JUNE 10 – The primary metrics guiding the state's cautious emergence from a government-induced slowdown showed improvement Wednesday, and data released by the Department of Public Health showed that COVID-19 recoveries are outpacing new infections.
Of the 100,158 people in Massachusetts whose COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed with a molecular test, 84,621 of them -- or 84.5 percent -- have recovered from the potentially fatal respiratory disease, DPH said Wednesday. There are 8,237 confirmed and active cases in the state now, compared to 12,844 active cases a week ago.
Over the last week, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts increased by 2,194, but the number of active cases dropped by 4,607, DPH reported. Still, the coronavirus has infected 104,156 people since Feb. 1 and has killed 7,454 people here since March 20.
Gov. Charlie Baker took Wednesday off from public events and did not hold a press conference to update the status of the state's fight against COVID-19 or to provide a sense of how Phase Two of the state's reopening, which began Monday, has been going.
Boston Mayor Martin Walsh held his own press conference Wednesday and said the city is focused on making COVID-19 testing available on a "broad and equitable basis."
A testing site in Roxbury was made available Wednesday to residents, even if they were not showing symptoms of COVID-19. The city said residents who "recently participated in large gatherings are strongly encouraged to get tested to limit the further spread of COVID-19."
During his press conference outside City Hall, Walsh stopped at a few points to cough. "I think I have a cold," he said. "I hope it's a cold." -- Colin A. Young
Wednesday's COVID Update: The state's COVID-19 caseload grew by 267 people to 104,156 total cases on Wednesday and public health officials announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 46, raising the state's death toll to 7,454 people. The Department of Public Health reported that the 267 new cases came about as a result of 10,034 tests processed during the 24-hour reporting period, meaning 2.66 percent of all tests came back positive for COVID-19. The seven-day average of the positive test rate -- one of the metrics Gov. Charlie Baker and others watch most closely -- now stands at 4.2 percent. It was 6.3 percent at the beginning of the month. The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts with COVID-19 declined by 52 patients Wednesday, leaving a hospitalized population of 1,345 people. The number of people hospitalized has decreased all but four days in the last month. Though the net hospitalized population declined Wednesday, the number of people being treated in an intensive care unit rose by 4 patients. There are now 319 COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts ICUs and 200 patients are currently intubated, DPH said. -- Colin A. Young 4:47 PM Wed
Somerville Churches Push Back on Attendance Cap: Four Somerville churches plan to reopen on Sunday, with occupancy capped at 40 percent of their capacity, despite a municipal 10-person limit on attendance at houses of worship. The city's restrictions go further than the state, which set the cap at 40 percent capacity. The First Liberty Institute and the Massachusetts Family Institute sent Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone a letter on Wednesday, informing him the churches -- Igreja Comunidade Batista Shalom Internacional, Christian Fellowship of Boston, International Church and Safe House Baptist Church -- intend to open and outlining their safety plans. "Mayor Curtatone's restrictions on churches would prevent even Jesus and the twelve disciples from lawfully gathering in Somerville," the First Liberty Institute's Jeremy Dys said in a statement. "If thousands of people can peacefully protest in the streets under the First Amendment, certainly churches are able to safely resume in-person religious gatherings." When Somerville announced its own approach to initial reopening efforts last month, city officials said the 10-person cap for gatherings in houses of worship was "based on State guidance that all gatherings should be kept to 10 or fewer people as well as warnings from health experts." The city's reopening plan says that entities "found to be out of compliance will be ordered to comply or suspend operations." - Katie Lannan 4:15 PM Wed
Braintree Mayor Tests Positive: Charles Kokoros, the mayor of Braintree, said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home as he recovers. Patch reported that Kokoros was tested last Wednesday after receiving information that he may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The mayor got his results Friday and told Patch that his staff and others who he had close contact with have tested negative since then. "It's an example that anyone can catch it. It's very contagious. I mean I wore masks, gloves and everything I can to protect myself," the mayor said in a statement to Patch. "The only way we can prevent the spread is by practicing social distancing, wearing masks and keeping our hands clean and we must continue coming together by staying apart to protect ourselves and those around us." -- Colin A. Young 2:55 PM Wed
Citing Stress, MBA Makes Family Lawyers Available: The Massachusetts Bar Association will make volunteer lawyers available next week to answer legal questions about family law and domestic relations topics, like abuse prevention, adoption, child support, custody, divorce, parental rights and paternity. The organization said it is holding the "Domestic Relations Dial-A-Lawyer" event "in recognition of the heightened strain put on family relationships during the pandemic." "The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already difficult challenges facing many individuals and families in Massachusetts," Judge John Casey, chief justice of the Probate and Family Court, said. "While the Probate and Family Court remains open for both emergency matters and non-emergency matters that can be handled virtually, I commend the Massachusetts Bar Association and its volunteer lawyers for presenting this critical public service, which will help improve access to justice for vulnerable residents across the commonwealth." Residents with domestic law questions can call the MBA's volunteer lawyers from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at (617) 338-0610 or (877) 686-0711. -- Colin A. Young 2:05 PM Wed
Walsh Emphasizes Testing as COVID-19 Numbers Slow: In Boston, the COVID-19 numbers "keep going down," Mayor Martin Walsh said Wednesday, encouraging people to continue to comply with personal and collective precautions to guard against the further spread of the virus. Walsh said city officials remain focused on making COVID-19 testing available on a "broad and equitable basis." Confirmed cases in Boston rose by just 15 and deaths by three in the city's most recent daily report. "In Phase Two, we're going to continue to have more people out and about interacting so we're going to need to continue to make testing available more widely and equitably," Walsh said. "This is how we're going to keep people safe. It's how we're going to get the data that we need to make the decisions as far as reopening and and how we proceed forward. And that's how we're going to contain potential spikes." Walsh said the city was also reaching out to organizers of demonstrations against racism to make sure people know they can get tested. To date, the respiratory disease caused by the virus has been confirmed as the cause of death for 669 Boston residents. "We still have family members with sick family members in the hospitals with COVID," Walsh said. "So our thoughts and prayers go out to them and also the families who lost loved ones during this very difficult time - we are also praying for you." During his presser Wednesday, Walsh paused several times while coughing. "I think I have a cold," he said. "I hope it's a cold." - Michael P. Norton 12:19 PM Wed
