of this, I don't want to give a false sense of security to anyone, this is a serious issue. And I'm not gonna stand at this podium and say to anyone that I think that we're at the apex, if you will, until a scientist tells me that we're at the apex and we can see these numbers consistently over a couple of weeks go down." -- Colin A. Young 4:43 PM
Small Business Relief Funds: To help the small businesses that belong to their organizations, the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce (MALGBTCC) and the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA) teamed up Tuesday to launch the Futures Fund, a $3 million COVID-19 relief fund funded and facilitated by Berkshire Bank. The bank has set aside $3 million in available capital to create a direct credit line of $50,000 for businesses in need of financial support and flexibility while dealing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The organizations said the fund will carry an interest rate of 3 percent, with three months of no required payments and a three-month extension possible after that period. "Small businesses are being hit hard and this fund provides a lifeline to our members," MALGBTCC Executive Director Grace Moreno said. "I'm especially proud that our small and young organization was able to leverage our partnership with Berkshire Bank and BECMA to move mountains for our members." Member businesses should contact either the MALGBTCC or BECMA to begin the referral process, organizers said. -- Colin A. Young 4:13 PM
Shaw's Worker Outlines Difficult Options: Lisa Wilson of Fall River works at a Shaw's grocery store in Hyde Park and in her mind there are only two options during the COVID-19 pandemic -- go to work and get sick or stay home and not be able to pay bills for her family. "Those aren't viable options," said Wilson, 20. "There are times when the store still gets pretty crowded. And you know, like staying six feet apart is not an option, not if you're going to actually shop." Wilson joined a handful of grocery store workers and activists on Monday in front of a South End Whole Foods to demand personal protective equipment, paid family and sick leave, and hazard pay for employees working at large supermarket chains such as Shaw's and Whole Foods. The 20 or so people who turned out represent some of the workers across the state and nation making sure that grocery stores are stocked and continue to operate.A spokesperson for Shaw's said the company has extended its Appreciation Pay program, a temporary $2 per-hour-worked increase, for all non-union and union frontline associates through April 18. The supermarket chain also said it was in the process of securing masks to make available to employees and installed Plexiglass in checkout lanes to serve as a protective barrier between customers and cashiers. A spokesperson for Whole Foods could not immediately be reached for comment. Nearly 2.6 million people worked at grocery stores in 2018 with most serving as cashiers or supervisors of retail sales and workers, according to Data USA, a project of M.I.T. Media Lab. - Chris Van Buskirk 2:37 PM
Elan Axelbank of Boston attended Monday's protest as part of Socialist Alternative. [Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS]
COVID-19 Infections Reach State Trial Court: The COVID-19 spread has reached into the Massachusetts judiciary. The News Service inquired about cases among employees in that branch of state goverment and a spokeswoman for the Supreme Judicial Court said the Trial Court estimates that between 10 and 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In the two-week period ending March 28, almost 5,000 court employees worked from their designated workplaces for some or all of that time, and nearly 1,000 employees worked remotely for some or all of that period, according to the spokeswoman. It's unclear whether any judges are among the infected employees. - Michael P. Norton 2:31 PM
BCEC Field Hospital Almost Ready: The 1,000-bed coronavirus field hospital planned for the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the city's seaport will be ready to open as soon as Thursday, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said Tuesday. "When it opens later this week, the BCEC medical center will have 1,000 total beds, six acute care suites, a physical therapy suite, 52 nursing stations, 48 bathroom facilities, 500 of these beds will be dedicated to patients struggling or homeless and the remaining 500 will be for other patients," Walsh said. He said the first patients at the BCEC will likely be homeless Bostonians who test positive for COVID-19. The city said Tuesday that it had identified about 200 cases of COVID-19 among the city's homeless population. Walsh said the 250 beds planned for specialized care for homeless individuals at the Newton Pavilion, a former Boston Medical Center hospital building the state now owns, will be ready by this weekend or early next week. -- Colin A. Young 1:54 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.