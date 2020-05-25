State health officials reported a steep drop in deaths from COVID-19 complications Monday, with 44 deaths across Massachusetts in the previous 24 hours, down from 68 deaths reported on Sunday and 76 reported Saturday.
The state Department of Public Health website said the 44 deaths raised the statewide toll to 6,416 people. In addition, 596 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 93,271 since the state of emergency was declared in the pandemic more than two months ago. DPH said 540,561 people have been tested for the virus.
Also on Monday, Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported six patients who tested positive for COVID-19 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, including three in the ICU, with another seven suspected cases. No employees are currently positive for the virus. Those numbers are the same as reported by the health network on Sunday.
As of Monday, Amesbury's city website was reporting 169 residents had tested positive. Twenty people in Amesbury have died from the coronavirus, according to city officials.
Newburyport's website had not been updated by Monday evening but on Friday the number of positive cases stood at 65, with two deaths of city residents in previous weeks. Salisbury reported 49 residents testing positive for COVID-19, and had recorded three deaths of residents in recent weeks.
To follow Amesbury's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.amesburyma.gov/health-department/news/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
To follow Newburyport's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
For updates from Salisbury on the town's COVID-19 response, visit https://www.salisburyma.gov/health-department/webforms/confirmed-covid-19-salisbury-cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.