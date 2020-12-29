DEC. 29: COVID-19 vaccinations began in the state's two soldiers' homes on Tuesday, while the Department of Public Health reported 3,659 new cases and 58 recent deaths linked to the respiratory disease.
About 60 percent of the 12,218 COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts to date -- a total that includes 11,958 deaths among people with test-confirmed COVID-19 and another 260 among people with probable cases -- have occurred in long-term care facilities, and 415 long-term care facilities have reported at least one case of the coronavirus.
"The first wave of vaccinations of residents and staff at long term care facilities in the Commonwealth gives us hope for the beginning of the end of this devastating pandemic, one that we know has disproportionately impacted residents of long term care facilities," Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement Tuesday. "While there is hope, we must continue to be vigilant in the face of COVID-19, and I deeply appreciate the ongoing efforts of frontline health care workers like the team at the Soldiers' Homes during this unprecedented time."
Robert Aucoin, a 78-year-old Air Force veteran who was the first Holyoke Soldiers' Home resident to get the shot, said, "My wish is that everyone in the world can get the vaccine," and World War II Army Air Corps veteran Dominic Pitella, a 94-year-old resident of the Chelsea Soldiers' Home, said, "I'm hopeful this will help everybody."
While DPH data show the seven-day average of new confirmed cases is markedly lower than it was two weeks ago -- 2,635 on Dec. 28 compared to 4,643 on Dec. 14 -- the average positive test rate has increased over that same time period, rising from 6.2 percent to 7.6 percent.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations has also been tilting upward, hitting 2,139 as of Monday. On Tuesday, the DPH said, there were 2,259 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts hospitals, including 431 in intensive care units. An estimated 78,215 people statewide are considered to have active cases of COVID-19. - Katie Lannan
Biden: "We Need to Steel Our Spines For What’s Ahead": After a briefing from his COVID-19 advisers, President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said infections over the holidays "will produce soaring case counts in January and a soaring death toll into February." According to his prepared remarks, Biden said he predicted in September, when the nation passed the 200,000 deaths milestone, that the U.S. would hit 400,000 deaths before the Trump administration departs in January, and "critics said I was being too alarmist and negative." But Biden said it looks like the "grim milestone" will be hit, adding, "We're averaging a daily death rate of nearly 2,200 people -- which means we will lose tens of thousands of more lives in the months to come. Hospitals are being stretched beyond capacity. And that's data before we see the impact of cases coming from the holidays. People getting infected today don't show up in case counts for weeks, and those who perish from the disease die weeks after exposure." Biden said the U.S will get past the virus, but "it's going to take all the grit and determination we have as Americans to get it done" with perhaps the toughest months of the pandemic still ahead. "As we end one of the most difficult years as a nation, I am optimistic about the future," he said. "The vaccines that have been discovered and developed give us enormous hope. Our economy is poised to come back, and come alive. And I can see a return to normalcy in the next year." But Biden also said that the Trump administration's vaccine distribution plan "is falling behind, far behind" and forecast "we might not see improvement until well into March." He said he planned to speed up vaccination efforts and use presidential powers under the Defense Production Act to order private industry to accelerate the making of materials needed for the vaccine. - Michael P. Norton 5:02 PM Tue
2021 Marathon Date Still Not Set: The 2021 Boston Marathon is planned for the fall rather than its traditional Patriots' Day running, but race organizers will not pick an official date until early next year amid ongoing pandemic concerns. "Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, the @BAA will not be able to confirm a fall Boston Marathon date until early 2021," organizers wrote in a tweet from the official Boston Marathon account Tuesday. "We will continue to work with city and state officials in preparation for a safe return to in-person racing in the fall." Officials initially postponed the 2020 Marathon from April until September during the early stages of the pandemic, then ultimately canceled it for the first time in its 123-year history. - Chris Lisinski 4:39 PM Tue
BHA Extends Its Eviction Moratorium: Boston officials on Tuesday announced the eviction moratorium for Boston Housing Authority public housing residents, previously set to expire at the end of the year, will be extended until March 1, 2021. "A safe, stable home is the best protection our residents have in battling coronavirus, and it is critical that we take the steps we can to keep our residents safely housed through this pandemic," said BHA Administrator Kate Bennett. "The vaccine is on its way, and there's cause for optimism going into 2021, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas. There were reasons we put this moratorium in place, and those reasons are still with us." The moratorium, which began in March 2020, applies to non-essential evictions, which the city defines as "all eviction proceedings except for those related to criminal activity, and those that are necessary to protect the health and safety of BHA residents, employees, and others." The state's eviction moratorium lapsed in October, and the relief package recently signed by President Trump extended a federal moratorium on some evictions through Jan. 31. - Katie Lannan 4:37 PM Tue
Firefighters Warn of "No Viable Plan" for Vaccinations: Warning that COVID-19 infections among firefighters are on the rise, the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts group slammed state leaders on Tuesday for failing to outline a clearer vaccination plan for first responders. The association representing more than 12,000 union firefighters argued in a Twitter thread that Massachusetts has "no viable plan to vaccinate your local firefighters," adding that nearly 350 firefighters tested positive for the virus in December alone. First responders are included in the first phase of the Baker administration's vaccine rollout plan, but the PFFM said the approach is too fragmented. "The Department of Public Health has tasked local Boards of Health with first responder vaccination, and these local boards are structurally not prepared to execute this plan," the group wrote, noting that unlike other states, "Massachusetts still has not provided any dates, times, or vaccination locations." Since many members are EMTs or paramedics, they could administer vaccine doses to one another, PFFM argued. According to the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, vaccination clinics for first responders are being planned for January. - Chris Lisinski 11:39 AM Tue
Vaccines Starting at Holyoke, Chelsea Soldiers' Homes: The first residents of the two state-run soldiers' homes in Holyoke and Chelsea were slated Tuesday to get the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. At the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the death of at least 76 veterans and criminal charges against former home officials, Air Force Airman Second Class Robert Aucoin was scheduled to get his shot at 10:30 a.m. Aucoin, 78, has lived at the Holyoke home since April 2018 and served from 1961 to 1965. He was a control tower operator at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina, according to the state's COVID-19 command center. Army Air Corps veteran Dominic Pitella, who served in World War II, was set to get the first shot in Chelsea at 10:50 a.m. Pitella is a former cook with the 559th Air Service Group and served in the Pacific Theater, earning the Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. He's lived at the Chelsea Soldiers' Home since April 2018. - Katie Lannan 9:32 AM Tue
