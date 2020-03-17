NEWBURYPORT -- The City Council adopted an emergency rule on Monday to ban all of its in-person meetings indefinitely in favor of virtual meetings through the online video conferencing platform Zoom, and also rejected an order to recommend that the mayor's administration consider temporarily closing off city playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts.
The emergency rule establishes a remote participation policy, calling for all City Council meetings to be held remotely as a protective measure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During a meeting, held remotely on Monday night, the council voted 10-1 to approve the order, with Councilor at-large Joseph Devlin opposing.
Under the order, members of the public may provide comment in writing to the city clerk on matters on the agenda, and the clerk will read the first two minutes of each statement provided. The public may also call into the meeting in order to participate remotely.
The order also includes a recommendation from the council that all meetings between the city's other boards and commissions be cancelled, with the sole exception of public hearings that must be held to avoid “deemed approval” of an application under state law.
The remote participation policy was drafted by the council's newly appointed Remote Participation Committee, an ad hoc committee created by Council President Jared Eigerman to study, recommend, and help to implement procedures for the City Council and its various committees to conduct meetings on an emergency basis using remote participation by members, city staff, and the public, consistent with recent orders given by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The committee consists of Eigerman, Councilor At-large Bruce Vogel and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who was selected as the committee's chair because of his computer skills, according to an email from Eigerman. City Clerk Richard Jones was also appointed as a non-voting member of the committee.
During Monday's meeting, Devlin expressed concern over the digital meeting platform, saying that it hinders the public's ability to participate in city business.
"We are in an emergency situation -- we should use this as little as possible to get things done. This is an imperfect mode of public participation," said Devlin. "These agendas should be very skeletal."
The order also states that City Council committee meetings will be minimized unless there are matters of emergency business. During Monday's meeting, the chairs of each committee did not express concern over any time-sensitive matters.
Zeid noted that the Remote Participation Committee will meet every week during the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to revisit the remote participation policy and make any changes it feels are necessary.
The City Council also passed a new rule stating that the council will abide by the remote participation policy in any future cases of a public health crisis. The council voted 10-1 to approve the rule, with Devlin opposing.
Councilor at-large Byron Lane also suggested an additional measure to send a recommendation to the mayor's administration that all of the city's playgrounds and shared spaces, including tennis and basketball courts, be shut down indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Anything that people are going to be touching, using or infecting, I think you have to be cognizant of that," said Lane. "I don't think there's any overreacting at all."
Some councilors backed Lane, while others, including Councilor-at-large Barry Connell, argued that those public spaces provide a necessary outlet for people to relax.
"It's one of those areas where social distancing is easily attained, to the extent possible we should give people outlets that are safe," said Connell. "I would take that risk and give them access to their public property."
The council voted 6-5 to reject the order, with councilors Afroz Khan, Devlin, Bruce Vogel, Heather Shand, Zeid and Connell opposing.
