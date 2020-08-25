AUG. 25: With Massachusetts working to continue its progress in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker used a Tuesday public appearance to turn attention toward hopes for economic recovery.
Baker announced his administration would launch a $2 million ad campaign encouraging Massachusetts residents to shop and dine locally, helping their neighbors months into a recession by frequenting their businesses. The sales tax holiday this weekend could help with that, too.
On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported another 349 confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus from 22,774 tests, about a 1.5 percent positivity rate. Twelve more confirmed deaths brought the cumulative death toll with confirmed or probable cases since the outbreak began to 8,961.
Balancing the interconnected health and economic crises has been a central challenge of the pandemic, and financial strain remains widespread across Massachusetts even as metrics reflecting the virus's spread have improved.
The state still has the worst unemployment rate in the country, and new data from the state shows the situation is even more dire in many many communities of color that are facing disproportionate impacts.
Lottery sales are trending upward, with instant tickets now at pre-pandemic levels, indicating a growing comfort patronizing stores among those who wish to participate in the games.
Early voting is underway with the state primary election one week away, and as a congressional candidate seeks judicial relief pushing back the deadline for counting mail-in ballots, the federal government intervened to stress the importance of ensuring that servicemembers overseas are not negatively affected by any decision. - Chris Lisinski
Lawmakers Want Free Testing in Hampshire County: The Baker administration's current COVID-19 monitoring "fails to paint a nuanced picture" for many western Massachusetts communities, state lawmakers warned Monday as they called for the establishment of a free testing site in Hampshire County. Officials launched the Stop the Spread campaign to make testing more widely available in communities that lack access to it, and the three sites in the western part of the state are all in Hampden County, which lawmakers said renders the resources inaccessible to many of Hampshire's residents. The impending return of students to K-12 schools and colleges further underscores the need for a testing site, they said, because of the risks associated with travel between different communities. They also flagged concerns that the administration's community categories imply that many areas face no risk of the highly infectious virus. "Our request is made all the more urgent by the ways in which the current community data map fails to paint a nuanced picture for small communities like the ones we represent," the 11 lawmakers said in their letter. "We have considerable concern that our communities are interpreting their 'white' status on the map as an indication of zero risk (when that's absolutely not necessarily the case) leaving our region more vulnerable to spikes like the ones that hit South Hadley and Granby." Earlier in the summer, state officials launched a pop-up testing site in Northampton, but that option expired. Lawmakers said that the town of Amherst, which is also home to the UMass flagship campus, has expressed interest in hosting a Stop the Spread location. Six representatives and five senators signed the letter: Democratic Reps. Mindy Domb, Natalie Blais, Daniel Carey and Thomas Petrolati, Republican Rep. Todd Smola and independent Rep. Susannah Whipps, as well asDemocratic Sens. Jo Comerford, Anne Gobi, Adam Hinds, Eric Lesser and John Velis. - Chris Lisinski 4:15 PM Tue
Hospitalizations Tick Back Up: The Department of Public Health confirmed 349 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and announced the recent deaths of 12 people with the virus. The 349 new cases reported in Tuesday's DPH data update came from the tests of 22,774 new individuals, which works out to a positive test rate of about 1.53 percent. The seven-day average of the statewide positive test rate remained at 1.1 percent, its lowest recorded value, as of Tuesday. The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in a Massachusetts hospital increased a bit as of midday Tuesday, with 327 people hospitalized compared to 308 as of midday Monday. The three-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients inched up to 317 on Tuesday after dropping to a low of 313 in Monday's report. Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed here on Feb. 1, there have been 116,770 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in Massachusetts. The first COVID-19 death was announced March 20, and a total of 8,961 people have died with confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 since then. -- Colin A. Young 4:06 PM Tue
Police, Fire Depts Get $$$ For PPE, More: The Baker administration has doled out more than $9.6 million in federal coronavirus emergency supplemental funding program money to more than 100 police and fire departments for things like personal protective gear, deep cleaning sanitation and technological upgrades. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESFP) grants from the U.S. Department of Justice are meant to "help aid local municipalities to purchase the additional safeguards necessary to protect our frontline workers against COVID-19," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. The money will be used to "assist agencies with outfitting staff with personal protective gear, purchasing deep cleaning sanitation equipment for correctional facilities and academies, utilizing video technology to conduct hearings remotely, and obtaining materials to reconfigure office space to enhance social distancing and protect essential workers," the administration said. The administration said 65 fire departments and 44 police departments representing 94 municipalities will directly benefit from the CESFP awards. -- Colin A. Young 12:59 PM Tue
Clark Amplifies Call for National Mask Mandate: In an appeal she paired with a fundraising request, Congresswoman Katherine Clark on Tuesday called for people across the U.S. to wear masks when in public places. "It's unbelievable that we don't have a better handle on COVID-19 by now. We're months into this. We've suffered inconsolable loss after inconsolable loss. We've scrambled to help our communities stay afloat as the Trump administration ignored and politicized the crisis," Clark wrote, including a link to a mask mandate petition sponsored by groups that support Democrats. "We need to safely get people back to work, our kids back to school and our lives back to normal. But we can’t do that until we stop the spread. That's why I'm calling for a nationwide mask mandate in public places." Clark is unopposed in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary and set to face Republican Caroline Colarusso of Stoneham in November. - Michael P. Norton 12:27 PM Tue
MA Mayors Join Push for Postal Service Protection: Mayors of six Massachusetts cities joined with peers from across the country to urge Congress to ensure that mail-in voting runs as smoothly as possible this election season amid disruptions at the U.S. Postal Service. A total of 170 mayors from both major political parties signed an Aug. 22 letter to House and Senate leaders stressing that guaranteed access to voting by mail is a critical issue calling for vigilance even after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would back down from some changes that could have led to delays in delivery of ballots. Signatories included Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, and Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. "The spread of the Coronavirus has already created challenges and uncertainty around our local, state and national electoral processes," mayors wrote. "We cannot afford further disruption." At a June annual meeting, the U.S. Conference of Mayors approved resolutions supporting safe and accessible elections as well as voting by mail, authors wrote. "This must also be a national priority," mayors wrote. "Anything less not only threatens to undermine our democratic values but erodes the very fabric of our country." - Chris Lisinski 12:06 PM Tue
