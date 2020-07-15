JULY 15: As organizers of the Head Of The Charles Regatta announced Wednesday that the pandemic had led them to cancel the annual October event that draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Boston area, representatives from arts and culture organizations were making the case to lawmakers that they, too, are engines of economic and tourism activity that can't currently run at their normal power.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council placed COVID-19's financial toll on cultural nonprofits in the hundreds of millions of dollars -- $425 million in lost revenue, plus another $117 million in costs associated with reopening.
Calling it a matter of economic and racial justice, the four Roman Catholic bishops of Massachusetts threw their support behind legislation that would extend housing protections, including a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures that otherwise is set to expire on Aug. 18.
Lawmakers are expected to send a supplemental budget allocating money for COVID-19 response efforts to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk on Thursday. Two weeks into the new fiscal year, the state does not have a full annual budget in place as budget-writers wait to get a sense of tax collections and any additional forthcoming federal aid. Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, speaking in support of a Rep. Joan Meschino bill that would require the creation of a roadmap for reaching the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, raised the possibility of lawmakers returning to Beacon Hill after the July 31 end of formal sessions.
"Everything has been kind of thrown off the rails, like I said. We normally would be done by the end of July. I truly believe that we will be called back into session sometime this fall. We don't even have a state budget at this point. So, under normal circumstances, we'd all be scrambling for the last two weeks of this session to get this bill across the finish line. I still would love to see that happen on Joan's bill," Pignatelli said. "But if it doesn't, I don't feel any of us should feel the collective, 'oh my God, we lost another time.' So I think that the advocacy should continue, whether it's the next two weeks, or the next few months." - Katie Lannan
Cases Above Average in Most Communities Targeted for Testing: The COVID-19 positive test rate remains above the state average in three-quarters of the eight hard-hit communities where the Baker administration is offering free testing for the next month, according to weekly state data published Wednesday. The percent of tests to return positive over the past two weeks was 1.91 percent across Massachusetts, but roughly 3 percent or higher in Lynn, Lawrence, Chelsea, Lowell, New Bedford and Fall River, indicating that the virus remains more prevalent in those communities, each of which has significant low-income or nonwhite populations. Two of those cities surpassed a 6 percent rate, with Lawrence at 6.32 percent and Fall River at 6.25 percent, according to Department of Public Health figures. The other two cities included in the administration's free testing "Stop the Spread" program, Everett and Marlborough, had positive rates of 1.86 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively, over the past 14 days. - Chris Lisinski 5:42 PM Wed
Fed Extends Rule on PPP Applications from Bank Directors: The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced an extension of a rule change that, like the earlier rule, will temporarily modify board rules so that certain bank directors and shareholders can apply to their banks for Paycheck Protection Program loans for their small businesses. "To prevent favoritism, the Board limits the types and quantity of loans that bank directors, shareholders, officers, and businesses owned by these persons can receive from their affiliated banks. However, these limits have prevented some small business owners from accessing PPP loans—especially in rural areas," the Federal Reserve said in its late-afternoon announcement. "The SBA clarified in April that PPP lenders can make PPP loans to businesses owned by their directors and certain shareholders, subject to certain limits, and without favoritism." The Fed said it was making the temporary change "to allow banks to continue to make PPP loans to a broad range of small businesses within their communities" and noted that the Small Business Administration "explicitly has prohibited banks from favoring in processing time or prioritization a PPP loan application from a director or equity holder, and the Board will administer its rule change accordingly." The PPP program is among a suite of government responses to mitigate the harsh economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. - Michael P. Norton 5:23 PM Wed
Wednesday Case Update: The number of hospitals using their surge capacity shot up from two to six, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose by 20 to 580 in Wednesday's report from the Department of Public Health. Though the number of hospitals using surge capacity was at its highest level in more than a month -- it was at seven on June 6 -- it's down 71 percent overall since April 15. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests remained at 1.7 percent for the fourth consecutive day, and public health officials reported 142 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, from new tests of 10,424 individuals. The state's caseload now stands at 106,128, plus another 6,219 probable cases indicated by antibody tests. Twenty-seven new deaths reported Wednesday bring the fatality count to 8,152, or 8,368 with deaths among probable cases added in. - Katie Lannan 5:09 PM Wed
