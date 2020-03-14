NEWBURYPORT – Because of concerns about the coronavirus, Old South Presbyterian Church in Newburyport closed its doors but will be holding a different forum for worship beginning this Sunday, inviting all to worship via weekly You Tube broadcasts. The broadcast will be live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxtDcIBOQWoh_6y_gucUYPg
Podcast recordings also will be available of the sermon but not the entire service. These can be found at oldsouthnbpt.org.
In an email, the Rev. Dr. Sara Singleton, pastor of Old South, said, “Our decision comes as an expression of faith, not fear. The church is comprised of people. When we come together on most Sunday mornings for worship, we represent the church gathered. When we leave from Sunday worship, we are the church scattered. For a temporary season, our church will operate as the church scattered."
She said Old South also has extended the AA group to meet in the church five days a week, because the First Religious Society has closed its doors to the group Tuesday through Thursday. For the latest information go to oldsouthnbpt.org.
Old South Presbyterian Church is at 29 Federal St.
