JUNE 9: The issue of COVID-19 data collection is back before the Legislature, thanks to a new bill Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.
The bill, Baker said during a visit to the New Balance factory in Lawrence, is intended to "improve the spirit" of a data collection law he signed Sunday night. The new law requires the collection and reporting of certain demographic data by the Department of Public Health, and Baker said his bill looks to make sure providers, labs and other entities submit that required data to the department.
The DPH's Tuesday report showed 200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the product of 4,660 new molecular tests since the previous day's report. The number of tests conducted in Massachusetts has been slowing down in recent weeks despite efforts to ramp up the state's testing capacity.
With new remote voting rules to accommodate social distancing, the Senate is gearing up for a vote Thursday on MBTA governance and local road and bridge repair funding. The bill proposes $300 million in Chapter 90 money, $100 million more than in previous years, amid the havoc COVID-19 has wrought on state and local revenues and the economy at large.
Massachusetts is currently in the midst of the worst economic quarter in its recorded history, according to the economists at MassBenchmarks, and House Speaker Pro Tempore Patricia Haddad said it would be "tragic" if the federal government chose to let states "fall" instead of providing them with more aid.
As the pandemic reshapes the economy, it may also create new demand for the types of programs offered at community colleges. - Katie Lannan
Polito Urges Customers to Help Local Businesses: The sudden drop-off in consumer spending amid the pandemic helped prompt the start of the current national recession, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito hopes a Massachusetts-focused resumption can pull the state back up from the depths. After a tour of New Balance's Lawrence factory that is now producing personal protective equipment, Polito urged customers to "be intentional" in supporting community establishments "that once, perhaps, you took for granted" and have been most affected by the mandatory shutdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19. "Buying from your local and small businesses, thinking about your main streets and your downtowns and the family-owned restaurants, the new boutique that might have opened that you can't wait to go back to -- to be able to do this is really you doing your part to help our businesses get back up and running," Polito said. The state is in the second phase of a gradual process to revive public activity, and many retail stores and restaurants became able to welcome customers back in limited capacity on Monday when the stage began. - Chris Lisinski 5:11 PM Tue
Sunday Was Worst Global Day Yet: As Massachusetts watches public health metrics improve, reopens businesses and prepares for an eventual post-pandemic world, the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide hit a new daily high on Sunday as more than 136,000 new cases were reported, the World Health Organization said. "More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing, Reuters reported. The wire service said that 75 percent of the new cases reported Sunday came from 10 countries, mainly in South Asia and the Americas. Globally, more than 7 million people have become infected with the coronavirus. On Sunday, the single worst day in terms of new cases globally, Massachusetts reported 304 new cases of COVID-19. -- Colin A. Young 4:52 PM Tue
Tuesday DPH Update: Two hundred more people in Massachusetts were confirmed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported. Along with 63 new probable cases determined via antibody testing, those numbers bring the state's total caseload to 103,889. The state also reported 55 new COVID-19 deaths, for a fatality count of 7,408 since the first death linked to the coronavirus was reported on March 20. The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths stood at 31 as of June 6, according to the DPH, down 80 percent since April 15. Hospitalizations continued to decline, hitting 1,397 in Tuesday's report with 315 patients in intensive care units and 202 patients reported as intubated. The hospital with the most COVID-19 patients was Massachusetts General Hospital, with 152 patients, followed by the 81 at Southcoast Charlton Memorial Hospital. - Katie Lannan 4:33 PM Tue
Assisted Living Centers Request $5B: American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living on Monday sent a letter to federal officials requesting $5 billion in emergency funding and support for assisted living communities in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The organizations told U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Federal Emergency Management Agency head Peter Gaynor that assisted living facilities need money, expedited shipments of personal protective equipment, and expanded priority testing. "As mentioned earlier, assisted living communities have not received any direct federal funding or support in response to COVID-19. Thousands of these facilities have encountered COVID-19 cases not because of poor care or infection control, but because of the nature of this virus, which often spreads through asymptomatic carriers and especially in densely populated communities," the groups wrote in the letter. "Given the high vulnerability of our residents to COVID-19, we believe it would be prudent for the federal government to provide financial support in helping providers obtain the PPE, testing and staffing needed to adequately respond to this crisis." Assisted living facilities, like nursing homes and other congregate care settings, have been devastated by COVID-19. The coronavirus that causes the sometimes-fatal disease is highly contagious and has been shown to spread quickly through congregate care settings. -- Colin A. Young 4:13 PM Tue
Clark: PPP Reforms Will Help Small Biz: A new federal law signed Friday will address issues that have kept small businesses from accessing needed aid through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark. Clark, in an emailed update, said the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act extends PPP loans from two to five years, extends the rehiring deadline, ensures full access to payroll tax deferment for business taking PPP loans, and increases the current loan forgiveness limitation on non-payroll expenses like rent and utility payments from 24 to 40 percent. "These important reforms will make a real difference to countless workers and small businesses in our communities," Clark wrote. "I've heard from many local businesses, especially those within our restaurant and service industry, that the timeline and requirements of the PPP loans were nearly impossible to meet." - Katie Lannan 4:05 PM Tue
Caregivers Ask That Pay Hikes Be Permanent: Seven Hills Foundation & Affiliates, which supports people with disabilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, called on Govs. Charlie Baker and Gina Raimondo on Monday to make the pay increases that each state has made available for human services direct support professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent. "Direct Support Professionals are the backbone of any human services agency, providing critical support and services with compassion and commitment to individuals with disabilities," David Jordan, president of Seven Hills Foundation & Affiliates, said. "We are so grateful that the Baker and Raimondo administrations have recognized the importance of DSPs' work in keeping people with disabilities safe through additional temporary funding during the pandemic; it is imperative that the supplemental pay become permanent so that these professionals can continue to support individuals every day." Without action, the organization said, the pay hikes are set to expire at the end of June. -- Colin A. Young 3:06 PM Tue
UMass Lowell Developing COVID Test: Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Lowell are developing a COVID-19 test that they say will be simple enough for anyone to administer and will deliver test results in about five minutes. Gulden Camci-Unal, an assistant professor of chemical engineering, and Ph.D. candidate Darlin Lantigua of Lawrence were approved to work on the rapid diagnosis method during the university's shutdown since it was related to COVID-19. The test uses bodily fluids and biosensors to detect infection and the university said that "even an untrained person can easily and effectively perform the test and read the results." "We believe that the speed, cost, portability and potential scalability of our point-of-care test will increase the extent to which the diagnosis of this condition is accessible globally," Lantigua, who is pursuing his doctoral degree in biomedical engineering and biotechnology, said. UMass Lowell said that the test is still in the developmental stage, but it could be ready in a matter of months. The research team is now looking for an industry partner to help move the test from the lab to the market. -- Colin A. Young 2:44 PM Tue
Pop-Up Testing Site to Open in Roxbury: A new pop-up testing site in Roxbury will offer "free and confidential" COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and Thursday, and city officials are encouraging Boston residents who recently participated in large gatherings, like the recent police brutality protests, to get tested. "As residents take a stand and raise their voices against racism and injustice, we want to provide every tool we can to keep them and their loved ones healthy when returning home," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. "In addition to handing out face coverings and hand sanitizer at recent demonstrations, we are proud to now make available a pop-up site for anyone -- with symptoms or not -- and encourage those who have recently been in large groups to get tested and limit the further spread of COVID-19 in our community." In partnership with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, the community testing site in the Washington Park Mall parking lot will be open on a walk-in or appointment basis to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. - Katie Lannan 2:23 PM Tue
