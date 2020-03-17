The MIAA announced on Monday afternoon that it has voted to push the start of spring high school athletics season back to April 27 following a vote of the organization's Board of Directors.
In addition, the MIAA also voted to have the season conclude by June 20, with the possibility of a one-day extension in the event of weather or facility needs. This is approximately when the spring season would typically end, indicating that if spring sports go forward, the teams will either play an abbreviated season or a heavily condensed schedule.
"Details regarding the structure of the spring season will be addressed by the Tournament Management Committee (TMC). An update will be provided and reviewed by the Board by March 25," the MIAA said.
"These decisions are based on available information and are made in the best interests of our student-athletes, schools and communities. These decisions will be revisited and adjusted as needed."
Spring sports were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, but had initially been pushed back by two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus threat. Now more than a month of the season is expected to be lost, with games unlikely to be played until at least May given the need for tryouts and practice.
