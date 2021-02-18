WEST NEWBURY -- Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, on behalf of nine Merrimack Valley communities and their fire departments and public health officials, reports that “extremely successful” COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been held at the Dr. John C. Page School over the past two weekends.
Officials in the nine communities are calling attention to the efficiency and local impact of this clinic, which vaccinated first responders and the regions' oldest citizens, and which is now in jeopardy of ending with a sudden shift in vaccine distribution policy in Massachusetts at the state level.
“Phase two is a critical time for the vaccine distribution effort,” Berkenbush said in a press release. “It is where our oldest and sickest residents -- our most vulnerable and least mobile -- are being served.
“I join my colleagues in Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury in calling for the state to reconsider its decision to cut off the vaccine supply to successful regional clinics such as ours,” he said in the release.
The Lower Merrimack Valley vaccine clinic was allocated 1,600 doses to inoculate 800 residents. With second dose clinics scheduled today, Feb. 18, and March 6, the clinic projects to actually use approximately 1,650 doses and vaccinate 825 people, thanks to careful handling of the vials. Berkenbush reported no doses were wasted and the clinic achieved a 103% usage rate of the allocated doses.
New state guidelines indicate that doses will only be made available to regional clinics that can operate five days per week, serving at least 750 doses per day.
"At the onset, we were told to prepare for 100 doses per community per week. We were prepared for more doses if they were available, but the new guidelines from the state represent a nearly fourfold increase in clinic capability," Berkenbush said. "The state is certainly aware that nearly all regional clinics will be unable to meet this threshold and are unable to guarantee both facilities and volunteers for 40 hours a week. This represents nothing short of a moving of the goalpost."
Paul Sevigny, director of public health for West Newbury, agreed that the state should provide for regional clinics, as well as the existing large-scale mass vaccine sites, such as Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.
"There is no doubt there is a significant need for mass vaccine sites, especially for larger areas and areas that are more adversely impacted by the virus,” Sevigny said in the release. “However, these sites should operate simultaneously with regional clinics led by municipal boards of health and first responders.”
Calling the regional clinic at the Page School “a literal lifeline,” Sevigny said, “During phase two especially, we should be asking our 80-year-old great-grandparents to travel the shortest distance to their vaccine site. Otherwise, we risk them never receiving a vaccine.”
The Feb. 6 vaccine clinic ran from 4-8 p.m., with a steady stream of elderly residents and several remaining Phase 1 medical practitioners and first responders entering and leaving through different doors of Page School's gymnasium. A volunteer corps of firefighters, paramedics, nurses and administrators were waiting to make the clinic, which was coordinated by Erin Rich of West Newbury, run smoothly.
A pharmacist and pharmacy technician were on-site for the clinic to fill syringes on demand and ensure efficiency.
"This is an example of neighbors helping neighbors," Berkenbush said. "It would be a shame to see this effort wasted."
Added West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer, "We have worked since last fall to execute and staff this clinic, but really we have been working for generations to be ready for this moment. We still stand ready, and the only barrier is the supply of vaccine."
Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher said the communities had rallied to work together to respond to the need for the vaccine.
"Our oldest population in many cases has challenges traveling to sites that are not local. We should continue to make all reasonable attempts to meet this population while encouraging others to use the larger mass vaccination sites," he said.
Residents who are eligible for a first dose vaccination can still visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine and residents can also search for a vaccination location near them by entering their zip code here.
However, seniors and those without internet access and others have struggled to make appointments through the state’s online system. The councils on aging in the nine communities stand ready to assist residents over the phone.
In addition to the fire chiefs, police chiefs, municipal managers, health agents, select boards, firefighters, police officers and EMS officials, the clinic organizers also wish to thankof West Newbury for serving as the volunteer coordinator for the entire clinic.
