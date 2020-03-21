NEWBURYPORT -- City officials said today, March 21, that three people in Newburyport have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine along with their families. The results were confirmed by the state Department of Public Health.
In a press release Saturday afternoon, Mayor Donna Holaday, Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire (who also serves as the city’s emergency management director), Marshal Mark Murray and Health Director Frank Giacalone said officials also are tracking a fourth resident who has been tested for the virus.
The city Health Department is following DPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine.
COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization and prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a state of emergency and activate the Massachusetts National Guard. The president also declared it a national emergency, and Holaday this week declared a local state of emergency.
The mayor had said on Thursday health officials were tracking four COVID-19 cases and were awaiting confirmation of tests, with three of those now confirmed as positive.
The city of Newburyport had earlier closed City Hall to the public; cancelled all activities at the Senior Community Center; closed the library, town playgrounds and playing fields; closed Youth Services and suspended all programs there; and closed the lobbies of all police and fire stations to the public, except for the vestibule of the police station on Green Street, for emergencies only.
Residents are encouraged to call the departments’ business lines for non-emergency matters – police at 978-462-4411, and fire at 978-465-4427.
Residents are urged to call 911 for any emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.