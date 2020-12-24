NEWBURYPORT – Local COVID-19 infections continued to rise in all Greater Newburyport communities over the past week, with most cities and towns in the “red” high-risk category, except West Newbury, which is “yellow.”
State Department of Public Health data released Thursday showed Newburyport with 574 positive cases since the pandemic began. The city's website, updated Tuesday, Dec. 22, listed 577 confirmed cases and 88 probable cases, for a total of 665, including 26 deaths.
The DPH reported the following cumulative numbers Thursday: Amesbury, with 554 positive cases, up from 492; Georgetown, 246, up from 220; Groveland, 202, up from 173; Merrimac, 178, up from 145; Newbury, 139, up from 117; Rowley, 181, up from 153; Salisbury 299, up from 252; and West Newbury, 87, up from 78.
To read the latest weekly DPH report: https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-december-24-2020/download.
