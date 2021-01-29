SALISBURY — The state is preparing for the beginning of Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout next week and Amesbury High School and a West Newbury elementary school will be vaccination centers.
Health Director Jack Morris said Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout, which includes people 75 and older, transit, education and food service workers, is scheduled to begin as planned on Monday, Feb. 1.
"That is what the state is telling me," Morris said. "We are in the process now of checking all of our volunteers and getting them IDs but I think we will use most of them in Phase 3."
Salisbury is partnering with Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Georgetown and Rowley to regionalize the distribution of the Moderna vaccine.
Amesbury Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, who also serves as an interim health director, said the eight municipalities now have the capacity to roll out the vaccination, but are just waiting for the vaccine itself.
"As soon as we get product, we will be putting doses in arms," Berkenbush said.
According to Berkenbush, West Newbury's Dr. John C. Page School and Amesbury High School have been targeted as the first two mass vaccinations sites.
"We have enough volunteers and we have it all structured and ready to go, we are just waiting on product," Berkenbush said. "We should be having probably 1,000 to 2,000 vaccinations a day by the end of the month. As soon as we are guaranteed product, we will get people scheduled and get that information out to folks."
Morris added that the vaccine rollout will require flexibility from recipients.
"We will schedule a clinic once we get the vaccine in our hands," Morris said. "That means that people will need to be ready to move on very short notice. Once you break the seal, you've got to use up the vial, so we do not want to schedule a clinic without the vaccine in our midst."
Morris said the eight municipalities have been planning the rollout since last fall and are simply waiting on the state to provide the drug before snapping into action.
"We have been coordinating with the councils on aging in all of the towns to get the word out to senior citizens and people who might not have a computer or a smartphone," Morris said. "We are also working with the councils on aging to arrange transportation for those who need it."
Although the regionalized response group made use of the Newburyport Council on Aging to vaccinate first responders and health workers as part of Phase 1 of the vaccination rollout in December and January, Phase 2 will require a much larger response according to Berkenbush.
"This all came to fruition this week," Berkenbush said. "We had been working on it, trying to figure out where to go and how to do it. but it was all really solidified on Wednesday. We are also looking at more schools in the more southern area of our regionalized group, perhaps the Perley Elementary School in Georgetown or a few other places."
Many people are beginning to wonder if the COVID-19 vaccination will become an annual inoculation, just like a flu shot. Berkenbush said it is too soon to tell.
"No one has answered that question yet," Berkenbush said. "I don't know if you will need a booster based on variance but, for the most part, the two shot vaccine works extremely well on all of the variance. It is much more effective than the flu shots."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
