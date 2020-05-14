NEWBURYPORT -- Mayor Donna Holaday informed residents that the city currently has 54 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
During her weekly televised update, the mayor said she feels the city is “fortunate” to have a low number of positive cases compared to other communities, and noted that the state is beginning to see a decline in reported deaths and confirmed cases.
Two Newburyport residents have died from the virus, while Amesbury has reported 11 deaths in that city, according to the health director.
Holaday’s weekly updates have been broadcast every Thursday at 4 p.m. on NCM Hub Channel 9 since the pandemic began.
During Thursday’s update, Holaday urged residents to continue to follow the Board of Health’s guidelines on social distancing, and that everyone wear masks whenever going outside.
She noted that playgrounds and athletic fields remain closed, and that dogs are required to be on leash in all dog areas until further notice, although the city expects to relax this measure in the near future.
She also noted that all public gatherings this summer were recently canceled by the Board of Health, but said smaller events that can run safely will be considered by the city on a case-by-case basis.
Holaday said the city is awaiting guidance from the state on summer youth programming, and that while there is a lot of uncertainty, it is likely “that our summer camps will not be operating as we have known them in the past.”
She said information on summer programs will be sent out through Newburyport Youth Services as soon as it is available.
Masks can be obtained at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
She said the city is also working on a multi-phased plan for opening municipal buildings, which will include installing plexiglass windows on counters to protect employees.
She also reminded viewers that last month, all public parking was closed on Plum Island to prevent nonresidents from visiting its beaches, which are open for “transitory purposes only,” such as walking or jogging.
For the city’s COVID-19 updates, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19.
