MARCH 18, 5:30 p.m. -- The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Massachusetts continued its steady climb Wednesday, rising by 38 to a total of 256 about six weeks after the first case was reported in the state.
The great majority of cases of COVID-19 come from Eastern Massachusetts. Middlesex County counts 100 patients, there are 51 in Suffolk County and another 45 in Norfolk County, according to new data released by the Department of Public Health. Berkshire County, where the state's first evidence of community transmission was recorded, has reported 17 cases.
Community transmission -- in which the virus has spread without health officials being able to trace the infections back to a known source -- now accounts for 38 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. The late February conference Biogen held in Boston remains the most common source of infection. DPH said Wednesday that 97 of the positive cases are conference attendees or household contacts of attendees.
Before the state's latest numbers were released, House Speaker Robert DeLeo sent an email to representatives and staffers to let them know that a House employee who last worked in the State House on Thursday had since tested positive for the highly-contagious virus.
Lawmakers finished work Wednesday on legislation to waive a one-week waiting period for people affected by COVID-19 and the related state of emergency to apply for unemployment benefits, and the governor quickly signed it into law. Elsewhere under the Golden Dome, House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Aaron Michlewitz is preparing for a budget cycle unlike any other.
"We're dealing with an unprecedented situation and people are having to put a lot on hold. We're seeing it all over the country, in all different segments of the economy. The budget process will not be any different," Michlewitz told the News Service. He added, "We're not ready to make a determination, but it would seem highly unlikely that we would have a budget in April at this point in time."
DPH reported Wednesday that the state lab had conducted 1,743 coronavirus tests as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Of those, 224 were identified as positive cases of infection. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, LabCorp has conducted 306 tests resulting in 11 positive results, Quest Diagnostics has run 222 tests leading to 12 positives and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has confirmed the other nine positive cases. The Baker administration said it continues to pursue additional paths to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity.
The governor was due to visit Logan International Airport on Wednesday alongside Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Massachusetts Port Authority CEO Lisa Wieland to tour a new screening facility for international arrivals. That event was canceled by late morning -- Baker's office referred questions to the Department of Homeland Security and an official there suggested the event was called off because Wolf was called away for other business.
Instead, the governor held a press conference at the State House to announce that all early education and child care centers in Massachusetts must close by March 23, and that the state will instead open emergency child care programs with priority access set aside for workers "critical" to fighting the pandemic.
Baker also announced relief for small businesses, especially those in the restaurant and hospitality industries, by postponing sales, meals and room occupancy tax due dates until June 20 for those who paid less than $150,000 in those taxes.
Legislators will accept written testimony only on bills they plan to move this week, including several proposals from Gov. Charlie Baker to allow workers to begin collecting unemployment aid without a one-week waiting period.
MBTA Ridership Continues Downward Trend: Daily ridership on the MBTA continued to crater this week as the coronavirus outbreak prompts more shutdowns of public life. Across the T's four subway lines and the Silver Line, almost four out of five expected trips have evaporated in the past few weeks: there were just more than 100,000 total validations on the five lines Tuesday, 78 percent lower than the daily average for the week of Feb. 24. Bus ridership has not dropped quite as much but was 50 percent lower on Monday than it was in the late February baseline week. Some routes saw smaller drops, such as the 28 with only a 24 percent decrease. The T on Tuesday implemented a reduced service schedule in response to the dropping demand. - Chris Lisinski 5:09 PM
Marijuana Store Guidance: The Cannabis Control Commission issued updated guidance to its licensees Wednesday, ordering marijuana businesses to implement appropriate social distancing and mitigation measures to promote public health during the coronavirus outbreak. "In particular, the Commission urges licensees to consider designating specific hours to protect at-risk groups, requiring employees to stay home if/when they feel sick, mandating mobile or pre-ordering, strictly limiting the size of lines with six feet between patients, caregivers, and customers, cleaning surfaces every 30 minutes or sooner as needed, and wearing personal protective equipment at all times," Executive Director Shawn Collins wrote. The CCC also urged retailers and medical marijuana treatment centers to be mindful of patients with compromised immune systems and to "make accommodations as necessary for these individuals when voluntarily notified of a condition." Retailers that sell both medical and adult-use marijuana were reminded of the CCC's requirement that such facilities reserve about a third of marijuana inventory for medical patients and prioritize access for patients over recreational consumers. "Licensees should also remain in touch with the local Board of Health in their host municipality to determine any further measures that may be necessary for ongoing operations," Collins wrote. -- Colin A. Young 5:04 PM
Census Pauses Field Operations: The U.S. Census Bureau announced Wednesday it would pause all 2020 Census field operations until April 1, 2020 to protect the health of the public, its employees, and workers going through the hiring process for temporary census taker posts. During the two-week suspension, the bureau said it would "continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations" and make adjustments as necessary. Census takers are slated in late May to begin visiting households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. The bureau is encouraging people to respond online after they receive their Census invitation and will also accept replies by mail. - Katie Lannan 5:04 PM
MassFiscal: Baker Tax Relief a "Positive Step": The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance praised Gov. Charlie Baker's plan unveiled Wednesday to delay tax collection for small businesses in the restaurant and hospitality industries affected by the coronavirus outbreak, but called for more long-term tax cuts. Baker's plan, which will allow businesses that paid less than $150,000 in sales plus meals taxes or sales plus room occupancy taxes in 2019 to defer their current payments until June, is a "positive step in the right direction," MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said in a statement. "However it is just a step," Craney said. "If problems continue to persist, state leaders should look at extending tax relief in the form of tax cuts for employers and taxpayers." - Chris Lisinski 4:57 PM
