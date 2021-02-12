FEB. 12 -- Massachusetts heads into a holiday weekend after a handful of notable changes aimed at making vaccines more accessible to those who qualify.
On Friday, the Baker administration launched a new web portal consolidating appointment availability information for its mass vaccination sites and several other locations, aiming to prevent residents from needing to click through multiple websites to check for openings.
Older residents can also now bring a companion -- be it a spouse, a child, a caretaker or anyone else -- to a mass vaccination site and get that person a vaccine, too. The step has prompted some confusion and criticism, but administration officials are hopeful it will encourage more seniors to get life-saving doses.
As of Friday afternoon, Massachusetts had officially surpassed 1 million doses administered. The Department of Public Health reported that the state has received a cumulative 1,503,925 doses of the vaccine since the rollout began and gotten 1,034,018 into arms, a rate of nearly 69 percent.
Infection trends continue to move in an encouraging direction, too. DPH counted 2,228 newly reported COVID-19 cases Friday and 89 confirmed or probable deaths linked to the virus. The seven-day average positive test rate stands at 2.55 percent, its lowest level since early November.
Three days ago, the DPH estimated the active COVID-19 caseload in the state to be 55,659, but by Friday, that projection had dropped to 48,280, about halfway between the populations of Everett and Methuen. - Chris Lisinski
43 Fewer Communities In the Red: The Department of Public Health's tally of cities and towns facing the highest risk level for COVID-19 continued its drop Thursday, shedding another 43 communities. Health officials counted 110 municipalities in the most severe risk designation, color-coded in red, down from 153 last week and 192 two weeks ago. The decline in highest-risk communities mirrors improvements in other COVID-19 metrics since the winter surge hit a peak at the turn of the new year, and DPH also downgraded its statewide outlook on the color-coded scale from red to yellow with Thursday's report. DPH said the average daily incidence rate across Massachusetts over the past 14 days was 38.5 cases per 100,000, down from the 48.9 per 100,000 reported last week. - Chris Lisinski 12:13 PM Fri
Sports Hub Bashes Baker: The yakkers on 98.5 The Sports Hub took a break from contemplating the future of the quarterback position for the New England Patriots to take aim Friday at Gov. Charlie Baker and his administration's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The chaos that unfolded at the mass vaccination site in Danvers this week and the stories about people using Craigslist to try to take advantage of Baker's recent decision to allow anyone accompanying a senior citizen to their vaccination appointment to get the shot as well were the topics of discussion around noon on the Zolak & Bertrand show. The segment began with a clip from a newscast about people offering to pay seniors to let them take them to appointments and Baker saying seniors should report any solicitations to the police. "There's all kinds of things that people have and they're desperate to get vaccinated and they are offering to take people to be able to vaccinate themselves and Charlie Baker wants you to call the cops on them. Call the police! Call the authorities! Why? What are we doing? What did you think was going to happen when this went down?" co-host Marc "Beetle" Bertrand said. "You offered up the vaccine to anybody who will drive someone 75-plus. You didn't think this was going to happen? What are you, soft? What's wrong with you?" Bertrand also added, "This state should be embarrassed at this point. Charlie Baker should be embarrassed at this point." Co-host Scott Zolak, the former Patriots quarterback, suggested that people in Massachusetts should "get vaccinated the way we vote," echoing an idea that Secretary of State William Galvin has floated. Some of the segment was focused on the state's top-notch health care system and the perception of failure that comes from having a state so well regarded for its hospitals and health care system compare poorly to other states. "Massachusetts: We invented America and now we suck. That's where we're at now," Bertrand said. "Congratulations." -- Colin A. Young 12:06 PM Fri
DESE Reports 674 New School Cases: State education officials tracked 674 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10, a drop of more than 200 counted in the week prior but still an elevated total. In its latest weekly report published Thursday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 462 student cases in that range and 212 staff cases. The totals include four students and 12 staff members in approved special education schools, plus one student and six staff members in education collaboratives. Braintree reported the most student cases in its district in the weekly report with 25, followed by Andover with 20, New Bedford with 13, Beverly with 11 and Hanover with 10. - Chris Lisinski 11:51 AM Fri
DPH: 232,900 Doses Administered Over The Week: In its daily vaccine report on Thursday, which uses data posted as of midnight Wednesday, the state reported that 67.9 percent of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts so far have been reported as administered, a decline from the 70.9 percent reported on Tuesday. Thursday's report shows 4,150 new doses were shipped here in the past day, following a leap of 129,325 doses shipped and reported on Wednesday. As far as shots in arms, Thursday's daily report said 37,259 new doses were administered over the previous 24 hours, and 232,900 doses were administered during the last full week of reporting. - Michael P. Norton 6:51 AM Fri