Infections Outpacing Recoveries: New COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts are once again outpacing recoveries from the respiratory disease, according to new data published Wednesday by the Department of Public Health. In the last week, Massachusetts added 1,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the state's total while 1,043 people who had tested positive were released from isolation having recovered from their bout with the coronavirus. Another 124 people died with the virus in the last week, leaving 2,586 people isolated with the virus -- exactly the same number as were isolated as of last Wednesday, according to DPH. -- Colin A. Young 5:08 PM Wed
Morse: PVTA Should Stay Fare-Free: The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has been running fare-free for two months and plans to resume fare collection on Sunday. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, a member of the PVTA board, is calling on the agency to reconsider, citing the $36.6 million the PVTA received in CARES Act funding and the "minimal" amount of revenue received from fares during normal operations. "Resuming fare collection during the pandemic should be a last resort, and in light of the $36.6 million in CARES funding received by the PVTA, I don't believe that reinstituting fare collection is warranted," Morse said in a statement. "I am calling on PVTA leadership and my fellow Mayors and Town Managers who represent the 24 communities serviced by the PVTA, to support extending the moratorium on fare collection." - Katie Lannan 4:42 PM Wed
MBTA Eliminating Rear-Door Boarding: The MBTA will return to traditional front-door boarding processes for street-level transit on Monday, reversing course after nearly four months of requiring riders to enter through the rear doors as a precaution against COVID. Buses, above-ground Green Line trolleys and the Mattapan Line will make the shift, asking passengers to enter through front doors -- where fare boxes are located -- and exit through rear doors. The original change to rear-door boarding aimed at limiting contact between drivers and riders to limit the chance of virus transmission, and MBTA officials said they have now installed permanent plastic barriers that will protect operators and maintain space from riders. Face coverings are still required on all T vehicles, and officials said drivers are given authority to skip stops if they determine that their train or bus has reached the safe crowding limit. - Chris Lisinski 10:31 AM Wed
30 Mississippi Lawmakers Test Positive: At least 30 state legislators in Mississippi and 11 other people who work in the Capitol there have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the newspaper The Clarion-Ledger, which classified the outbreak as the largest among state lawmakers in the U.S. The Clarion-Ledger reported Wednesday that lawmakers in Jackson left the Capitol on July 1, and that they had "sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the House and Senate" during June, when "many" people in the building were not wearing masks or keeping distance. Like in Massachusetts, the Mississippi Legislature has not wrapped up its budget work for the fiscal year that began July 1, though it appears to be further along than in the Bay State. "Legislators will need to return to the Capitol at some point to approve a budget for the state Department of Marine Resources and to decide whether to override Republican Gov. Tate Reeves's veto of parts of the education budget," The Clarion-Ledger reported, adding that Reeves said he did not yet know when it would be safe to bring lawmakers back to finish the budgetary matters. In Massachusetts, state legislators are able to participate virtually in House and Senate sessions. Two lawmakers -- Reps. Michael Day and Liz Miranda -- quarantined themselves after separately testing positive for COVID-19 this spring. - Katie Lannan 10:15 AM Wed
Long-Term Care Sees Renewed Crisis: New outbreaks of COVID-19 at nursing homes and assisted living facilities are imminent given spikes in news cases in states across the country, dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment and delays in getting test results back, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living warned governors this week. In a letter to the National Governors Association, the groups said they need more support from the federal government and states to keep their residents and workers safe and to continue to reopen facilities so families can visit their loved ones. "Given the fact that the level of COVID in the community surrounding a nursing home is a leading indicator of cases in the facility, the major spikes of COVID cases in many states comes at a very challenging time as many states plan the reopening of long term care facilities and return of visitations from loved ones," the groups wrote. "Nursing homes and assisted living communities cannot stop the virus by ourselves – not without testing, personal protective equipment (PPE), staff support and funding, and not without support from the public health sector." The organizations asked governors to direct their state public health agencies to expedite lab processing time, to provide N95 masks or do more to assist in procuring masks, and to work more closely with the long-term care industry around safe reopening strategies. In Massachusetts, 5,282 of the 8,330 state's COVID-19 deaths have occurred in residents of long-term care facilities. -- Colin A. Young 9:33 AM Wed
