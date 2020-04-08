NEWBURYPORT — The City Council adopted an ordinance on Wednesday to temporarily ban gatherings of 10 or more people in the city’s public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The ordinance was the subject of a lengthy emergency council meeting held remotely via Zoom on Monday. The meeting was continued during another Zoom session Wednesday.
The proposal was adopted 10-1 with Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley in opposition.
The ordinance, sponsored by Councilors Byron Lane, Jared Eigerman and Charles Tontar, is effective through May 4, unless it is terminated earlier by the city’s Board of Health.
It bans groups of 10 or more people from gathering at city parks, athletic fields and courts, all of which remain open for activities that include walking, biking, jogging, playing catch and other “customary purposes.”
A first violation of the ordinance leads to a warning followed by a $25 fine for a second offense. A third violation carries a $50 fine and a fourth violation costs $100.
The ordinance originally carried fines ranging from $125 to $1,000, which were reduced through a series of amendments made Monday and Wednesday nights.
As originally proposed, the ordinance would have allowed police to fine anyone not keeping a 6-foot distance in public from others they don’t live with, even while walking or jogging.
As adopted, the ordinance encourages residents to make “every effort” to use social distancing, but does not make social distancing a requirement or ask police to enforce it.
All licenses or permits issued for upcoming events — including parades, road races and block parties — are also suspended through May 4.
For more on the meeting, follow Newburyportnews.com or read Friday’s print edition of The Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.