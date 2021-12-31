NEWBURYPORT -- Newburyport public schools announced a two-hour delay for the start of school on Monday because of concerns about the coronavirus and plans for testing.
The School Department said Friday night the delay was only for the start of school and that "all afterschool activities and extra curricular activities will continued as scheduled."
Sudbury public schools also announced a two-hour delay.
The Boston Globe reported that a delay in delivering test kits promised by the state prompted some districts -- including Lexington and Burlington -- to cancel school Monday so staff can receive the COVID-19 test kits and report results to local school administrators.
