NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport has recorded the first death of a resident from complications of COVID-19, city officials said in a statement Saturday afternoon.
"It is with great sadness we share this news with our city," Mayor Donna D. Holaday said.
Speaking for herself, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Christopher LeClaire, City Marshal Mark Murray and Health Director Frank Giacalone, the mayor said, "We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual. We have been working tirelessly to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and will continue to provide regular updates to residents as information becomes available."
The statement said no further information about the individual was being released.
There are currently 34 known cases of the novel coronavirus in Newburyport.
As of Friday afternoon, the Beth Israel Lahey network reported two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital, including one person in the ICU, and 11 suspected cases, with none in the ICU. The network said there had been one confirmed case of COVID-19 among AJH employees.
Salisbury reported the first death of a resident from COVID-19 last week. As of Friday afternoon, the state had recorded 1,404 deaths from COVID-19 and said 34,402 residents had tested positive for the virus. In addition, a total of 148,744 Bay State residents had been tested for the virus.
Newburyport has been actively monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and is closely following the latest guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the statement said. Holaday declared a local state of emergency several weeks ago in line with the state of emergency declared by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Holaday and other officials have urged residents to stay home, to abide by social distancing of at least six feet, if they must go out, and the city closed playgrounds, ball fields and municipal buildings. Earlier in the week the Board of Health mandated customers and employees inside essential businesses must wear masks and city officials have encouraged the use of masks for all residents.
The Board of Health also issued an emergency order banning public gatherings of any size and barring evictions in the city until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
City Hall also developed a centralized web page, Newburyport Connected -- Community Resources, with information for residents pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis including food resources, opportunities to volunteer or donate, information on the federal CARES Act and support for small businesses. To visit the page, go to https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/connected
Residents with questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic can also call 211, a phone number established by the state to provide the public with information throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, residents can visit the Massachusetts DPH's website, https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
and can learn more about COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by going to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.