Biz Community Support: An octet of the state's most influential business leaders issued a statement Wednesday supporting the steps state government has already taken and pledging to stand together "to advocate for solutions that can provide immediate support and relief to impacted businesses and workers across the Commonwealth, and help them recover in the weeks and months ahead" from the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis. "As businesses and families across the country continue to be impacted by the disruptions brought by COVID-19, we have been encouraged to see business leaders from across the Commonwealth and the country step up to take care of their employees, and lift up their broader communities," the business leaders said. "No industry is immune to the impacts of this crisis. Hundreds of thousands of families in the Commonwealth are experiencing its negative effects or bracing for what is to come. As their advocates, we will continue to elevate their voices as we assess the impact on businesses of all sizes throughout Massachusetts, and explore avenues to work alongside the philanthropic community and elected leaders at the state and local level to help mitigate the economic fallout as this crisis continues to grow." Jay Ash, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership; former state representative Jennifer Benson, president of the Alliance for Business Leadership; JD Chesloff, executive director of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable; Tim Murray, former lieutenant governor and current president and CEO of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce; John Regan, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts; Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs; James Rooney, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce; and CA Webb, president of the Kendall Square Association, all signed the statement. -- Colin A. Young 4:05 PM
Simon Properties Closing: Copley Place, South Shore Plaza in Braintree, the Burlington Mall, the Solomon Pond Mall and all other Simon-owned retail properties in the United States will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday until March 29 as the mall and shopping center company does its part to eliminate large groups of people during the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced the closures mid-afternoon Wednesday. "The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Simon CEO, Chairman and President David Simon said. Other Simon properties in Massachusetts include the Auburn Mall, the Shops at Chestnut Hill, Square One Mall, Northshore Mall, Liberty Tree Strip, Liberty Tree Mall, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, and Emerald Square. -- Colin A. Young 3:26 PM
Candidate's Father Hospitalized With COVID-19: Republican Senate candidate Kevin O'Connor shared on Wednesday afternoon that his father had tested positive for the coronavirus and been hospitalized. O'Connor, a 58-year-old Boston attorney from Dover, said he has not had contact with his father, 86, for three weeks, and had been instructed not to visit. "Yesterday, my father was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. He’s a tough former Marine, and despite his age, we are hopeful that he will beat it," O'Connor said in a statement. O'Connor has been calling on Secretary of State William Galvin and the Legislature to push back the signature gathering deadline for candidates in light of efforts to control the transmission of the virus. He used his personal brush with COVID-19 to reiterate that message. "We cannot be sure where or from whom my dad caught the virus, and my mother is currently showing no symptoms. However, my mom was one of my campaign’s signature gatherers so we are very sensitive to the possibility that petition gathering has or could play a role in transmitting the virus," O'Connor said. -- Matt Murphy 3:05 PM
Public Health and Prison Populations: The ACLU of Massachusetts outlined a series of asks it is making of state officials, calling on them "to immediately extend public health protections and protocols to people involved in the criminal legal system, focusing particularly on those in detention who are most vulnerable." The organization is calling for police to stop arresting people for minor offenses and, in other situations, issue citations or summonses in lieu of arrest so people can return home; for prosecutors to avoid cash-bail requests and move for release in most cases; for sheriffs "to ensure that facilities are as empty, safe, and clean as possible and that hygiene products are free and readily available to incarcerated people and staff"; for courts to encourage reductions in the number of cases involving incarcerated persons; and for probation and parole officials to "expedite and expand release opportunities" to reduce prison populations. The ACLU is also asking Gov. Charlie Baker to grant commutations to people whose sentence would end in the next year, to anyone held on a technical supervision violation, and to anyone "identified as by the CDC as particularly vulnerable" whose sentence is set to end in the next two years. "The urgency of deliberate and thoughtful action cannot be overstated," executive director Carol Rose and legal director Matthew Segal wrote in a letter Wednesday. "Countries experiencing the later stages of infection offer proof positive that, as coronavirus spreads in the United States, minimizing the number of incarcerated people is not optional." - Katie Lannan 2:48 PM
Committee Directions From DeLeo: With lawmakers proposing a variety of ways to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, House Speaker Robert DeLeo on Wednesday instructed his committee chairs to set up conference calls over the next week with members of their panels to get feedback on how the Legislature should be addressing the pandemic. Members over the past several days have filed bills seeking everything from a fund for displaced workers to laws to ensure all state employees have adequate sick leave and to sending a check to income-qualified families. Noting the challenges posed to the Legislature to performs its functions while also practicing good social distancing, DeLeo also said he wanted legislators to offer ideas about how to engage non-committee members about bills their respective committees might be considering. "While each committee should determine their own strategy for how best to do this, it is our goal that the House Chair serve as the point person for their respective subject matter. Each House Chair should serve as a resource to their colleagues, as well as a liaison on issues relating to their committees," DeLeo wrote Wednesday afternoon in an email, a copy of which was obtained by the News Service. "I would also encourage Chairs to email the wider Membership updates on thematic issues that emerge," DeLeo wrote. The speaker told the chairmen and chairwomen that he would be following up in the "next few days" to arrange a time for the chairs to meet next week with House leadership and the House's COVID-19 working group. DeLeo said Monday that coronavirus response legislation is the House's top priority at the moment. -- Matt Murphy 2:36 PM
Latest Quarantine Numbers: More than 1,110 Massachusetts residents are currently in quarantine undergoing monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, up from 445 eight days ago. Department of Public Health figures released Wednesday afternoon show a total of 2,054 individuals subject to quarantine, including 886 who have completed the monitoring and are no longer quarantined and the 1,168 who are still in quarantine. The number of individuals released from quarantine is up from 638 on March 10, the last time the data was updated. A DPH spokeswoman said the latest figures reflect the number of people quarantined as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. - Katie Lannan 1:17 PM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.