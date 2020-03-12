BOSTON -- Local public health officials are on the front lines of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and the state Senate appears poised to advance House-approved legislation aimed at improving the quality of local services.
The House on Feb. 26 approved the State Action for Public Health Excellence, or SAPHE Act, which is intended to ensure that local public health officials are trained to meet their significant duties. The Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday signed off on that bill, which would move it to the full Senate for its likely passage.
When the bill cleared the House, Kristina Kimani of the Massachusetts Public Health Association cited the further spread of coronavirus as a reason to "address the very serious challenges that our municipal health system faces" in preventing and responding to new infectious diseases and ensuring safe food in restaurants and responding to housing quality concerns.
"For too long we have given short shrift to this system of protections that each and every one of us relies on," Kimani said. The Senate Ways and Means Committee also advanced bills creating a student loan bill of rights (S 106) and allowing farmer brewers and farmer distillers to sell their alcoholic beverages at certified agricultural events and farmers markets (S 2467). The student loan bill of rights establishes a student loan ombudsman in the attorney general's office and requires the Division of Banks to maintain a consumer assistance unit to provide assistance to people with complaints.
